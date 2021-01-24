KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Another H-10 triumph for Atlantic, Tri-Center takes a tight win, MSTM wins a battle of unbeatens and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Atlantic 55 Creston 49 

Ethan Williams had 19 points and Skyler Hands added 16 for Atlantic in the win.

NC: Boys Town 70 Harlan 60 

Connor Frame scored 23 points, Bradley Curren added 14 and Will McLaughlin pitched in 13 with 13 rebounds for Harlan.

CCT: Stanton 48 Fremont-Mills 40 (3rd Place)

CCT: Sidney 41 East Mills 35 (Championship) 

NC: Tri-Center 58 Oakland-Craig 56 

Leyton Nelson had 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Tri-Center in the win. Ethan Alfers added 11 points and eight boards, and Trent Kozeal finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

NC: AHSTW 72 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58 

Brayden Lund scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 17 points, and Cole Scheffler finished with 13 points, six steals and four assists.

Trey Peterson topped Exira/EHK with 13 points.

POI: Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 52 

Toby Bower had 22 points and nine rebounds, Avery Phillippi added 15 points and Nathan Russell chipped in 14 for Nodaway Valley.

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic 55 Creston 49

Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern) – On KMA-FM 99.1

3rd Place: Stanton 48 Fremont-Mills 40

Championship: Sidney 41 East Mills 35

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 69 Southeast Warren 37

Nodaway Valley 67 East Union 52

Bluegrass Conference

Melcher-Dallas 62 Moulton-Udell 18

Prep Nebraska Classic (at D.J. Sokol Arena)

Boys Town 70 Harlan 60

Bishop Neumann 56 Treynor 40

Tri-Center 58 Oakland-Craig 56

Glenwood 69 North Bend Central 62

Norris 73 St. Albert 39

Non-Conference

Kuemper Catholic 69 Webster City 64

AHSTW 72 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Roland-Story 63

Bishop Heelan Catholic 47 Lawton-Bronson 43

Area Missouri

Albany 54 West Nodaway 43

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Conestoga 70 Raymond Central 47

Fort Calhoun 77 Syracuse 56

