South Holt Knights

(KMAland) -- Braden Graves and Kemper Cline had big games in wins for their respective teams and South Holt moved to the King City Tournament finals  on Wednesday night.

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT 

Consolation: East Atchison 63 South Harrison 55

Braden Graves exploded for 22 points in the win while Collin Hedlund buried nine free throws in his 13-point performance. Jarrett Spinnatto had 12 points, and Colton Hall scored nine. 

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Mound City 38 Polo 34 

No Stats Reported 

Other North Platte Tournament Scores

Consolation: North Platte 56 Braymer 45

KING CITY TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Maysville 57 King City 25

No Stats Reported

Semifinal: South Holt 47 Stewartsville-Osborn 41 

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Albany 73 DeKalb 62

Kemper Cline went wild with 47 points for the Warriors in the win. 

Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 44 Stanberry 34

No Stats Reported 

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

Smithville 58 Maryville 56

Caden Stoecklein dropped 18 for the Spoofhounds while Derek Quinlin posted 16 and Peyton McCollum contributed 11.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.