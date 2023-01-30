(KMAland) -- Funk-led Lenox was a winner, Underwood stayed dominant, Nodaway Valley (MO) took down Sidney, SBL handed SC East their first loss, Sterling moved on in the Pioneer Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball.
Check out the full rundown below.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 78 East Union 53
Gabe Funk had a huge night for Lenox with 31 points. Keaton England added 14 and Owen Junker totaled 11 for the Tigers.
Austin Lack topped East Union with 21 points. Seth Hudson picked up 17 for the Eagles.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 71 Boyer Valley 33
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Sioux City East 56
Tyler Smith had a big night with 24 points while Dylon Schaap added 18 points of his won for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in handing Sioux City East their first loss of the season.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 74 St. Albert 46
Jack Vanfossan led Underwood with 26 points while Mason Boothby added 15 and Josh Ravlin and Luke Seidler pitched in 12 apiece.
Nick Ballenger had 13 points for St. Albert. Collin Lillie pitched in 11 for the Falcons.
Winterset 66 Harlan 52
Franz Reisz topped Harlan with 13 points.
ADM 78 Denison-Schleswig 50
No stats reported.
West Harrison 77 East Mills 52
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 74 Stanton 40
Jaixen Frost had 27 points while Riley Stark had 17 and Braydon Pierson finished with 12 for Mount Ayr in the rout.
Joshua Martin had a team-high eight points for Stanton.
Nodaway Valley (MO) 77 Sidney 59
Bracxten Rohlmeier scored 36 points and Kayden Conn put in 24 to lead Nodaway Valley in victory.
Braedon Godfread (15 points), Taylor McFail (13) and Nik Peters (12) scored in double figures for Sidney.
Grand View Christian 67 AHSTW 46
No stats reported.
Spirit Lake 70 Sioux City North 53
No stats reported.
Western Christian 56 LeMars 39
No stats reported.
Waukee Northwest 87 Sioux City West 49
No stats reported.
BGM at Moulton-Udell
No score reported.
Lamoni 59 East Harrison 24
Kalvin Brown poured in 24 points for Lamoni in the win. Eli Owen added nine points for the Demons.
Melcher-Dallas 71 Tri-County 44
No stats reported.
HLV 59 Twin Cedars 29
Holden Roberts had 11 points while Kail Arkema added 10 for Twin Cedars in the loss.
Cornerstone Christian 58 Heartland Christian 47
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
West Platte 67 South Holt 63
Kendall Noland had 21 points while Tylynn Prussman (16), Cole Medsker (15) and Cade Kurtz (10) also scored in double figures for South Holt.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Sterling 61 Lewiston 47
No stats reported.
Diller-Odell 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
No stats reported.
Other Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City 54 Humboldt-TRS 41