(KMAland) -- Sage Evans was a beast for West Harrison, Jace Tams did the same for Treynor and Austin Schwebach led Stanberry to a title at the King City Tournament.
Check out the full KMAland boys basketball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 75 Shenandoah 47
Luke Wiebers and Carson Seuntjens had 18 and 14 points, respectively.
Zach Foster paced Shenandoah with 16 points and Nolan Mount posted nine.
Red Oak 65 Clarinda 55
Red Oak held off Clarinda for a win that should have major district seeding implications. Check out Ethan Hewett's full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Lewis Central 54 Kuemper Catholic 44
The Titans put three in double figures: Cole Arnold (18 points), JC Dermody (14 points) and Wyatt Hatcher (12).
Michael Kasperbauer had 13 for Kuemper. Isaac Evans pitched in 11.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Harlan 67 Creston 63
Atlantic 57 St. Albert 43
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 78 Essex 16
Quentin Thornburg and Nolan Grebin tallied 14 points and grabbed seven boards apiece. Josh Martin (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Carter Johnson (10 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles in the win.
Sidney 58 Fremont-Mills 35
Cole Jorgenson posted 19 points and canned five treys while Braedon Godfread and Garett Phillips added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in Sidney's third win of the year over their Corner Conference rival.
Jake Malcom dropped a game-high 25 points for Fremont-Mills.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 31
AHSTW stayed perfect with a dominant win. Check out Carson Schubert's rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Treynor 65 IKM-Manning 35
Jace Tams had a stellar night with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Ethan Dickerson contributed 13 points in the win. Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with eight points.
Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 45
Michael Turner had a monster night with 27 points while Christian Dahir posted eight.
Brody Lager paced Missouri Valley with 22 points. Will Gutzmer added 11.
Other Western Iowa Conference Scores
Audubon 56 Underwood 39
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 72 Southwest Valley 35
Trey Hullinger recorded 19 points in the win while Roman Keefe led Southwest Valley with 17. Isaac Currin added nine.
Nodaway Valley 74 Southeast Warren 56
Avery Phillippi had 19, Adam Ayase scored 16, Boston Devault finished with 14 and Mathew Weber tallied 12.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Mount Ayr 61 East Union 35
Lenox 84 Wayne 64
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Bedford 21
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 71 Paton-Churdan 57
Carson Kelley led Woodbine’s balanced attack with 20 points whle Cory Bantam pitched in 14. Dylan Hoefer and Paul Freund also had stellar nights with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Boyer Valley 47 CAM 33
Trevor Malone led Boyer Valley with 16 points. Jaiden TenEyck contributed 10 points.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Ar-We-Va 48
Lance Clayburg led the Crusaders with 22 points and five rebounds. Easton Hays registered 16 points and snagged six steals and Gabe Obert added 10 points.
West Harrison 61 Glidden-Ralston 32
Sage Evans had a triple-double with an eye-popping 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Koleson Evans posted 15 points and six rebounds, and Mason King finished with eight points.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65 Abraham Lincoln 60 – 2 OT
Bishop Heelan 65 Sioux City West 49
Sioux City East 67 Sioux City North 46
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Championship: Stanberry 56 Northeast Nodaway 45
Austin Schewbach collected MVP honors with 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and six blocks while Tyler Schwebach chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. Colby McQuinn added nine points and passed out five assists.
Ben Boswell led Northeast Nodaway with 16 points, Auston Pride scored 10 and Lane Dack tallied nine.
Other King City Tournament Scores
Consolation: Stewartsville-Osborn 50 South Holt 41
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Penney 67 East Atchison 64
Jarrett Spinnato led East Atchison with 23 points. Braden Graves added 11 in the close loss
AREA MISSOURI
MISSING: Braymer at North Nodaway (G/B)
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Consolation: Platte Valley 58 North Andrew 40
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Cameron (G/B)
AREA NEBRASKA
MISSING: Superior at Auburn
MISSING: Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County
MISSING: Johnson-Brock at Southern
Sterling 66 Lewiston 47
Conestoga 59 Logan View-Scribner Snyder 34
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal:Ashland-Greenwood 63 Louisville 21
Semifinal:Fort Calhoun 69 Douglas County West 60
Consolation: Arlington 51 Syracuse 33