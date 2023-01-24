(KMAland) -- Kayden Anderson’s free throws lifted Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig beat Harlan in OT, Tri-Center upset Treynor, Bedford won in a rout, Clarinda won in Missouri & more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 74 Creston 72
Risto Lappala had 23 points while Logyn Eckheart added 18 and Caden Johnson pitched in 11 for Glenwood in the win. Kayden Anderson provided the difference with two go-ahead free throws with five seconds left.
Creston’s Patrick Varner had 19 points while Cael Turner added 13 and Ethan Crawford and Kyle Strider put in 12 apiece.
Denison-Schleswig 69 Harlan 63 — OT
Carson Seuntjens had 22 points and Luke Wiebers added 20 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 70 Griswold 47
Braedon Godfread had a big night with 22 points while Michael Hensley added 19 and Nik Peters had 12 for Sidney in the win.
Peyton Cook led Griswold with 12 points. Kamron Brownlee added in 11 for the Tigers.
East Mills 68 Stanton 60
Evan Gettler posted 18 points, Nolan Grebin added 17 with eight boards and Josh Martin had 11 and 11 for Stanton.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 71 Missouri Valley 36
Kyle Sternberg scored 20 points with seven rebounds while Brayden Lund added 17 points and nine boards. Abe McIntosh tallied 10 points for the Vikings.
Brody Lager topped Missouri Valley with 14 points.
Tri-Center 54 Treynor 48
Michael Turner had 21 points and five assists for Tri-Center in the win. Christian Dahir and Isaac Wohlhuter added eight points apiece and had 16 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Ethan Konz scored 17 points to lead the way for Treynor. Jace Tams added 14.
Underwood 54 Logan-Magnolia 43
Jack Vanfossan led Underwood with 16 points, and Luke Seidler added 11 for the Eagles. Mason Boothby pitched in 10.
Wes Vana posted 21 points to lead Logan-Magnolia.
Riverside 60 Audubon 40
Grady Jeppesen had 36 points for Riverside in the win.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 82 Nodaway Valley 45
Cal Peterman had 25 points to lead Bedford in the win. Asher Weed and Silas Walston both had 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Boston DeVault scored 20 points to lead the way for Nodaway Valley.
Lenox 64 Southwest Valley 49
Gabe Funk poured in 30 points and Samson Adams added 11 for Lenox in the win.
Roman Keefe had 14 points and Miller Means added 11 for Southwest Valley. Alex Morgan pitched in seven points and nine rebounds, and Isaac Currin tallied eight points and four assists.
Central Decatur 54 Southeast Warren 39
Jack Scrivner had a team-high 15 points, Gunnar Smith added 13 and Nash Dykes pitched in 10 for Central Decatur.
Jack Williams led Southeast Warren with 11 points.
Wayne 54 East Union 36
Rayce Snyder led the way for Wayne with 24 points. Strait Jacobsen pitched in 12 fo rate Falcons.
Seth Hudson had all 21 of his points in the second half for East Union.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 60 Woodbine 53
Wyatt Ragaller (17 points), Wade Ragaller (15) and Emmett Neumann (11) all scored in double figures for Ar-We-Va in the win.
Carter Gruver led Woodbine with 21 points. Brody Pryor added 12 and Carson Kelley hit for 10 for the Tigers.
West Harrison 59 CAM 34
Sage Evans had a big night for West Harrison with 26 points while Mason McIntosh added 13 in the win.
CAM’s Sam Foreman had 10 points.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 50
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 70 Thomas Jefferson 35
Jayden Calabro and Mathok Mathok had 16 points each while Creighton Bracker added 13 for Abraham Lincoln.
Timothy Calabro had 12 points for Thomas Jefferson.
LeMars 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 49
Andrew Fifita had 18 points for LeMars in the upset victory, snapping their eight-game losing skid.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 59
Scott Kroll posted 19 points with seven rebounds while Dylon Schaap added 16 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Tyler Smith added 13 points.
Sioux City East 66 Sioux City West 51
Brandt VanDyke scored 14 points and Preston Dobbs and Sam Jons had 12 apiece for Sioux City East in the win.
Keavian Hayes had 23 points and Lamarion Mothershead added 12 for Sioux City West.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Moravia 67 Lamoni 26
Gage Hanes led the way for Moravia with 20 points while Shane Helmick added 15.
Melcher-Dallas 54 Murray 49
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian Academy 78 Seymour 37
Dylan Quick had 16 points while Eli Christensen had 12, Cade Wierck pitched in 11 and Jon Walter added 10.
Mormon Trail 73 Diagonal 26
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 56 Savannah 35
Tadyn Brown had 14 points and Isaac Jones added 12 for Clarinda in the win. Creighton Tuzzio and Justus Fine also had eight for the Cardinals.
Jaiden Martinez led Savannah with 14 points.
North Nodaway 56 Essex 37
Aydan Blackford had 15 points for North Nodaway in the win. Brice Trimble added 11 points for the Mustangs.
Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine both scored 11 points for Essex.
OABCIG 55 IKM-Manning 47
No stats reported.
Panorama 73 Martensdale-St. Marys 43
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 43 Worth County 41 — OT
No stats reported.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Maryville 54 Chillicothe 46
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Auburn 64 Falls City 22
No stats reported.
Freeman 59 Elmwood-Murdock 45
No stats reported.
Wilber-Clatonia 44 Palmyra 42
Hunter Pope led Palmyra with 17 points while Zach Fitzpatrick had 11 for the Panthers in the defeat.
Sterling 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Southern 30
No stats reported.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Malcolm 70 Plattsmouth 46
Gage Olsen posted 14 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Platteview 85 Nebraska City 57
No stats reported.
Other Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Beatrice 71 Ralston 63