(KMAland) -- Harlan rallied to a win, LC got a big win on the road, Treynor avenged a loss in a big way, AL shot red hot in a dominant win, Mormon Trail upset ACA, Falls City’s Strauss dropped 46 & more from KMAland boys basketball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 77 Shenandoah 41
Lance Arkfeld and Carson Seuntjens had 17 points each while Jaxon Wessel added 12 and Gavin Hipnar pitched in 11 for Denison-Schleswig.
Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler finished with 10 points.
Atlantic 68 St. Albert 50
Colton Rasmussen had 17 points while Nolan Waters, Caden Andersen and Jackson McLaren finished with 14 each.
Noah Narmi led St. Albert with 17 points. Colin Lillie pitched in 15.
Harlan 64 Creston 55
Harlan’s Jacob Birch had a game-high 18 points while Franz Reisz had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Will Arkfeld pitched in 11 points, hitting two key 3-pointers in an 11-0 run.
Ethan Crawford led Creston with 12 points and Jake Hoyt posted 10.
Lewis Central 60 Kuemper Catholic 42
Colby Souther had 14 points while Nash Paulson added 12 and Curtis Witte put in 11 for Lewis Central in the win.
Tregan Beiter led Kuemper Catholic with 10 points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 69 Essex 28
Nolan Grebin had 16 points for Stanton in the win. Kywin Tibben added 10.
Qwintyn Vanatta led Essex with 11 points.
Fremont-Mills 70 Sidney 66
Paxton Van Houten had 18 points while Owen Thornton added 16 and Taylor Reed pitched in 14 with seven rebounds for Fremont-Mills. Ike Lemonds added 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Knights.
Grant Whitehead topped Sidney with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Nik Peters added 13 points, Michael Hensley had 13 with 11 boards and Braedon Godfread totaled 10 points and six rebounds.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 64 Logan-Magnolia 41
Brayden Lund led AHSTW with 21 points. Cole Scheffler added 14 and Kyle Sternberg pitched in 10 for the Vikings.
Calvin Wallis and Wes Vana both had 13 points for Logan-Magnolia.
Treynor 61 IKM-Manning 25
Jace Tams had 17 points to lead the way for Treynor, which had three players in double figures. Ethan Konz added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Ethan Dickerson finished with 12 and seven.
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller had seven points and six rebounds.
Tri-Center 72 Missouri Valley 51
Michael Turner had a huge night for Tri-Center with 37 points in the win.
Brody Lager had 20 points, Layton Maasen added 15 and Eli Fouts had 11 for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
Underwood 74 Audubon 46
Mason Boothby dropped in 20 points for Underwood in another well-balanced win. Jack Vanfossan added 15 and Alex Ravlin posted 14 for the Eagles.
Carson Bauer had 18 points and Edward Miller had 15 for Audubon.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 85 Wayne 40
Keaton England had a big night for Lenox with 35 points while Gabe Funk added 21.
Rayce Snyder had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Wayne.
Bedford 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 33
Cal Peterman and Asher Weed scored 16 points each and Silas Walston pitched in 10 for Bedford in the rout.
Nodaway Valley 89 Southeast Warren 61
Dawson Nelson had 34 points, Boston DeVault added 18 and Avery Phillippi posted 12 for Nodaway Valley.
Central Decatur 69 Southwest Valley 36
Sam Boothe had 21 points for Central Decatur in the win on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 71 East Union 34
Jaixen Frost had 19 points, Braydon Pierson added 15 and Tyler Martin had 14 for Mount Ayr I the dominant win.
Seth Hudson topped East Union with 10 points.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 78 Boyer Valley 43
Seth Hensley scored 21 points while Sam Foreman had 16, Ryan Bower put in 14 and Chase Jahde chipped in 11 for the Cougars in the win.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Ar-We-Va 50
Cal Heydon had 32 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Lance Clayburg added 17 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 75 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
The Lynx hit 11 3-pointers in the dominant win. Cole Arnold had 16 points, Creighton Bracker added 15 and Jayden Calabro posted 14 for Abraham Lincoln.
Dylon Schaap had 12 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Thomas Jefferson 62 LeMars 58
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 91 Sioux City West 75
Matt Noll had 25 points while Sam Skinner added 21 and Carter Kuehl posted 18 for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win.
Keavian Hayes had 28 points and Lamarion Mothershead added 23 for Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 75 Sioux City North 47
Preston Dobbs had a big night with 26 points while Fitzy Grant had 11 for Sioux City East in the win.
Carson Strohbeen had 12 points and Zach Hesse added 10 for Sioux City North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Moravia 70 Melcher-Dallas 44
Gage Hanes and Riley Hawkins had 19 points each, and Shane Helmick pitched in 12 for Moravia in the win.
Owen Suntken led Melcher-Dallas with 19 points. Logan Godfrey pitched in 10.
Semifinal: Mormon Trail 61 Ankeny Christian 49
Gavin Dixson and Triton Gwinn both had double-doubles while Fulton Flesher pitched in 16 points for Mormon Trail in the win.
Tyler Mahoney, Dylan Quick and Cade Wierck had 10 points each for Ankeny Christian.
Consolation: Murray 39 Lamoni 29
Titus Barber led Murray with 14 points.
Kalvin Brown posted 13 to lead Lamoni.
Consolation: Diagonal 65 Seymour 35
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
East Mills 58 Riverside 55
Find the complete recap with Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
AREA MISSOURI
Nodaway Valley 58 Worth County 49 — OT
Kayden Conn scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Bracxten Rohlmeier pitched in 15 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and OT, for Nodaway Valley. Blake Bohannon scored 10 points of his own.
Tyler New had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Worth County.
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
5th Place: Hamilton 54 East Atchison 51
Cameron Oswald had 19 points and Braden Graves pitched in 18 for East Atchison in the defeat.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
5th Place: Mound City 58 North Platte 41
No stats reported.
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Championship: Maysville 67 South Holt 56
Kendall Noland topped South Holt with 19 points and Jayce Jackson added 14 for South Holt.
3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn 47 King City 45
Blakely Eaton had 14 points to lead the way for King City in the defeat.
5th Place: Albany 52 Northeast Nodaway 39
Kemper Cline had another big night for Albany with 38 points in the win.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Maryville 71 Cameron 41
Peyton McCollum had 24 points, Keaton Stone added 14, Caden Stoecklein had 13 and Derek Quinlin pitched in 10 for Maryville.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 67 Weeping Water 46
Jaxyn Strauss had 46 points for Falls City in the win. Bryson Butrick added 10 points for the Tigers.
Hayden Nash and Gus McGill had 13 points each for Weeping Water.
Johnson-Brock 50 Southern 35
No stats reported.
Tri County 70 Lourdes Central Catholic 24
Trevor Tesarek and Brady Schnitzer had six points each for Lourdes Central Catholic.
Sterling 61 Lewiston 47
Carson McAuliffe had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Trenton Peery pitched in 17 points and eight boards for Sterling in the win.