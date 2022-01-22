Kuemper Knights

(KMAland) -- Kuemper stopped Martensdale-St. Marys, Syracuse advanced in the NCC Tournament and much more from the KMAland boys basketball Saturday.

NC: Kuemper Catholic 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 44 

Isaac Evans had 13 points while Dennis Vonnahme put in 12 to lead Kuemper Catholic in handing Martensdale-St. Marys their first loss of the season.

Chase Boelling and Hogan Franey had 15 points each for the Blue Devils.

NC: Platteview 58 Harlan 48  

Jacob Birch scored 16 points while Aidan Hall added 10 for Harlan in the defeat. 

BGCT: Diagonal 64 Moulton-Udell 36 

Skyler Stamps had 22 points on six 3-point makes while Scotty Bohn added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Will Strange pitched in eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference Tournament (at Fremont-Mills)

3rd Place: Sidney 63 Fremont-Mills 52

Championship: Stanton 38 East Mills 31

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 47 Southeast Warren 38

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas 60 Twin Cedars 59 -- OT

Seymour 46 Orient-Macksburg 43

Diagonal 64 Moulton-Udell 36

Non-Conference 

Lincoln Christian 65 Glenwood 58

Platteview 58 Harlan 48 

Kuemper Catholic 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 44

Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic 

Area Nebraska 

Falls City at Johnson County Central 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Logan View 53 Raymond Central 51

Syracuse 49 Conestoga 44

