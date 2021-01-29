(KMAland) -- Red Oak beat Clarinda at the horn, Atlantic stayed hot, Tre Melby was dominant, Nodaway Valley won their 500th game and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Red Oak 52 Clarinda 50
Garrett Couse scored 14 points and Max DeVries had 12 for Red Oak, but it was Ryan Johnson’s buzzer-beating putback that lifted the Tigers to the win.
Drew Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Grant Jobe had 13 points for Clarinda.
H-10: Atlantic 65 St. Albert 51
Skyler Handlos had 21 points for Atlantic in their fourth straight win.
Connor Cerny had 15 points for St. Albert.
H-10: Lewis Central 66 Kuemper Catholic 59
JC Dermody had 20 points, Wyatt Hatcher scored 14 and Colby Souther put in 11 for the Titans.
John Mayhall topped Kuemper with 18 points while Dawson Gifford had 13 and Mitchell Badding scored 11.
H-10: Harlan 69 Creston 51
Connor Frame had 20 points while Bradley Curren put in 15 and Aidan Hall had 13 for the Cyclones in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1 View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 85 Essex 9
Carter Johnson had 20 points and seven steals while Jack Roberts pitched in 18 points and four steals. Quentin Thornburg chipped in 16 points.
WIC: AHSTW 75 Missouri Valley 43
Kyle Sternberg scored 31 points while Brayden Lund (13 points), Raydden Grobe (10 points) and Cole Scheffler (10 points) all reached double digits.
Brody Lager scored 10 points for Missouri Valley.
WIC: Treynor 71 Riverside 53
Sid Schaaf had 31 points and seven rebounds for Treynor in the win. Tim Zimmerman and Blake Sadr added 12 each.
Riverside was led by Brogan Allensworth’s 17 points. Grady Jeppesen pitched in 15.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 30
Tre Melby went for 35 points and 18 rebounds, shooting a perfect 17 for 17 from the free throw line. Baker Lally and Carter Edney added 10.
Joey Schramm led Audubon with eight points.
POI: Lenox 60 Wayne 45
Rex Hoffman had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lenox in the win. Keaton England put in 13 points, and Samson Adams had eight points and eight rebounds.
Zayden Mitchell scored 14 points and had seven boards, and Logan Berndt scored 10 points for Wayne.
POI: Nodaway Valley 57 Southeast Warren 29
Nodaway Valley picked up their 500th win in program history.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43
Zach Schimmer scored 20 points on four made 3-pointers to lead Ar-We-Va in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 75 Paton-Churdan 37
Layne Pryor scored 26 points while Cory Bantam added 15 to lead Woodbine. Dylan Hoefer and Erik Gau pitched in 12 apiece.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 57 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
Josh Dix had 18 points and Christian Tidiane added 14 for the Lynx in the win.
Jake Layman scored 17 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
NFCT: Heartland Christian 61 Cedar Bluffs 39
Jim Kunkle had 19 points for Heartland Christian in the win.
NE: Bellevue West 81 Millard North 69
Frankie Fidler scored 21 points, Josiah Dotzler added 19 and Chucky Hepburn put in 18 for Bellevue West.
Hunter Sallis scored 28 points for Millard North. Saint Thomas added 15, and Tyler Sandoval put in 14.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 31
Red Oak 52 Clarinda 50
Atlantic 65 St. Albert 51
Lewis Central 66 Kuemper Catholic 59
Harlan 69 Creston 51
Corner Conference
Sidney 47 Fremont-Mills 44
Stanton 85 Essex 9
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 75 Missouri Valley 43
Tri-Center 56 Tri-Center 37
Logan-Magnolia 68 Audubon 30
Treynor 71 Riverside 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 63 East Union 46
Lenox 60 Wayne 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Bedford 25
Nodaway Valley 57 Southeast Warren 29
Central Decatur 65 Southwest Valley 62
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 63 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48
Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43
Woodbine 75 Paton-Churdan 37
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 57 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
Thomas Jefferson LeMars
Sioux City East 83 Sioux City North 41
Sioux City West 79 Bishop Heelan Catholic 69
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 76 Mormon Trail 52
Semifinal: Moravia 64 Melcher-Dallas 51
Consolation: Murray 62 Diagonal 35
Consolation: Lamoni 58 Seymour 28
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Heartland Christian 61 Cedar Bluffs 39
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Northland Christian 58 Rock Port 50
Worth County 73 West Nodaway 63
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: Platte Valley 81 North Platte 35
Consolation: North Andrew 60 Polo 31
Cameron Tournament
Semifinal: Smithville 55 Benton 45
Area Nebraska
Auburn 73 Superior 29
Weeping Water 62 Palmyra 58
Lourdes Central Catholic 49 Tri County 40
Lewiston at Sterling
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Humboldt-TRS 37
Johnson-Brock 44 Southern 42
Bellevue West 81 Millard North 69