Stanberry Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Stanberry moved into the finals of the King City Tournament while East Atchison, South Holt, Platte Valley and North Andrew were also victors on Wednesday.

Check out the full KMAland boys basketball scoreboard below. 

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Lafayette County 73 East Buchanan 39

Consolation Semifinal: East Atchison 72 Trenton 66

KING CITY TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Stanberry 48. Albany 27 

Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 56 Maysville 54 

Consolation Semifinal: Stewartsville-Osborn 66 DeKalb 32 

Consolation Semifinal: South Holt 62 King City 45 

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL

Consolation Semifinal: Platte Valley 63 North Platte 51 

Memphis Billey dropped 22 points in the win for Platte Valley 

Other North Platte Invitational Scores 

Consolation Semifinal: North Andrew 52 Polo 38 

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.