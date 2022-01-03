(KMAland) -- Clarinda opened 2022 with a win, Mount Ayr's Jaixen Frost broke his own scoring record, Lamoni rolled and more from KMAland boys hoops on Monday.
NC: Clarinda 48 Southwest Valley 30
Grant Jobe topped Clarinda with 13 points in the win.
Owen Wilkinson led Southwest Valley with seven points and six rebounds.
WIC: AHSTW 50 Treynor 49 (On KMA 960)
NC: Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 37
Jaixen Frost broke his own school-record for points in a game, leading Mount Ayr with 41 points to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Tyler Martin pitched in 16 for the Raiders.
NC: Lenox 81 Griswold 46
Gabe Funk scored 22 points and Owen Junker put in 16 for Lenox in the win.
NC: Lamoni 81 East Union 61
Javin Stevenson had 21 points while Kade Nowlin added 15 and Brayden Olson pitched in 14 for Lamoni in the win.
NC: LeMars 68 Sioux Center 62
Caleb Dreckman dropped in 29 points, and Konnor Calhoun and Reece Spieler finished with 12 each for LeMars in the win.
MO: East Atchison 63 Nodaway Valley 38
Jarrett Spinatto had a big night for East Atchison with 27 points. Kaylin Merriweather added 18 and Braden Graves put in 11 for the Wolves.
Hunter Dawson led Nodaway Valley with 12 points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 50 Treynor 49
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 61 Melcher-Dallas 35
Non-Conference
Clarinda 48 Southwest Valley 30
Lenox 81 Griswold 46
Underwood 52 Thomas Jefferson 49
Lamoni 81 East Union 61
Mount Ayr 83 Seymour 37
ACGC 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Ar-We-Va 52 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 34
LeMars 68 Sioux Center 62
Spirit Lake 67 Sioux City North 50
Area Missouri
East Atchison 63 Nodaway Valley 38
South Holt at Union Star
Maryville 67 Lathrop 58
Area Nebraska
Platteview 76 Plattsmouth 41
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Falls City 28
Milford at Auburn
Palmyra 46 Weeping Water 37