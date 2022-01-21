(KMAland) -- Red Oak and St. Albert grab tight Hawkeye Ten wins, Treynor clamped down on Lo-Ma, CD won at Nodaway Valley, CAM got a nice win at Exira/EHK and more from the Friday in KMAland boys hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 63 Glenwood 57
Hunter Gilleland had 25 points and Max DeVries finished with 18 for Red Oak in the victory. Kaden Johnson added 10 points.
Caden Johnson put in 21 points for Glenwood.
Kuemper Catholic 64 Creston 55
Michael Kasperbauer had 19 points for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Dennis Vonnahme and Dawson Gifford also added nine points apiece.
Cael Turner had 12 points and six rebounds while Kyle Strider, Patrick Varner and Tony Davidson all had 11 for the Creston.
St. Albert 60 Denison-Schleswig 54
Carter White had 19 points for St. Albert in the victory.
Other Hawkeye Ten Scores
Lewis Central 80 Shenandoah 15
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 74 Audubon 20
Brayden Lund had a huge night for AHSTW, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 37 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 29
Christian Dahir had 13 points off the bench for Tri-Center. Michael Turner and Jaxyn Valadez pitched in 11 points apiece.
Treynor 49 Logan-Magnolia 17
Thomas Schwartz had 11 points and four rebounds, and Jace Tams and Davin Rucker each scored eight points for Treynor in a dominant defensive win.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 61 Wayne 30
Owen Lucas had 22 points and Conner Nally finished with 13 for Bedford in the victory.
Rayce Snyder had eight points for Wayne.
Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 62
Boston DeVault and Mathew Weber had 20 points each for Nodaway Valley.
Other POI Scores
Lenox 75 Southeast Warren 35
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 39
Dylan Hoefer had 14 points for Woodbine in the loss.
CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56
Seth Hensley scored 24 points to lead the Cougars in the win. Sam Foreman added 13, and Colby Rich chipped in 11.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton also had three in double figures, paced by 15 from Cash Emgarten. Trey Petersen posted 13 and Jackson Radcliff pitched in 12.
Boyer Valley 58 Glidden-Ralston 34
Carsan Wood had 17 points and eight steals to lead Boyer Valley while Ethan Olberding had 13 points for the Wildcats.
Other RVC Scores
West Harrison 89 Paton-Churdan 42
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 52 LeMars 33
Josh Dix had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists before the game was called with 1:45 remaining due to a serious injury to the Iowa signee.
Other MRC Scores
Sioux City East 75 Thomas Jefferson 41
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 53
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 41 Diagonal 29
Christian Nevarez had 21 points while Gauge Mongar added nine and Zack Belden put in six points with six boards for Murray.
Ben Werneck topped Diagonal with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Other Bluegrass Scores
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy
Lamoni 52 Mormon Trail 50
Twin Cedars 51 Orient-Macksburg 40
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 69 East Atchison 41
Matt Jermain led Platte Valley with 19 points while Alex Mattson had 17, Memphis Bliley posted 12 and Wyatt Miller finished with 10.
Kaylin Merriweather led the way for East Atchison with 13 points. Jarrett Spinnato posted 12 and Braden Graves had 11.
North Andrew 79 North Harrison 48
Gunner Lawrence and Hayden Ecker put in 20 points each and Braxon Linville scored 10 to lead North Andrew in the win.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Northland Christian 65 Rock Port 59
Osborn/Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley
Northeast Nodaway def. North Nodaway
Savannah at Maryville
AREA NEBRASKA
Palmyra 59 Yutan 46
Zach Fitzpatrick poured in 25 points to lead Palmyra in the win.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Auburn 44 Nebraska City 29
Ashland-Greenwood 76 Syracuse 65
Nebraska Lutheran 51 Weeping Water 38
Johnson-Brock 72 Friend 44
Southern 69 Sterling 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 80 Pawnee City 25