(KMAland) -- Red Oak and St. Albert grab tight Hawkeye Ten wins, Treynor clamped down on Lo-Ma, CD won at Nodaway Valley, CAM got a nice win at Exira/EHK and more from the Friday in KMAland boys hoops.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Red Oak 63 Glenwood 57 

Hunter Gilleland had 25 points and Max DeVries finished with 18 for Red Oak in the victory. Kaden Johnson added 10 points.

Caden Johnson put in 21 points for Glenwood.

Kuemper Catholic 64 Creston 55 

Michael Kasperbauer had 19 points for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Dennis Vonnahme and Dawson Gifford also added nine points apiece.

Cael Turner had 12 points and six rebounds while Kyle Strider, Patrick Varner and Tony Davidson all had 11 for the Creston.

St. Albert 60 Denison-Schleswig 54 

Carter White had 19 points for St. Albert in the victory. 

Other Hawkeye Ten Scores

Lewis Central 80 Shenandoah 15

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

AHSTW 74 Audubon 20 

Brayden Lund had a huge night for AHSTW, finishing with 35 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 37 (On KMA 960) 

Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 29 

Christian Dahir had 13 points off the bench for Tri-Center. Michael Turner and Jaxyn Valadez pitched in 11 points apiece.

Treynor 49 Logan-Magnolia 17 

Thomas Schwartz had 11 points and four rebounds, and Jace Tams and Davin Rucker each scored eight points for Treynor in a dominant defensive win.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Bedford 61 Wayne 30

Owen Lucas had 22 points and Conner Nally finished with 13 for Bedford in the victory.

Rayce Snyder had eight points for Wayne.

Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 62 

Boston DeVault and Mathew Weber had 20 points each for Nodaway Valley. 

Other POI Scores

Lenox 75 Southeast Warren 35

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 39 

Dylan Hoefer had 14 points for Woodbine in the loss.

CAM 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 

Seth Hensley scored 24 points to lead the Cougars in the win. Sam Foreman added 13, and Colby Rich chipped in 11.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton also had three in double figures, paced by 15 from Cash Emgarten. Trey Petersen posted 13 and Jackson Radcliff pitched in 12.

Boyer Valley 58 Glidden-Ralston 34 

Carsan Wood had 17 points and eight steals to lead Boyer Valley while Ethan Olberding had 13 points for the Wildcats.

Other RVC Scores

West Harrison 89 Paton-Churdan 42

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Abraham Lincoln 52 LeMars 33 

Josh Dix had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists before the game was called with 1:45 remaining due to a serious injury to the Iowa signee.

Other MRC Scores

Sioux City East 75 Thomas Jefferson 41

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sioux City North 53

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Murray 41 Diagonal 29 

Christian Nevarez, Murray

Christian Nevarez had 21 points while Gauge Mongar added nine and Zack Belden put in six points with six boards for Murray.

Ben Werneck topped Diagonal with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Other Bluegrass Scores

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Lamoni 52 Mormon Trail 50

Twin Cedars 51 Orient-Macksburg 40

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas 

AREA MISSOURI

Platte Valley 69 East Atchison 41 

Matt Jermain led Platte Valley with 19 points while Alex Mattson had 17, Memphis Bliley posted 12 and Wyatt Miller finished with 10.

Kaylin Merriweather led the way for East Atchison with 13 points. Jarrett Spinnato posted 12 and Braden Graves had 11.

North Andrew 79 North Harrison 48 

Gunner Lawrence and Hayden Ecker put in 20 points each and Braxon Linville scored 10 to lead North Andrew in the win.

Other Area Missouri Scores

Northland Christian 65 Rock Port 59

Osborn/Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley 

Northeast Nodaway def. North Nodaway 

Savannah at Maryville

AREA NEBRASKA

Palmyra 59 Yutan 46 

Zach Fitzpatrick poured in 25 points to lead Palmyra in the win.

Other Area Nebraska Scores

Auburn 44 Nebraska City 29

Ashland-Greenwood 76 Syracuse 65

Nebraska Lutheran 51 Weeping Water 38

Johnson-Brock 72 Friend 44

Southern 69 Sterling 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 80 Pawnee City 25

