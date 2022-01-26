(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Stanberry moved into the finals of the King City Tournament while East Atchison, South Holt, Platte Valley and North Andrew were also victors on Wednesday.
Check out the full KMAland boys basketball scoreboard below.
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Lafayette County 73 East Buchanan 39
Consolation Semifinal: East Atchison 72 Trenton 66
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Stanberry 48. Albany 27
Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 56 Maysville 54
Consolation Semifinal: Stewartsville-Osborn 66 DeKalb 32
Consolation Semifinal: South Holt 62 King City 45
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Consolation Semifinal: Platte Valley 63 North Platte 51
Memphis Billey dropped 22 points in the win for Platte Valley
Other North Platte Invitational Scores
Consolation Semifinal: North Andrew 52 Polo 38