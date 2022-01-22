(KMAland) -- Kuemper stopped Martensdale-St. Marys, Syracuse advanced in the NCC Tournament and much more from the KMAland boys basketball Saturday.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 44
Isaac Evans had 13 points while Dennis Vonnahme put in 12 to lead Kuemper Catholic in handing Martensdale-St. Marys their first loss of the season.
Chase Boelling and Hogan Franey had 15 points each for the Blue Devils.
NC: Platteview 58 Harlan 48
Jacob Birch scored 16 points while Aidan Hall added 10 for Harlan in the defeat.
BGCT: Diagonal 64 Moulton-Udell 36
Skyler Stamps had 22 points on six 3-point makes while Scotty Bohn added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Will Strange pitched in eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament (at Fremont-Mills)
3rd Place: Sidney 63 Fremont-Mills 52
Championship: Stanton 38 East Mills 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 47 Southeast Warren 38
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 60 Twin Cedars 59 -- OT
Seymour 46 Orient-Macksburg 43
Diagonal 64 Moulton-Udell 36
Non-Conference
Lincoln Christian 65 Glenwood 58
Platteview 58 Harlan 48
Kuemper Catholic 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 44
Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Area Nebraska
Falls City at Johnson County Central
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View 53 Raymond Central 51
Syracuse 49 Conestoga 44