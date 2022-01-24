KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Atlantic beat Hawkeye Ten foes, Riverside stayed hot, Lamoni, ACA and Mormon Trail were among the Bluegrass teams advancing and more from Monday night KMAland boys basketball action.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Clarinda 57 Shenandoah 18

Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 13 points in the victory.

Shenandoah’s Nolan Mount had a team-best six points.

Atlantic 59 Creston 57

Kyle Strider scored 20 points for Creston in the close defeat.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Riverside 62 Audubon 58 

Grady Jeppesen had 30 points and four steals while Ayden Salais posted 12 points, seven assists and four steals and Aiden Bell finished with 10 points and five boards for Riverside.

Carson Bauer posted 20 point and Collin Bauer added 15 for Audubon.

Other WIC Scores 

Underwood 52 Logan-Magnolia 34

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

West Harrison 75 Boyer Valley 58 

Mason King poured in 20 points with eight assists while Sage Evans added 18 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and five steals and Koleson Evans finished with 16 points and 14 boards for West Harrison. Walker Rife also joined double figures with 10 points.

Trevor Malone and Caden Neilsen finished with 17 points each for Boyer Valley.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinal: Lamoni 38 Murray 36 

Kade Nowlin had 14 points and Brayden Olson pitched in 13 for Lamoni in the tight win. 

Brycen Wookey had 10 points, and Zack Belden added nine points and eight rebounds for Murray.

Consolation: Twin Cedars 32 Orient-Macksburg 25 

Kail Arkema led the way for Twin Cedars with 15 points.

Other BGC Tournament Scores 

Quarterfinal: Moravia 76 Melcher-Dallas 27

Quarterfinal: Ankeny Christian Academy 63 Seymour 40

Quarterfinal: Mormon Trail 54 Diagonal 48

NON-CONFERENCE

ACGC 83 Southwest Valley 49 

Gabe Fuller had 14 points and Owen Wilkinson finished with 10 for Southwest Valley in the defeat. 

Other Non-Conference Scores 

St. Albert 59 Thomas Jefferson 55

Lewis Central 71 Sioux City North 53

Nodaway Valley at Essex (MISSING) 

Fremont-Mills 35 Bedford 34

Westwood 73 Missouri Valley 58

Coon Rapids-Bayard 70 Ogden 60

Grand View Christian 94 Glidden-Ralston 26

Ridge View 61 Ar-We-Va 52

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT 

East Buchanan 63 East Atchison 48

Kaylin Merriweather had 12 points and Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves scored 11 apiece for East Atchison.

Other Hamilton Tournament Scores

Lafayette County 101 Trenton 34

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Mound City 92 North Platte 50

West Platte 50 Platte Valley 43

KING CITY TOURNAMENT 

Stanberry 64 DeKalb 34

Albany 53 Stewartsville/Osborn 47

Maysville 64 King City 37

Northeast Nodaway 50 South Holt 38

CAMERON TOURNAMENT 

Smithville 73 Lawson 31

Winnetonka def. KC Northeast

