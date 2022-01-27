(KMAland) -- Stanton won an overtime thriller, Sidney fought off Bedford and the finals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament were set on Thursday night.
Check out the full KMAland boys basketball rundown below.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Lenox 55
Gavin Stott dropped 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Hogan Franey stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Chase Boeling scored 10 points and gloved five rebounds while Matt Hughes grabbed 10 boards.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
MISSING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Moravia 59 Lamoni 43
Riley Hawkins topped Moravia with 22 points.
Brayden Olson had a team-high 13 points for Lamoni.
Consolation: Murray 67 Orient-Macksburg 24
Gauge Monger had 15 points for Murray in the win.
Other BGC Tournament Scores
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 61 Mormon Trail 60
MISSING: Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 47 Bedford 44
Braedon Godfread and Garett Phillips had 12 points each for Sidney in the win.
Asher Weed posted 15 and Owen Lucas had 10 for Bedford.
Stanton 73 CAM 71 — OT
Carter Johnson had a big night with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals while Evan Gettler scored 19 points and grabbed six boards, and Nolan Grebin managed 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Quentin Thornburg played steady with seven points and seven rebounds.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Underwood 56 Red Oak 52
MISSING: Griswold at Boyer Valley
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Semifinal: Mound City 78 West Platte 70
Tony Osburn had 38 points to lead Mound City in the win.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Smithville 56 Maryville 41
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Wahoo 81 Ralston 40
Semifinal: Platteview 41 Beatrice 35
5th Place: Nebraska City 58 Plattsmouth 46
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 41 Palmyra 39
Johnson County Central 44 Fairbury 42
Falls City 47 Weeping Water 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Johnson-Brock 39