(KMAland) -- Big wins for Glenwood, Tri-Center, West Harrison, AL, Worth County, Stanberry, Maryville and many others in KMAland boys hoops on Saturday.
H-10: Glenwood 66 Kuemper Catholic 59
Glenwood’s Ryan Blum dropped in 24 points with 10 rebounds while Kaden Johnson added 16 points. Ben Hughes put in 10 points of his own for the Rams.
Dawson Gifford scored 20 points for Kuemper. John Mayhall added 16.
WIC: AHSTW 69 Riverside 45
Raydden Grobe poured in 27 points while Kyle Sternberg picked up 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Brogan Allensworth had 18 points for Riverside. Drake Woods hit four 3s and scored 12 points.
WIC: Tri-Center 63 Underwood 31
Ethan Alfers had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Leyton Nelson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Tri-Center. Trent Kozeal added 11 points and seven assists in the win.
NC: Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42
Alec Fichter scored 13 points and had four assists for Missouri Valley.
NC: Earlham 52 Nodaway Valley 47 — OT
Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 11 points while Mason Menefee added 10 to go with four assists.
RVC: West Harrison 51 CAM 42
Sage Evans had 17 points and nine rebounds while Koleson Evans had 14 points and nine boards of his own. Mason King pitched in 14 points in the win for West Harrison.
NWMOT: Nodaway-Holt 51 North Nodaway 41 (Consolation)
Blake Bohannon had 16 points for Nodaway-Holt in the victory.
KCT: Stanberry 54 Albany 40 (Championship)
Stanberry won the King City Tournament behind 27 points from Collin Sager and 15 from Tyler Schwebach.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 66 Kuemper Catholic 59
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 69 Riverside 45
Tri-Center 63 Underwood 31
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 51 CAM 42
Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient
Championship: Ankeny Christian Academy 58 Moravia 53 — OT
3rd Place: Mormon Trail 65 Melcher-Dallas 48
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 80 St. Albert 33
Roncalli Catholic 59 Denison-Schleswig 42
Sioux City East 62 Lewis Central 51
Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42
ACGC 62 Southwest Valley 38
Earlham 52 Nodaway Valley 47 — OT
Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 34
Western Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41
Sioux City West at West Sioux
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Consolation: Nodaway-Holt 51 North Nodaway 41
3rd Place: Rock Port 51 West Nodaway 34
Championship: Worth County 57 Northland Christian 52 — OT
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 54 Albany 40
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 43
Consolation: South Holt 57 Maysville 45
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Mid-Buchanan 56 Mound City 54
Cameron Tournament
Championship: Maryville 49 Smithville 43
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Beatrice 59 Plattsmouth 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 73 Douglas County West 60