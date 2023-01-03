(KMAland) -- Kuemper and LC grabbed key wins, Kayden Conn & Tyler New had big-scoring nights in wins, Falls City edged Neb City, Plattsmouth won in OT and more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 68 Clarinda 45
Logan Anson and Ethan Crawford had 17 points while Patrick Varner added 15 to lead Creston in the win.
Tadyn Brown topped Clarinda with 17 points.
Red Oak 70 St. Albert 58
Hunter Gilleland had 25 points and Max DeVries pitched in 18 for Red Oak in the win.
St. Albert’s Collin Lillie finished with 20 points, and Nicholas Ballenger added 18.
Glenwood 68 Atlantic 55
Caden Johnson and Risto Lappala had 17 points apiece while Logyn Eckheart added 13 and Zac Kelsey put in 10 for Glenwood in the win.
Atlantic’s Caden Anderson had 15 points in the defeat. Carter Pellett added 13 and Colton Rasmussen posted 12.
Lewis Central 51 Harlan 33
Nash Paulson scored 17 points while Curtis Witte had 15 for Lewis Central in the victory.
Jacob Birch posted 11 points and Bradley Curren added 10 for Harlan.
Kuemper Catholic 53 Denison-Schleswig 48
Dawson Gifford had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Kuemper Catholic in the key Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Michael Kasperbauer tallied 11 points of his own.
Jaxon Wessel had 14 points for Denison-Schleswig. Carson Seuntjens chipped in 11.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 83 Essex 21
Braden West poured in 23 points to lead East Mills in the victory. Mason Crouse added 19, Peyton Embree pitched in 14 and Layne Mastin had 11 for the Wolverines.
Tony Racine topped Essex with eight points.
Fremont-Mills 68 Griswold 28
Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 17 points. Ike Lemonds, Paxten VanHouten and JT Mahaney also had 11 points apiece, and Owen Thornton finished with 10 for the Knights.
Griswold’s Aiden Kennedy finished with eight points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 55 Riverside 41
Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 23 points in the loss. Ayden Salais added nine points and six assists.
AHSTW 58 Treynor 47
AHSTW outscored Treynor 20-5 in the fourth period in a game on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 47 Southwest Valley 21
Quentin King had 11 points and Asher Weed added nine for Bedford in the victory.
Isaac Currin led Southwest Valley with 10 points.
Southeast Warren 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 38
No stats reported.
Central Decatur 74 Wayne 40
Kyle Linhart scored 14 points and Sam Boothe added 11 for Central Decatur in the win. Jack Scrivner and Nash Dykes tallied nine apiece for the Cardinals.
Rayce Snyder had 16 points and Connor Pruiett pitched in 10 for Wayne.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 58 Glidden-Ralston 28
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 84 Moulton-Udell 24
Cade Wierck finished with 19 points while Eli Christensen added 11 for Ankeny Christian in the win. Hayden Davis and Garrett Pearson also had 10 points apiece.
Murray 47 Melcher-Dallas 33
Titus Barber had 17 points and Gauge Mongar had 12 for Murray in the win.
Owen Suntken posted 20 points for Melcher-Dallas.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 66 Union Star 40
Jarrett Spinnato had 20 points and Braden Graves finished with 16 for East Atchison. Cameron Oswald (11 points) and Collin Hedlund (10) also scored in double figures.
Rock Port 66 North Nodaway 32
No stats reported.
Mound City 61 South Holt 44
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 72 Northeast Nodaway 56
Kayden Conn led Nodaway Valley with 27 points while Bracxten Rohlmeier added 19 in the win.
Dylan McIntyre had a big night for Northeast Nodaway with 36 points.
Platte Valley at Osborn-Stewartsville
No score reported.
Worth County 60 Stanberry 48
Tyler New had a monster game for Worth County with 39 points.
Colby McQuinn led Stanberry with 23 points.
King City 52 North Harrison 32
No stats reported.
North Andrew 53 Albany 45
Collin Patterson and Braxon Linville had 13 points each, and Gunner Lawrence pitched in 11 for North Andrew in the win.
Kemper Cline had 23 points for Albany in the defeat.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 52 Nebraska City 46
Bryson Butrick had 14 points for Falls City and Jaxyn Strauss added 13 in the win for Falls City.
Nebraska City’s Chris Blum had 13 points while Markus Nelson added 11 and Jayden Borns finished with 10.
Plattsmouth 70 Louisville 62 — OT
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murrdock 43 Falls City Sacred Heart 38
No stats reported.
Palmyra 72 Sterling 32
Alex Hatcher had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Nick Sweney and Zach Fitzpatrick added 12 points each for Palmyra in the dominant win.
Wilber-Clatonia 54 Syracuse 51
Robert Shanks had 19 points and Will Janssen and Logan Zoller had eight apiece for Syracuse.
Johnson-Brock 55 Lourdes Central Catholic 22
No stats reported.