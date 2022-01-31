(KMAland) -- AHSTW took their first loss to top-ranked GVC in a great battle, Stanton, SWV, Lenox, CD, Boyer Valley & Diagonal won conference games & the ECNC and Pioneer tourneys got started on Monday in KMAland boys hoops.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 74 Griswold 28
Carter Johnson led the way for Stanton with 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Nolan Grebin pitched in 15 points, six boards and four assists, and Evan Gettler had 11 points for the Vikings.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 57 Wayne 41
Rayce Snyder scored 15 points to lead Wayne in the defeat.
Lenox 67 East Union 49
Gabe Funk led Lenox with 24 points while Keaton England added 18 and Carter Reed hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14.
Other POI Scores
Central Decatur 51 Mount Ayr 42
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 59 Glidden-Ralston 36
Jaidan Ten Eyck had 17 points and Drew Volkmann pout in 14 to lead Boyer Valley in the win.
Caden Smith topped Glidden-Ralston with 11.
Other RVC Scores
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 77 Paton-Churdan 65
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 41 Orient-Macksburg 24
Ben Werneck had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks to lead Diagonal in the win. Scotty Bohn and Will Strange added 10 points each, and Caleb Hubbard pitched in six points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.
NON-CONFERENCE
West Harrison 76 East Mills 54
Koleson Evans had 22 points and 17 rebounds while Sage Evans had another triple-double with 15 points, 18 rebounds and 12 assists to lead West Harrison. Mason King pitched in six 3-pointers and had 20 points with six assists.
Grand View Christian 72 AHSTW 67
AHSTW took their first loss of the season in a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class 1A. Raydden Grobe had 22 points and six rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 21 and seven for AHSTW in the tight loss. Brayden Lund pitched in 14 points, six rebounds and six steals, and Cole Scheffler finished with seven points, six steals and five assists.
Riverside 88 Whiting 14
Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Aiden Bell tallied 20 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Garrett Hough chipped in 11 points off the bench for the Bulldogs.
Other Non-Conference Scores
St. Albert 53 Logan-Magnolia 47 — OT
Winterset 66 Harlan 52
Twin Cedars 54 HLV 47
Tri-County 39 Melcher-Dallas 35
Moulton-Udell Novinger
Cornerstone Christian 71 Heartland Christian 62
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Freeman 42 Elmwood-Murdock 26
Malcolm 71 Palmyra 61
Johnson County Central 43 Mead 37
Auburn 92 Weeping Water 33
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Diller-Odell 53 Pawnee City 40
Friend 60 Lewiston 26
Humboldt-TRS 58 Sterling 48