(KMAland) -- Another H-10 triumph for Atlantic, Tri-Center takes a tight win, MSTM wins a battle of unbeatens and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Atlantic 55 Creston 49
Ethan Williams had 19 points and Skyler Hands added 16 for Atlantic in the win.
NC: Boys Town 70 Harlan 60
Connor Frame scored 23 points, Bradley Curren added 14 and Will McLaughlin pitched in 13 with 13 rebounds for Harlan.
CCT: Stanton 48 Fremont-Mills 40 (3rd Place)
CCT: Sidney 41 East Mills 35 (Championship)
NC: Tri-Center 58 Oakland-Craig 56
Leyton Nelson had 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Tri-Center in the win. Ethan Alfers added 11 points and eight boards, and Trent Kozeal finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.
NC: AHSTW 72 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58
Brayden Lund scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 17 points, and Cole Scheffler finished with 13 points, six steals and four assists.
Trey Peterson topped Exira/EHK with 13 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 52
Toby Bower had 22 points and nine rebounds, Avery Phillippi added 15 points and Nathan Russell chipped in 14 for Nodaway Valley.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern) – On KMA-FM 99.1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 69 Southeast Warren 37
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 62 Moulton-Udell 18
Prep Nebraska Classic (at D.J. Sokol Arena)
Bishop Neumann 56 Treynor 40
Glenwood 69 North Bend Central 62
Norris 73 St. Albert 39
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 69 Webster City 64
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Roland-Story 63
Bishop Heelan Catholic 47 Lawton-Bronson 43
Area Missouri
Albany 54 West Nodaway 43
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Conestoga 70 Raymond Central 47
Fort Calhoun 77 Syracuse 56