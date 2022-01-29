Ashland-Greenwood Boys Basketball
Photo: Ashland-Greenwood Athletics/Twitter

(KMAland) -- AHSTW stayed unbeaten, Nodaway Valley was a non-con winner, Ankeny Christian, Mound City and Ashland-Greenwood were tournament champions on and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.

NON-CONFERENCE

AHSTW 81 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 

Kyle Sternberg poured in six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points to lead AHSTW. Brayden Lund pitched in 21 points and seven rebounds, and Raydden Grobe finished with 17 points. Cole Scheffler added five points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists.

Aidan Flathers led Exira/EHK with 21 points while Jackson Radcliff had 16 and Tyler Petersen finished with 13.

Nodaway Valley 50 Earlham 43 

Boston DeVault had 21 points while Avery Phillippi and Nate Russell put in 10 apiece to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Atlantic 84 Perry 42

Western Christian 79 Bishop Heelan Catholic 44

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Lamoni 54 Mormon Trail 51 

Kade Nowlin had 17 points to lead three Lamoni players in double figures. Javin Stevenson pitched in 13 and Brayden Olson finished with 11.

Other BGC Tournament Scores

Championship: Ankeny Christian 49 Moravia 45

NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL 

Championship: Mound City 72 Plattsburg 60 

Tony Osburn led the way for Mound City with 27 points. 

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Elmwood-Murdock 57 Falls City 50

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 57 Fort Calhoun 49 

Ashland-Greenwood claimed their first NCC Tournament championship since 1984.

Other NCC Tournament Scores

Consolation: Douglas County West 48 Louisville 45

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.