(KMAland) -- St. Albert edged Denison-Schleswig, Audubon picked up a big win, CD rolled over Nodaway Valley, Woodbine handled Exira/EHK, Rock Port held off Nod-Holt and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Lewis Central 65 Shenandoah 30  

JC Dermody & Wyatt Hatcher, LC

Wyatt Hatcher scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals for Lewis Central. JC Dermody added nine points and seven assists, and Colby Souther went for 11 points.

Blake Herold had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Shenandoah.

H-10: St. Albert 72 Denison-Schleswig 67 

Carter White & Sam Rallis, St. Albert

Carter White had 24 points and Sam Rallis put in 12 for St. Albert in the tight win.

Aiden Schuttinga scored 21 points while Braiden Heiden had 20 points and eight boards for Denison-Schleswig.

WIC: Audubon 40 Underwood 34 

Gavin Smith scored 16 points for Audubon in the win. Ethan Klocke added nine points and Carson Bauer finished with eight.

Brayden Wollan scored eight points for Underwood. 

WIC: AHSTW 52 IKM-Manning 44 

Raydden Grobe had 22 points on four 3-point makes while Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund adde 13 apiece for AHSTW.

Kyler Rasmussen had 18 points for IKM-Manning.

WIC: Tri-Center 76 Missouri Valley 27  

Leyton Nelson & Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center

Leyton Nelson had 16 points while Ethan Alfers added 10 for Tri-Center.

Will Gutzmer had nine points for Missouri Valley.

WIC: Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 44 

Thomas Schwartz, Treynor

Thomas Schwartz had 19 points on five 3-point makes for Treynor in the win.

Baker Lally led Logan-Magnolia with 17 points and Tre Melby added 14.

POI: Central Decatur 68 Nodaway Valley 47 

Cauy Masters had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Central Decatur. 

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Mount Ayr 36 

Jack Franey, MSTM

Jack Franey scored 17 points on five 3-pointers for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.

RVC: Woodbine 66 Exira/EHK 37 

Dylan Hoefer & Layne Pryor, Woodbine

Dylan Hoefer scored 21 points while Layne Pryor put in 16 with 13 rebounds for Woodbine.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 67 Paton-Churdan 42 

Tanner Oswald had 19 points and eight rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

BLUE: Mormon Trail 69 Lamoni 60 

Remington Newton had 25 points and 15 rebounds for Mormon Trail in the win.

BLUE: Twin Cedars 46 Orient-Macksburg 32 

Devin Arkema led Twin Cedars with 27 points, and Kade Dunkin put in four 3s and scored 14 points.

MO: Rock Port 51 Nodaway-Holt 48 

Holden Farmer led Rock Port with 26 points and seven rebounds. Bannack Skillen put in 12 points for the Jays.

Brilyn Devers scored 22 and Blake Bohannon and Gavin Leeper finished with 10 each for Nodaway-Holt.

NE: Auburn 55 Nebraska City 35 

Cam Binder had 19 points for Auburn in the win.

Clay Stovall and Braden Thompson put in 13 apiece for Nebraska City. 

NE: Ashland-Greenwood 67 Syracuse 45 

Aidan Lindley had 18 points while Cougar Konzem scored 14 and Evan Sheppard had 11.

Cooper Carlson led Syracuse with 15 points. Jase Voorhees had nine points and seven rebounds.

NE: Yutan 62 Palmyra 32 

Brady Timm, Yutan

Brady Timm finished with 23 points for Yutan in the win.

NE: Fort Calhoun 45 Conestoga 40 

Brant Hilzendeger scored 22 points and went over 1,000 for his career to lead Fort Calhoun. 

NE: Johnson-Brock 64 Friend 39 

Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock

Caleb Fossenbarger hit five 3s and scored 31 points for Johnson-Brock in the victory.

