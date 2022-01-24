(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Atlantic beat Hawkeye Ten foes, Riverside stayed hot, Lamoni, ACA and Mormon Trail were among the Bluegrass teams advancing and more from Monday night KMAland boys basketball action.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 57 Shenandoah 18
Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 13 points in the victory.
Shenandoah’s Nolan Mount had a team-best six points.
Atlantic 59 Creston 57
Kyle Strider scored 20 points for Creston in the close defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 62 Audubon 58
Grady Jeppesen had 30 points and four steals while Ayden Salais posted 12 points, seven assists and four steals and Aiden Bell finished with 10 points and five boards for Riverside.
Carson Bauer posted 20 point and Collin Bauer added 15 for Audubon.
Other WIC Scores
Underwood 52 Logan-Magnolia 34
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 75 Boyer Valley 58
Mason King poured in 20 points with eight assists while Sage Evans added 18 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and five steals and Koleson Evans finished with 16 points and 14 boards for West Harrison. Walker Rife also joined double figures with 10 points.
Trevor Malone and Caden Neilsen finished with 17 points each for Boyer Valley.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinal: Lamoni 38 Murray 36
Kade Nowlin had 14 points and Brayden Olson pitched in 13 for Lamoni in the tight win.
Brycen Wookey had 10 points, and Zack Belden added nine points and eight rebounds for Murray.
Consolation: Twin Cedars 32 Orient-Macksburg 25
Kail Arkema led the way for Twin Cedars with 15 points.
Other BGC Tournament Scores
Quarterfinal: Moravia 76 Melcher-Dallas 27
Quarterfinal: Ankeny Christian Academy 63 Seymour 40
Quarterfinal: Mormon Trail 54 Diagonal 48
NON-CONFERENCE
ACGC 83 Southwest Valley 49
Gabe Fuller had 14 points and Owen Wilkinson finished with 10 for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
Other Non-Conference Scores
St. Albert 59 Thomas Jefferson 55
Lewis Central 71 Sioux City North 53
Nodaway Valley at Essex (MISSING)
Fremont-Mills 35 Bedford 34
Westwood 73 Missouri Valley 58
Coon Rapids-Bayard 70 Ogden 60
Grand View Christian 94 Glidden-Ralston 26
Ridge View 61 Ar-We-Va 52
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
East Buchanan 63 East Atchison 48
Kaylin Merriweather had 12 points and Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves scored 11 apiece for East Atchison.
Other Hamilton Tournament Scores
Lafayette County 101 Trenton 34
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Mound City 92 North Platte 50
West Platte 50 Platte Valley 43
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Stanberry 64 DeKalb 34
Albany 53 Stewartsville/Osborn 47
Maysville 64 King City 37
Northeast Nodaway 50 South Holt 38
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Smithville 73 Lawson 31
Winnetonka def. KC Northeast