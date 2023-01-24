KMAland Basketball Tuesday

(KMAland) -- Kayden Anderson’s free throws lifted Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig beat Harlan in OT, Tri-Center upset Treynor, Bedford won in a rout, Clarinda won in Missouri & more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Glenwood 74 Creston 72 

Risto Lappala had 23 points while Logyn Eckheart added 18 and Caden Johnson pitched in 11 for Glenwood in the win. Kayden Anderson provided the difference with two go-ahead free throws with five seconds left.

Creston’s Patrick Varner had 19 points while Cael Turner added 13 and Ethan Crawford and Kyle Strider put in 12 apiece.

Denison-Schleswig 69 Harlan 63 — OT 

Carson Seuntjens had 22 points and Luke Wiebers added 20 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Sidney 70 Griswold 47 

Braedon Godfread had a big night with 22 points while Michael Hensley added 19 and Nik Peters had 12 for Sidney in the win.

Peyton Cook led Griswold with 12 points. Kamron Brownlee added in 11 for the Tigers. 

East Mills 68 Stanton 60 

Evan Gettler posted 18 points, Nolan Grebin added 17 with eight boards and Josh Martin had 11 and 11 for Stanton.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

AHSTW 71 Missouri Valley 36 

Kyle Sternberg scored 20 points with seven rebounds while Brayden Lund added 17 points and nine boards. Abe McIntosh tallied 10 points for the Vikings.

Brody Lager topped Missouri Valley with 14 points.

Tri-Center 54 Treynor 48 

Michael Turner had 21 points and five assists for Tri-Center in the win. Christian Dahir and Isaac Wohlhuter added eight points apiece and had 16 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Ethan Konz scored 17 points to lead the way for Treynor. Jace Tams added 14. 

Underwood 54 Logan-Magnolia 43 

Jack Vanfossan led Underwood with 16 points, and Luke Seidler added 11 for the Eagles. Mason Boothby pitched in 10.

Wes Vana posted 21 points to lead Logan-Magnolia.

Riverside 60 Audubon 40 

Grady Jeppesen had 36 points for Riverside in the win. 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Bedford 82 Nodaway Valley 45 

Cal Peterman had 25 points to lead Bedford in the win. Asher Weed and Silas Walston both had 14 points for the Bulldogs. 

Boston DeVault scored 20 points to lead the way for Nodaway Valley. 

Lenox 64 Southwest Valley 49 

Gabe Funk poured in 30 points and Samson Adams added 11 for Lenox in the win.

Roman Keefe had 14 points and Miller Means added 11 for Southwest Valley. Alex Morgan pitched in seven points and nine rebounds, and Isaac Currin tallied eight points and four assists. 

Central Decatur 54 Southeast Warren 39 

Jack Scrivner had a team-high 15 points, Gunnar Smith added 13 and Nash Dykes pitched in 10 for Central Decatur. 

Jack Williams led Southeast Warren with 11 points.

Wayne 54 East Union 36

Rayce Snyder led the way for Wayne with 24 points. Strait Jacobsen pitched in 12 fo rate Falcons. 

Seth Hudson had all 21 of his points in the second half for East Union.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Ar-We-Va 60 Woodbine 53 

Wyatt Ragaller (17 points), Wade Ragaller (15) and Emmett Neumann (11) all scored in double figures for Ar-We-Va in the win.

Carter Gruver led Woodbine with 21 points. Brody Pryor added 12 and Carson Kelley hit for 10 for the Tigers.

West Harrison 59 CAM 34 

Sage Evans had a big night for West Harrison with 26 points while Mason McIntosh added 13 in the win.

CAM’s Sam Foreman had 10 points. 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 

No stats reported.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Abraham Lincoln 70 Thomas Jefferson 35

Jayden Calabro and Mathok Mathok had 16 points each while Creighton Bracker added 13 for Abraham Lincoln. 

Timothy Calabro had 12 points for Thomas Jefferson. 

LeMars 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 49 

Andrew Fifita had 18 points for LeMars in the upset victory, snapping their eight-game losing skid.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 59 

Scott Kroll posted 19 points with seven rebounds while Dylon Schaap added 16 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Tyler Smith added 13 points.

Sioux City East 66 Sioux City West 51 

Brandt VanDyke scored 14 points and Preston Dobbs and Sam Jons had 12 apiece for Sioux City East in the win.

Keavian Hayes had 23 points and Lamarion Mothershead added 12 for Sioux City West.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Moravia 67 Lamoni 26 

Gage Hanes led the way for Moravia with 20 points while Shane Helmick added 15.

Melcher-Dallas 54 Murray 49 

No stats reported.

Ankeny Christian Academy 78 Seymour 37 

Dylan Quick had 16 points while Eli Christensen had 12, Cade Wierck pitched in 11 and Jon Walter added 10.

Mormon Trail 73 Diagonal 26 

No stats reported.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Clarinda 56 Savannah 35  

Tadyn Brown had 14 points and Isaac Jones added 12 for Clarinda in the win. Creighton Tuzzio and Justus Fine also had eight for the Cardinals. 

Jaiden Martinez led Savannah with 14 points. 

North Nodaway 56 Essex 37

Aydan Blackford had 15 points for North Nodaway in the win. Brice Trimble added 11 points for the Mustangs. 

Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine both scored 11 points for Essex.

OABCIG 55 IKM-Manning 47 

No stats reported.

Panorama 73 Martensdale-St. Marys 43 

No stats reported.

AREA MISSOURI 

Rock Port 43 Worth County 41 — OT 

No stats reported.

CAMERON TOURNAMENT 

Maryville 54 Chillicothe 46 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Auburn 64 Falls City 22

No stats reported.

Freeman 59 Elmwood-Murdock 45

No stats reported.

Wilber-Clatonia 44 Palmyra 42 

Hunter Pope led Palmyra with 17 points while Zach Fitzpatrick had 11 for the Panthers in the defeat. 

Sterling 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 43

No stats reported.

Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Southern 30

No stats reported.

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Malcolm 70 Plattsmouth 46 

Gage Olsen posted 14 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat. 

Platteview 85 Nebraska City 57 

No stats reported.

Other Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Beatrice 71 Ralston 63

