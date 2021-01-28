Red Oak Tigers

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Red Oak, Denison-Schleswig, CAM, Riverside, Stanberry, Mound City, Maryville, Johnson-Brock and more from KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Harlan 52 

Hunter Emery scored 14 points and Braiden Heiden had 10 for Denison-Schleswig.

Connor Frame finished with 19 points for Harlan.

CORNER: Sidney 69 Essex 7 

Landon Studey and Garett Phillips scored 17 points apiece for Sidney, and Kyle Beam added 15. 

NC: CAM 63 Stanton 45 

Quentin Thornburg had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Stanton in the loss. Carter Johnson added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

NC: Riverside 48 East Mills 40  

Grady Jeppesen had 20 points while Drake Woods added 11 and Brogan Allensworth put in 10 to lead Riverside.

BGT: Twin Cedars 64 Moulton-Udell 41 

Kade Dunkin had 21 points, Dallas Clark added 17 points and 20 rebounds and Devin Arkema put in 11 points for Twin Cedars.

NWMOT: Northland Christian 73 Nodaway-Holt 49 

Brilyn Devers scored 25 points for Nodaway-Holt.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 53 Harlan 52

Corner Conference

Sidney 69 Essex 7

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley 61 Bedford 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 89 Lenox 46

Wayne 59 East Union 46

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Consolation: Twin Cedars 64 Moulton-Udell 41

Non-Conference  

Red Oak 66 Underwood 60

St. Albert 85 Thomas Jefferson 55

CAM 63 Stanton 45

Riverside 48 East Mills 40 

Central Decatur 71 Chariton 44

West Central Valley 76 Southeast Warren 75

Collins-Maxwell 80 Paton-Churdan 62

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Northland Christian 73 Nodaway-Holt 49

Worth County 65 North Nodaway 35

King City Tournament

Semifinal: Stanberry 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 40

Semifinal: Albany 51 Northeast Nodaway 45

Consolation: South Holt 60 King City 46

North Platte Tournament

Semifinal: Mound City 81 West Platte 43

Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan 60 Plattsburg 38

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Maryville 56 Battle 48

Quarterfinal: Benton 62 Lawson 44

Trailblazer Conference Tournament   

Semifinal: Wahoo 83 Plattsmouth 50

Semifinal: Platteview 70 Beatrice 59

Consolation: Ralston 70 Nebraska City 61 — 2 OT

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Yutan 47 Ashland-Greenwood 42

Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45 Douglas County West 38

Consolation: Louisville 52 Conestoga 48

Consolation: Arlington 63 Fort Calhoun 57

Consolation: Raymond Central 59 Syracuse 48

Area Nebraska

Palmyra 51 Elmwood-Murdock 36

Falls City 40 Weeping Water 35

Johnson-Brock 56 Falls City Sacred Heart 40

