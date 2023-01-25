(KMAland) -- Braden Graves and Kemper Cline had big games in wins for their respective teams and South Holt moved to the King City Tournament finals on Wednesday night.
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Consolation: East Atchison 63 South Harrison 55
Braden Graves exploded for 22 points in the win while Collin Hedlund buried nine free throws in his 13-point performance. Jarrett Spinnatto had 12 points, and Colton Hall scored nine.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Mound City 38 Polo 34
No Stats Reported
Other North Platte Tournament Scores
Consolation: North Platte 56 Braymer 45
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Maysville 57 King City 25
No Stats Reported
Semifinal: South Holt 47 Stewartsville-Osborn 41
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Albany 73 DeKalb 62
Kemper Cline went wild with 47 points for the Warriors in the win.
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 44 Stanberry 34
No Stats Reported
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Smithville 58 Maryville 56
Caden Stoecklein dropped 18 for the Spoofhounds while Derek Quinlin posted 16 and Peyton McCollum contributed 11.