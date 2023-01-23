(KMAland) -- West Harrison’s Koleson Evans reached 1,000 career points, LC and St. Albert picked up one-point wins, Woodbine grabbed a nice win & plenty of tourney action in Missouri and Nebraska in KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
Check out the full rundown from Monday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 75 Atlantic 67
Cael Turner led Creston with 25 points while Logan Anson added 14 and Patrick Varner had 13 in the win.
Atlantic’s Colton Rasmussen had 29 points and Carter Pellett pitched in 15.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 62 IKM-Manning 46
Josh Ravlin poured in 24 points while Alex Ravlin and Mason Boothby pitched in 10 each for the Eagles in the win.
Cooper Irlmeier, Reed Hinners and Ben Ramsey all scored eight points for IKM-Manning.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 82 East Union 44
Jack Scrivner had a game-high 20 points while Gunnar Smith and Kevin Linhart finished with 13 each and Paxon Applegate posted 11 for Central Decatur.
Seth Hudson led East Union with 16 points and Rason Grail had 10.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 78 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58
Koleson Evans scored 25 points and reached 1,000 for his career while Sage Evans added 17, Mason King posted 14 and Mason McIntosh had 10 for West Harrison.
Trey Petersen scored 21 points for Exira/EHK. Easton Nelson added 14 and Cash Emgarten finished with 13 for the Spartans.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Twin Cedars 50 Moulton-Udell 44
Kail Arkema scored 16 points and Holden Roberts had 15 for Twin Cedars in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 81 Thomas Jefferson 80
No stats reported.
Lewis Central 58 Sioux City North 57
Nash Paulson had 20 points and Colby Souther put in 19 to lead Lewis Central in the gist win.
Zach Hesse led Sioux City North with 18 points. Tajohn Swaggerty-Morgan had 14 and Noah Conley tallied 12.
Bedford 65 Fremont-Mills 46
Quentin King finished with 16 points, Cal Peterson added 13 and Silas Walston pitched in 12 for Bedford in the win.
Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 10 points.
Woodbine 56 Tri-Center 52
Carson Kelley had 17 points and Brody Pryor pitched in 14 to lead Woodbine in the victory.
Michael Turner had a 26-point night for Tri-Center. Avery Reed added 12.
Audubon 71 Boyer Valley 60
Collin Bauer had 24 points to lead the way for Audubon in the win. Edward Miller pitched in 18 points and Carson Bauer posted 16.
Drew Volkmann also scored 24 points for Boyer Valley. Evan TenEyck added in 19.
Earlham 62 Lenox 57
Keaton England led Lenox with 17 points. Gabe Funk added 11 and Walon Cook put in 10 for the Tigers.
Mount Ayr 72 Centerville 47
Jaixen Frost and Braydon Pierson finished with 24 points each for Mount Ayr in the win.
Ridge View 63 Ar-We-Va 59
Blayne Smith had nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
Ogden 43 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
No stats reported.
Grand View Christian 102 Glidden-Ralston 39
No stats reported.
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Christian Academy 54 Heartland Christian 44
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Plattsburg 62 Savannah 48
Aiden Knechtenhofer had 11 points to lead Savannah in the loss. Jaiden Martinez and Alex Hopper pitched in 10 each.
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
King City 46 Albany 34
No stats reported.
Osborn-Stewartsville 60 Northeast Nodaway 45
No stats reported.
South Holt 63 Stanberry 28
Adam Jensen led Stanberry with 12 points on the night.
Other King City Tournament
Maysville vs. DeKalb (MISSING)
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Gallatin 71 East Atchison 21
Braden Graves had six points for East Atchison.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Platte Valley def. Polo
No score reported.
North Andrew 56 Mound City 54
Braxon Linville led North Andrew with 25 points. Trey McDaniel scored just five points, but he hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.4 to go.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 62 Arlington 23
No stats reported.
Conestoga 36 Fort Calhoun 34
No stats reported.
Syracuse 42 Yutan 31
Jase Voorhees had 15 points and Max Parde added 11 for Syracuse in the win. Will Janssen pitched in 10 points.
Douglas County West 56 Louisville 33
No stats reported.