High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Glenwood, Tri-Center, West Harrison, AL, Worth County, Stanberry, Maryville and many others in KMAland boys hoops on Saturday.

H-10: Glenwood 66 Kuemper Catholic 59 

Glenwood’s Ryan Blum dropped in 24 points with 10 rebounds while Kaden Johnson added 16 points. Ben Hughes put in 10 points of his own for the Rams.

Dawson Gifford scored 20 points for Kuemper. John Mayhall added 16.

WIC: AHSTW 69 Riverside 45 

Raydden Grobe poured in 27 points while Kyle Sternberg picked up 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Brogan Allensworth had 18 points for Riverside. Drake Woods hit four 3s and scored 12 points.

WIC: Tri-Center 63 Underwood 31 

Ethan Alfers had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Leyton Nelson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Tri-Center. Trent Kozeal added 11 points and seven assists in the win.

NC: Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42  

Alec Fichter scored 13 points and had four assists for Missouri Valley.

NC: Earlham 52 Nodaway Valley 47 — OT 

Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 11 points while Mason Menefee added 10 to go with four assists. 

RVC: West Harrison 51 CAM 42 

Sage Evans had 17 points and nine rebounds while Koleson Evans had 14 points and nine boards of his own. Mason King pitched in 14 points in the win for West Harrison.

NWMOT: Nodaway-Holt 51 North Nodaway 41 (Consolation)

Blake Bohannon had 16 points for Nodaway-Holt in the victory. 

KCT: Stanberry 54 Albany 40 (Championship) 

Stanberry won the King City Tournament behind 27 points from Collin Sager and 15 from Tyler Schwebach.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 66 Kuemper Catholic 59

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 69 Riverside 45

Tri-Center 63 Underwood 31

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison 51 CAM 42

Bluegrass Conference Tournament at Orient

Championship: Ankeny Christian Academy 58 Moravia 53 — OT

3rd Place: Mormon Trail 65 Melcher-Dallas 48                     

Non-Conference

Abraham Lincoln 80 St. Albert 33

Roncalli Catholic 59 Denison-Schleswig 42

Sioux City East 62 Lewis Central 51

Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42

ACGC 62 Southwest Valley 38

Earlham 52 Nodaway Valley 47 — OT

Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 34

Western Christian 58 Bishop Heelan Catholic 41

Sioux City West at West Sioux 

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Consolation: Nodaway-Holt 51 North Nodaway 41

3rd Place: Rock Port 51 West Nodaway 34

Championship: Worth County 57 Northland Christian 52 — OT

King City Tournament

Championship: Stanberry 54 Albany 40

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 52 Stewartsville-Osborn 43

Consolation: South Holt 57 Maysville 45

North Platte Tournament

Championship: Mid-Buchanan 56 Mound City 54

Cameron Tournament  

Championship: Maryville 49 Smithville 43

Trailblazer Conference Tournament  

3rd Place: Beatrice 59 Plattsmouth 38

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood 73 Douglas County West 60

