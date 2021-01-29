(KMAland) -- Red Oak beat Clarinda at the horn, Atlantic stayed hot, Tre Melby was dominant, Nodaway Valley won their 500th game and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Red Oak 52 Clarinda 50  

Garrett Couse scored 14 points and Max DeVries had 12 for Red Oak, but it was Ryan Johnson’s buzzer-beating putback that lifted the Tigers to the win.

Drew Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Grant Jobe had 13 points for Clarinda.

H-10: Atlantic 65 St. Albert 51 

Skyler Handlos, Atlantic

Skyler Handlos, Atlantic

Skyler Handlos had 21 points for Atlantic in their fourth straight win.

Connor Cerny had 15 points for St. Albert.

H-10: Lewis Central 66 Kuemper Catholic 59 

JC Dermody had 20 points, Wyatt Hatcher scored 14 and Colby Souther put in 11 for the Titans.

John Mayhall topped Kuemper with 18 points while Dawson Gifford had 13 and Mitchell Badding scored 11.

H-10: Harlan 69 Creston 51 

Connor Frame had 20 points while Bradley Curren put in 15 and Aidan Hall had 13 for the Cyclones in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1 View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Stanton 85 Essex 9 

Carter Johnson had 20 points and seven steals while Jack Roberts pitched in 18 points and four steals. Quentin Thornburg chipped in 16 points.

WIC: AHSTW 75 Missouri Valley 43 

Kyle Sternberg scored 31 points while Brayden Lund (13 points), Raydden Grobe (10 points) and Cole Scheffler (10 points) all reached double digits.

Brody Lager scored 10 points for Missouri Valley.

WIC: Treynor 71 Riverside 53 

Sid Schaaf, Treynor
Buy Now

Sid Schaaf, Treynor

Sid Schaaf had 31 points and seven rebounds for Treynor in the win. Tim Zimmerman and Blake Sadr added 12 each.

Riverside was led by Brogan Allensworth’s 17 points. Grady Jeppesen pitched in 15.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 30 

Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia
Buy Now

Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia

Tre Melby went for 35 points and 18 rebounds, shooting a perfect 17 for 17 from the free throw line. Baker Lally and Carter Edney added 10.

Joey Schramm led Audubon with eight points.

POI: Lenox 60 Wayne 45 

Rex Hoffman, Lenox
Buy Now

Rex Hoffman, Lenox

Rex Hoffman had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lenox in the win. Keaton England put in 13 points, and Samson Adams had eight points and eight rebounds.

Zayden Mitchell scored 14 points and had seven boards, and Logan Berndt scored 10 points for Wayne.

POI: Nodaway Valley 57 Southeast Warren 29 

Nodaway Valley picked up their 500th win in program history.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43 

Zach Schimmer, Ar-We-Va
Buy Now

Zach Schimmer, Ar-We-Va

Zach Schimmer scored 20 points on four made 3-pointers to lead Ar-We-Va in the win.

RVC: Woodbine 75 Paton-Churdan 37 

Layne Pryor scored 26 points while Cory Bantam added 15 to lead Woodbine. Dylan Hoefer and Erik Gau pitched in 12 apiece.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 57 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 

Christian Tidiane & Josh Dix, AL
Buy Now

Christian Tidiane & Josh Dix, AL

Josh Dix had 18 points and Christian Tidiane added 14 for the Lynx in the win.

Jake Layman scored 17 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

NFCT: Heartland Christian 61 Cedar Bluffs 39 

Jim Kunkle had 19 points for Heartland Christian in the win.

NE: Bellevue West 81 Millard North 69 

Frankie Fidler scored 21 points, Josiah Dotzler added 19 and Chucky Hepburn put in 18 for Bellevue West.

Hunter Sallis scored 28 points for Millard North. Saint Thomas added 15, and Tyler Sandoval put in 14.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 31 

Red Oak 52 Clarinda 50

Atlantic 65 St. Albert 51

Lewis Central 66 Kuemper Catholic 59

Harlan 69 Creston 51

Corner Conference

Sidney 47 Fremont-Mills 44

Stanton 85 Essex 9

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 75 Missouri Valley 43

Tri-Center 56 Tri-Center 37

Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 30

Treynor 71 Riverside 53

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 63 East Union 46

Lenox 60 Wayne 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 25

Nodaway Valley 57 Southeast Warren 29

Central Decatur 65 Southwest Valley 62

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 63 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48

Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43

Woodbine 75 Paton-Churdan 37

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 57 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

Thomas Jefferson LeMars

Sioux City East 83 Sioux City North 41

Sioux City West 79 Bishop Heelan Catholic 69

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Mormon Trail 52

Semifinal: Moravia 64 Melcher-Dallas 51

Consolation: Murray 62 Diagonal 35

Consolation: Lamoni 58 Seymour 28

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament 

Heartland Christian 61 Cedar Bluffs 39

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Northland Christian 58 Rock Port 50

Worth County 73 West Nodaway 63

North Platte Tournament

Consolation: Platte Valley 81 North Platte 35

Consolation: North Andrew 60 Polo 31

Cameron Tournament

Semifinal: Smithville 55 Benton 45

Area Nebraska

Auburn 73 Superior 29

Weeping Water 62 Palmyra 58

Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Tri County 40

Lewiston at Sterling 

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Humboldt-TRS 37 

Johnson-Brock 44 Southern 42

Bellevue West 81 Millard North 69

