Carter Johnson, Stanton

(KMAland) -- Stanton won an overtime thriller, Sidney fought off Bedford and the finals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament were set on Thursday night. 

Check out the full KMAland boys basketball rundown below. 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Lenox 55

Gavin Stott dropped 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Hogan Franey stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Chase Boeling scored 10 points and gloved five rebounds while Matt Hughes grabbed 10 boards. 

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

MISSING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Moravia 59 Lamoni 43 

Riley Hawkins topped Moravia with 22 points.

Brayden Olson had a team-high 13 points for Lamoni.

Consolation: Murray 67 Orient-Macksburg 24 

Gauge Monger had 15 points for Murray in the win.

Other BGC Tournament Scores 

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 61 Mormon Trail 60 

MISSING: Consolation: Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

NON-CONFERENCE 

Sidney 47 Bedford 44 

Braedon Godfread and Garett Phillips had 12 points each for Sidney in the win.

Asher Weed posted 15 and Owen Lucas had 10 for Bedford.

Stanton 73 CAM 71 — OT

Carter Johnson had a big night with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals while Evan Gettler scored 19 points and grabbed six boards, and Nolan Grebin managed 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Quentin Thornburg played steady with seven points and seven rebounds.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Underwood 56 Red Oak 52

MISSING: Griswold at Boyer Valley

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Semifinal: Mound City 78 West Platte 70

Tony Osburn had 38 points to lead Mound City in the win. 

CAMERON TOURNAMENT 

Smithville 56 Maryville 41

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Wahoo 81 Ralston 40

Semifinal: Platteview 41 Beatrice 35

5th Place: Nebraska City 58 Plattsmouth 46

AREA NEBRASKA 

Elmwood-Murdock 41 Palmyra 39

Johnson County Central 44 Fairbury 42

Falls City 47 Weeping Water 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Johnson-Brock 39

 

