(KMAland) -- Treynor overcame a double-digit hole, CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard earned quality Rolling Valley Conference wins, and Denison-Schleswig edged Harlan.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 61 Creston 58
Glenwood held off Creston late. Ethan Hewett has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Denison-Schleswig 63 Harlan 59
Carson Seuntjens had 15 points for the Monarchs in the upset while Luke Wiebers added eight.
Aidan Hall had 21 for Harlan, Brad Curren scored 15 and Teagon Kasperbauer tallied 12.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 67 Stanton 52
East Mills stopped Stanton’s eight-game winning streak behind another huge night from Mason Crouse. View Derek Martin’s full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Corner Conference Scores
Sidney 67 Griswold 28
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 82 Missouri Valley 48
Raydden Grobe had a monster night with 29 points off seven 3-pointers, and Brayden Lund posted a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Will Gutzmer had 20 points for Missouri Valley and Cole Staska scored eight.
Treynor 48 Tri-Center 38
Treynor overcame an 11-point second-half deficit in the win. Ethan Konz and Thomas Schwartz led the Cardinals with 15 points apiece. Ethan Dickerson added 11. Christian Dahir led Tri-Center with seven points.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 53 Bedford 44
Boston DeVault scored 18 points to lead Nodaway Valley. Mathew Weber and Adam Ayase scored 10 apiece.
Lenox 48 Southwest Valley 47
Keaton England had 15 points to lead Lenox in the tight win while Roman Keefe sored 17 and canned five 3-pointers for Southwest Valley.
Central Decatur 73 Southeast Warren 31
Jack Scrivner and Trey Hullinger had 15 points apiece. Scrivner also added six boards. Matthew Boothe (11 points) and Gunnar Smith (10 points) were also prominent scorers for the Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Missing: Wayne at East Union (G/B)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 53 West Harrison 49
Lane Spieker had 13 for CAM while Seth Hensley and Cade Ticknor each scored 12. Colby Rich added nine for the Cougars.
Sage Evans dropped a game-high 22 points for West Harrison, Mason King scored 12 and Koleson Evans tallied nine.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 73 Exira-EHK 58
The Crusaders spread the wealth with five scorers in double digits, led by 16 from Tanner Oswald, who also had five rebounds. Gabe Obert (15 points, eight rebounds), Raiden Doty (15 points, four assists, four steals, four rebounds), Lance Clayburg (13 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Easton Hays (12 points, six steals, five assists) also shined for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Paton-Churdan 67 Glidden-Ralston 24
Shaydon Thurman had a double-double for the Rockets with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Ar-We-Va 53 Woodbine 42
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 59 Bishop Heelan Catholic 56
The Bulldogs had three double-digit scorers: Caleb Dreckman (19 points), Konnor Clahoun (11 points) and Cal Eckstaine (10 points).
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Abraham Lincoln 77 Thomas Jefferson 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Sioux City North 50
Sioux City East 81 Sioux City West 35
NON-CONFERENCE
OABCIG 46 IKM-Manning 33
Ross Kusel led IKM-Manning with nine points.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Clarinda 61 Savannah 48
North Nodaway at Essex
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Panorama 64
AREA MISSOURI
Worth County 49 Rock Port 48
Aydan Gladstone (18 points), Tyler New (13 points) and Jackson Runde (11 points) were standouts for Worth County in the nail-biting win. Holden Farmer dropped 18 for Rock Port, Aidan Burke scored 13 and Bannack Sillen scored nine.
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Gallatin 75 South Harrison 38
Penney 45 Lathrop 39
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Plattsburg 45 North Andrew 32
Owen Graham tallied 15 points and Braxon Linville scored seven for North Andrew.
Other North Platte Invitational Scores
Mid-Buchanan 62 Polo 33
Cameron Tournament
Maryville 49 Lawson 30
Cameron def. Chillicothe
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Ralston 53 Plattsmouth 49
Platteview 63 Nebraska City 37
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 76 Raymond Central 41
Louisville 50 Yutan 32
Douglas County West 41 Arlington 38
Fort Calhoun 59 Syracuse 45
Area Nebraska
MISSING: Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
MISSING: Falls City at Auburn (G/B)
Freeman 49 Elmwood-Murdock 28
Malcolm 53 Johnson County Central 50
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Southern 42
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Sterling 37