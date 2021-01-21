KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Glenwood were winners in the Hawkeye Ten and Riverside beat Shenandoah in non-conference action Thursday night. 

H10: Atlantic 64 Harlan 47

Skyler Handlos' 26 points and a massive third quarter led Atlantic to victory

NC: Riverside 68 Shenandoah 45

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 16 points. Aiden Bell had 14 and Brogan Allensworth scored 13. Eli Ryun hauled in 10 boards.

CCT: East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 30

East Mills advanced to the Corner Conference Tournament finals behind a 29-point, 10-rebound night from Mason Crouse. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page. 

CCT: Sidney 64 Stanton 59 

Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson paced Sidney with 20 and 19 as the Cowboys splashed 14 triples to advance. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page. 

POI: Southwest Valley 69 East Union 68 

Tucker TePoel had 21 points and eight rebounds while Blake Venteicher had 13 points and Gabe Fuller put in eight points with 10 boards for Southwest Valley.

East Union’s Cale Eklund had 18 points.

NC: Twin Cedars 56 Tri-County 46 

Kade Dunkin, Devin Arkema and Jace Nichols all reached double figures for the Sabers with 18, 16 and 13 apiece. 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 58 Red Oak 53 

Atlantic 64 Harlan 47 

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills 58 Fremont-Mills 30

Sidney 64 Stanton 59 

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 38 IKM-Manning 35

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 69 East Union 68

Non-Conference

Earlham 83 Lenox 61

Riverside 65 Shenandoah 45 

Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell 

ACGC 50 CAM 44 

West Harrison 60 Whiting 11 

Twin Cedars 56 Tri-County 46

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City 61 Crete 53 

Ralston 72 Plattsmouth 67 (OT) 

Brownell-Talbot 50 Weeping Water 46

Johnson County Central at Humboldt-TRS 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.