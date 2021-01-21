(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Glenwood were winners in the Hawkeye Ten and Riverside beat Shenandoah in non-conference action Thursday night.
H10: Atlantic 64 Harlan 47
Skyler Handlos' 26 points and a massive third quarter led Atlantic to victory
NC: Riverside 68 Shenandoah 45
Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 16 points. Aiden Bell had 14 and Brogan Allensworth scored 13. Eli Ryun hauled in 10 boards.
CCT: East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 30
East Mills advanced to the Corner Conference Tournament finals behind a 29-point, 10-rebound night from Mason Crouse. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
CCT: Sidney 64 Stanton 59
Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson paced Sidney with 20 and 19 as the Cowboys splashed 14 triples to advance. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
POI: Southwest Valley 69 East Union 68
Tucker TePoel had 21 points and eight rebounds while Blake Venteicher had 13 points and Gabe Fuller put in eight points with 10 boards for Southwest Valley.
East Union’s Cale Eklund had 18 points.
NC: Twin Cedars 56 Tri-County 46
Kade Dunkin, Devin Arkema and Jace Nichols all reached double figures for the Sabers with 18, 16 and 13 apiece.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 58 Red Oak 53
Atlantic 64 Harlan 47
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 30
Sidney 64 Stanton 59
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 69 East Union 68
Non-Conference
Earlham 83 Lenox 61
Riverside 65 Shenandoah 45
Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell
ACGC 50 CAM 44
West Harrison 60 Whiting 11
Twin Cedars 56 Tri-County 46
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 61 Crete 53
Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 67 (OT)
Brownell-Talbot 50 Weeping Water 46
Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS