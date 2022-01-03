Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr

(KMAland) -- Clarinda opened 2022 with a win, Mount Ayr's Jaixen Frost broke his own scoring record, Lamoni rolled and more from KMAland boys hoops on Monday.

NC: Clarinda 48 Southwest Valley 30 

Grant Jobe topped Clarinda with 13 points in the win.

Owen Wilkinson led Southwest Valley with seven points and six rebounds.

WIC: AHSTW 50 Treynor 49 (On KMA 960)

NC: Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 37 

Jaixen Frost broke his own school-record for points in a game, leading Mount Ayr with 41 points to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Tyler Martin pitched in 16 for the Raiders.

NC: Lenox 81 Griswold 46 

Gabe Funk scored 22 points and Owen Junker put in 16 for Lenox in the win.

NC: Lamoni 81 East Union 61 

Javin Stevenson had 21 points while Kade Nowlin added 15 and Brayden Olson pitched in 14 for Lamoni in the win.

NC: LeMars 68 Sioux Center 62 

Caleb Dreckman dropped in 29 points, and Konnor Calhoun and Reece Spieler finished with 12 each for LeMars in the win.

MO: East Atchison 63 Nodaway Valley 38 

Jarrett Spinatto had a big night for East Atchison with 27 points. Kaylin Merriweather added 18 and Braden Graves put in 11 for the Wolves. 

Hunter Dawson led Nodaway Valley with 12 points.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 50 Treynor 49

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 61 Melcher-Dallas 35

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 48 Southwest Valley 30

Lenox 81 Griswold 46

Underwood 52 Thomas Jefferson 49

Lamoni 81 East Union 61

Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 37

ACGC 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Ar-We-Va 52 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 34

LeMars 68 Sioux Center 62

Spirit Lake 67 Sioux City North 50

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 63 Nodaway Valley 38

South Holt at Union Star 

Maryville 67 Lathrop 58

Area Nebraska 

Platteview 76 Plattsmouth 41

Ashland-Greenwood 71 Falls City 28

Milford at Auburn 

Palmyra 46 Weeping Water 37

