(KMAland) -- Big wins for Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig, CAM, Riverside, Stanberry, Mound City, Maryville, Johnson-Brock and more from KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Harlan 52
Hunter Emery scored 14 points and Braiden Heiden had 10 for Denison-Schleswig.
Connor Frame finished with 19 points for Harlan.
CORNER: Sidney 69 Essex 7
Landon Studey and Garett Phillips scored 17 points apiece for Sidney, and Kyle Beam added 15.
NC: CAM 63 Stanton 45
Quentin Thornburg had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Stanton in the loss. Carter Johnson added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
NC: Riverside 48 East Mills 40
Grady Jeppesen had 20 points while Drake Woods added 11 and Brogan Allensworth put in 10 to lead Riverside.
BGT: Twin Cedars 64 Moulton-Udell 41
Kade Dunkin had 21 points, Dallas Clark added 17 points and 20 rebounds and Devin Arkema put in 11 points for Twin Cedars.
NWMOT: Northland Christian 73 Nodaway-Holt 49
Brilyn Devers scored 25 points for Nodaway-Holt.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 53 Harlan 52
Corner Conference
Sidney 69 Essex 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 61 Bedford 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 89 Lenox 46
Wayne 59 East Union 46
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 64 Moulton-Udell 41
Non-Conference
Red Oak 66 Underwood 60
St. Albert 85 Thomas Jefferson 55
CAM 63 Stanton 45
Riverside 48 East Mills 40
Central Decatur 71 Chariton 44
West Central Valley 76 Southeast Warren 75
Collins-Maxwell 80 Paton-Churdan 62
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Northland Christian 73 Nodaway-Holt 49
Worth County 65 North Nodaway 35
King City Tournament
Semifinal: Stanberry 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 40
Semifinal: Albany 51 Northeast Nodaway 45
Consolation: South Holt 60 King City 46
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: Mound City 81 West Platte 43
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 60 Plattsburg 38
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Maryville 56 Battle 48
Quarterfinal: Benton 62 Lawson 44
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Wahoo 83 Plattsmouth 50
Semifinal: Platteview 70 Beatrice 59
Consolation: Ralston 70 Nebraska City 61 — 2 OT
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Yutan 47 Ashland-Greenwood 42
Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45 Douglas County West 38
Consolation: Louisville 52 Conestoga 48
Consolation: Arlington 63 Fort Calhoun 57
Consolation: Raymond Central 59 Syracuse 48
Area Nebraska
Palmyra 51 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Falls City 40 Weeping Water 35
Johnson-Brock 56 Falls City Sacred Heart 40