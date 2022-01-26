Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor overcame a double-digit hole, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard earned quality Rolling Valley Conference wins, and Denison-Schleswig edged Harlan.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Glenwood 61 Creston 58 

Glenwood held off Creston late. Ethan Hewett has the full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

Denison-Schleswig 63 Harlan 59 

Carson Seuntjens had 15 points for the Monarchs in the upset while Luke Wiebers added eight. 

Aidan Hall had 21 for Harlan, Brad Curren scored 15 and Teagon Kasperbauer tallied 12. 

CORNER CONFERENCE

East Mills 67 Stanton 52 

East Mills stopped Stanton’s eight-game winning streak behind another huge night from Mason Crouse. View Derek Martin’s full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.

Other Corner Conference Scores 

Sidney 67 Griswold 28 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

AHSTW 82 Missouri Valley 48 

Raydden Grobe had a monster night with 29 points off seven 3-pointers, and Brayden Lund posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. 

Will Gutzmer had 20 points for Missouri Valley and Cole Staska scored eight.  

Treynor 48 Tri-Center 38 

Treynor overcame an 11-point second-half deficit in the win. Ethan Konz and Thomas Schwartz led the Cardinals with 15 points apiece. Ethan Dickerson added 11. Christian Dahir led Tri-Center with seven points. 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Nodaway Valley 53 Bedford 44

Boston DeVault scored 18 points to lead Nodaway Valley. Mathew Weber and Adam Ayase scored 10 apiece. 

Lenox 48 Southwest Valley 47

Keaton England had 15 points to lead Lenox in the tight win while Roman Keefe sored 17 and canned five 3-pointers for Southwest Valley. 

Central Decatur 73 Southeast Warren 31 

Jack Scrivner and Trey Hullinger had 15 points apiece. Scrivner also added six boards. Matthew Boothe (11 points) and Gunnar Smith (10 points) were also prominent scorers for the Cardinals on Tuesday night. 

Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores

Missing: Wayne at East Union (G/B)

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

CAM 53 West Harrison 49

Lane Spieker had 13 for CAM while Seth Hensley and Cade Ticknor each scored 12. Colby Rich added nine for the Cougars.

Sage Evans dropped a game-high 22 points for West Harrison, Mason King scored 12 and Koleson Evans tallied nine. 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 73 Exira-EHK 58 

The Crusaders spread the wealth with five scorers in double digits, led by 16 from Tanner Oswald, who also had five rebounds. Gabe Obert (15 points, eight rebounds), Raiden Doty (15 points, four assists, four steals, four rebounds), Lance Clayburg (13 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Easton Hays (12 points, six steals, five assists) also shined for Coon Rapids-Bayard. 

Paton-Churdan 67 Glidden-Ralston 24 

Shaydon Thurman had a double-double for the Rockets with 16 points and 10 rebounds. 

Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores

Ar-We-Va 53 Woodbine 42

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

LeMars 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 56

The Bulldogs had three double-digit scorers: Caleb Dreckman (19 points), Konnor Clahoun (11 points) and Cal Eckstaine (10 points). 

Other Missouri River Conference Scores 

Abraham Lincoln 77 Thomas Jefferson 42 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 50 

Sioux City East 81 Sioux City West 35

NON-CONFERENCE

OABCIG 46 IKM-Manning 33 

Ross Kusel led IKM-Manning with nine points.

Other Non-Conference Scores

Clarinda 61 Savannah 48 

North Nodaway at Essex

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Panorama 64

AREA MISSOURI

Worth County 49 Rock Port 48

Aydan Gladstone (18 points), Tyler New (13 points) and Jackson Runde (11 points) were standouts for Worth County in the nail-biting win. Holden Farmer dropped 18 for Rock Port, Aidan Burke scored 13 and Bannack Sillen scored nine. 

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

Gallatin 75 South Harrison 38 

Penney 45 Lathrop 39 

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL

Plattsburg 45 North Andrew 32

Owen Graham tallied 15 points and Braxon Linville scored seven for North Andrew. 

Other North Platte Invitational Scores

Mid-Buchanan 62 Polo 33 

Cameron Tournament 

Maryville 49 Lawson 30 

Cameron def. Chillicothe 

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Ralston 53 Plattsmouth 49

Platteview 63 Nebraska City 37 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood 76 Raymond Central 41 

Louisville 50 Yutan 32

Douglas County West 41 Arlington 38 

Fort Calhoun 59 Syracuse 45 

Area Nebraska 

MISSING: Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia 

MISSING: Falls City at Auburn (G/B)

Freeman 49 Elmwood-Murdock 28 

Malcolm 53 Johnson County Central 50

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Southern 42

Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Sterling 37

