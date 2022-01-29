(KMAland) -- AHSTW stayed unbeaten, Nodaway Valley was a non-con winner, Ankeny Christian, Mound City and Ashland-Greenwood were tournament champions on and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
AHSTW 81 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65
Kyle Sternberg poured in six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points to lead AHSTW. Brayden Lund pitched in 21 points and seven rebounds, and Raydden Grobe finished with 17 points. Cole Scheffler added five points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Aidan Flathers led Exira/EHK with 21 points while Jackson Radcliff had 16 and Tyler Petersen finished with 13.
Nodaway Valley 50 Earlham 43
Boston DeVault had 21 points while Avery Phillippi and Nate Russell put in 10 apiece to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Atlantic 84 Perry 42
Western Christian 79 Bishop Heelan Catholic 44
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Lamoni 54 Mormon Trail 51
Kade Nowlin had 17 points to lead three Lamoni players in double figures. Javin Stevenson pitched in 13 and Brayden Olson finished with 11.
Other BGC Tournament Scores
Championship: Ankeny Christian 49 Moravia 45
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
Championship: Mound City 72 Plattsburg 60
Tony Osburn led the way for Mound City with 27 points.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 57 Falls City 50
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 57 Fort Calhoun 49
Ashland-Greenwood claimed their first NCC Tournament championship since 1984.
Other NCC Tournament Scores
Consolation: Douglas County West 48 Louisville 45