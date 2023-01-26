(KMAland) -- Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Heartland Christian 57 Whiting 11
The Eagles had a balanced effort, led by eight points from Brady Dingus. Josiah Gray had seven points. Seven different Heartland Christian players finished with six points while Dylan Sharp added 12 rebounds and Matt Stile had six boards.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 51 East Mills 45
Isaac Jones had a big night with 19 to lead Clarinda, Tadyn Brown totaled 15 and Wyatt Schmitt chipped in 14.
Mason Crouse paced East Mills with 16, and Layne Mastin added 11.
CAM 77 Stanton 70
Evan Gettler had a team-high 17 points for Stanton while Kywin Tibben posted 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. Nolan Grebin stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Josh Martin posted 10 points and grabbed nine boards.
Boyer Valley 72 Griswold 39
No Stats Reported
Woodbine 78 Fremont-Mills 44
Brody Pryor had a career night for Woodbine with 19 points in the blowout win.
Fremont-MIlls’ Taylor Reed eclipsed 1,000 career points. Derek Martin has the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 29
Kayden Conn had 22 points to lead Nodaway Valley while Braxcten Rohlmeier accounted for 19. Michael Cook also reached double digits with 10 points.
Qwintyn Vanatta highlighted Essex’s day with 18 points.
Collins-Maxwell 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
No Stats Reported
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 89 Panorama 56
Easton Nelson poured in 23 points in Exira-EHK’s win while Aiden Flathers (19), Cash Emgarten (18) and Quintinn White (17) also had big performances.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Platte Valley 62 North Andrew 48
Matt Jermain highlighted Platte Valley’s night with 20 points. Alex Mattson added 16 while Justin Miller and Wyatt Miller scored 11 and 10, respectively.
Hayden Ecker had 19 to lead North Andrew while Braxon Linville added 12.
Other North Platte Tournament Scores
Semifinal: West Platte def. Mid-Buchanan
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson-Brock 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 34
No Stats Reported
Elmwood-Murdock 51 Palmyra 48
Zach Fitzpatrick, Nick Sweney and Kris Brekel had 10 points apiece for Palmyra. Brekel and Fitzpatrick grabbed six rebounds apiece, and Sweney had four boards.
Johnson County Central 71 Fairbury 60
Brandon Speckmann had 18 points, Alex Cruz posted 17 points and Keegan Jones registered 16 points for the Thunderbirds.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Ralston 76 Nebraska City 49
No Stats Reported
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 65 Conestoga 26
No Stats Reported
Semifinal: Douglas County West 53 Syracuse 33
Max Parde had 14 in Syracuse’s loss. Will Janssen posted six.
Consolation: Yutan 39 Louisville 27
No Stats Reported
Other Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament Scores
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 63 Arlington 43