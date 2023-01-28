(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40
No stats reported.
3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53
Cade Wierck had 17 points to lead the way for Ankeny Christian.
NON-CONFERENCE
Atlantic 78 Perry 45
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 65 Earlham 55
Boston DeVault (26) and Dawson Nelson (20) scored a combined 46 points to lead Nodaway Valley in another win.
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Championship: West Platte 59 Platte Valley 50
No stats reported.
3rd Place: North Andrew 49 Mid-Buchanan 40
Hayden Ecker had 22 points and earned an All-Tournament Team nod for North Andrew. Braxon Linville pitched in 10 points.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Ralston 69 Plattsmouth 44
Gage Olsen had 12 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 56 Douglas County West 47
No stats reported.
3rd Place: Syracuse 57 Conestoga 47
Jase Voorhees had 20 points and Will Janssen pitched in 14 to lead the way for Syracuse in the win.
Noah Simones led Conestoga with 19 points.