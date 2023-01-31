(KMAland) -- East Mills, Bedford & West Harrison clinched shares of conference championships, Atlantic won a wild one with Red Oak, Stanton was an OT winner, Jarrett Spinnato hit 1,000 career points & more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42
Risto Lappala scored 15 points and Caden Johnson added 12 for Glenwood in the win.
Tadyn Brown led Clarinda with 12 points.
Atlantic 77 Red Oak 75
Jackson McLaren (25) and Colton Rasmussen (22) combined on 47 points for Atlantic in the win. Nolan Waters chipped in 10.
Max DeVries scored 25 points and Hunter Gilleland pitched in 18 for Red Oak in the loss. Aiden Bruce tallied 11 points of his own.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 77 Griswold 27
Mason Crouse had 24 points and Braden West pitched in 21 for East Mills in the dominant win, which clinched at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season title.
Zane Johnson had nine points for Griswold.
Sidney 70 Essex 54
Braedon Godfread had a big night for Sidney with 27 points while Taylor McFail pitched in 12 and Michael Hensley had 10.
Tony Racine scored 16 points, Qwintyn Vanatta added 14 and Jacob Robinette pitched in 11 for Essex.
Stanton 77 Fremont-Mills 72 — OT
Nolan Grebin had a big night for Stanton with 25 points, five steals and four rebounds, and Evan Gettler dropped in 20 points. Josh Martin pitched in seven points with 20 rebounds and 10 steals, and Logan French tallied 10 points for the Vikings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 60 Audubon 52
Wes Vana had 27 points to lead the way for Logan-Magnolia. Nicio Adame pitched in 15 for the Panthers.
Edward Miller led Audubon with 20 points while Aaron Olsen put in 13.
IKM-Manning 63 Missouri Valley 46
Dane Janssen had 15 points for Missouri Valley in the loss. Eli Fouts hit four 3s and scored 12 points, and Brody Lager pitched in 10.
Treynor 61 Riverside 48
Ethan Dickerson led the way for Treynor with 20 points and eight rebounds while Jace Tams pitched in 14 points and Karson Elwood had 12.
Aiden Bell had six 3-pointers and 18 points, and Grady Jeppesen added 13 for Riverside.
Underwood 64 Tri-Center 31
Mason Boothby had 14 points and Luke Seidler scored 10 for Underwood in the win.
Kent Elliott led Tri-Center with eight points.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 47 Southwest Valley 30
Cal Peterman had 14 points and Quentin King added 11 for Bedford in the win, which clinched at least a share of the POI regular season title.
Roman Keefe scored 11 points for Southwest Valley.
Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 59
Jaixen Frost poured in 30 points and Braydon Pierson added 11 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Boston DeVault had 22 points to lead three Nodaway Valley players in double figures. Dawson Nelson added 17 and Avery Phillippi tallied 10.
Central Decatur 67 Wayne 41
Jack Scrivner had 20 points, Spencer Smith added 14 and Grant Boyd posted 10 for Central Decatur.
Rayce Snyder had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Connor Pruiett pitched in 10 points for Wayne.
Southeast Warren 67 Martensdale-St. Marys 45
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Boyer Valley 48
Derrek Kommes and Cash Emgarten had 18 points each, and Jackson Radcliff posted 10 for Exira/EHK in the win.
Evan TenEyck posted 13 points for Boyer Valley.
CAM 59 Coon Rapids-Bayard 55
Cal Heydon had 21 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Cade Behrens finished with 15 points. Lance Clayburg pitched in 10 points for CR-B.
Woodbine 49 Glidden-Ralston 33
Brody Pryor scored 19 points and Carter Gruver had 14 for Woodbine in the win.
Glidden-Ralston’s Ethan Olberding had 12 points.
West Harrison 68 Ar-We-Va 42
Mason McIntosh had 18 points, Sage Evans posted 15 and Koleson Evans added 13 for West Harrison in another win. The victory clinched at least a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship for the Hawkeyes.
Wyatt Ragaller had nine points to lead Ar-We-Va.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 69 Sioux City West 58
Cole Arnold led four Abraham Lincoln players in double figures with 16 points. Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker pitched in 14 each, and Mathok Mathok finished with 12 for the Lynx.
Lamarion Mothershead had 16 points, Keavian Hayes added 15 and Gavin Koons pitched in 14 for Sioux City West. Shamar Harrell added 10 for the Wolverines.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 Thomas Jefferson 55
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
LeMars 65 Sioux City North 47
Dylan Susemihl led LeMars with 16 points while Ben Martin added 12 and Andrew Fifita pitched in 10.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 64 Twin Cedars 51
Owen Suntken had a huge night for Melcher-Dallas with 36 points while Logan Godfrey added 10.
Holden Roberts scored 20 points for Twin Cedars in the loss. Kasey Clark added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Kail Arkema finished with 10 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Blair 55 Lewis Central 47
Jack Larsen had 14 points and Colby Souther posted 10 for Lewis Central in the defeat.
Spencer 47 Denison-Schleswig 40
Carson Seuntjens scored 12 points for Denison-Schleswig.
East Union 62 Seymour 59
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Bellevue West 71 Sioux City East 40
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 72 North Nodaway 43
Jarrett Spinnato had 21 points to lead East Atchison in the win and reached 1,000 career points in the process. Braden Graves added 17 and Cameron Oswald put in 12 for the Wolves.
Aydan Blackford had 11 points for North Nodaway.
Platte Valley 65 Rock Port 42
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Mound City at DeKalb
No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
South Holt 65 Osborn-Stewartsville 63
Tylynn Prussman scored 18 points and Cade Kurtz had 17 for South Holt in the tight win. Cole Medsker pitched in 14, and Kendall Noland had nine points and 13 boards.
Union Star at Northeast Nodaway
No score reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Maryville 68 Bishop Ward 61
Derek Quinlin scored 22 points and Caden Stoecklein had 21 for Maryville in the win. Peyton McCollum pitched in 13 for the Spoofhounds.
Lafayette 67 Savannah 35
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 44
North Andrew clinched the Grand River Conference West championship with the win. Braxon Linville had 21 points while Hayden Ecker posted 14, Gunner Lawrence had 13 and Trey McDaniel posted 10.
Worth County 55 King City 48
Tyler New had another big night for Worth County with 33 points.
Hunter Moss led King City with 12 points, and Ryder Sample and Landan Jackson pitched in 10 apiece.
Pattonsburg 59 Stanberry 42
Colby McQueen and Calvin Smithson had 10 points apiece for Stanberry.
Albany 45 North Harrison 37
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 50 Nebraska City 36
Gage Olsen led the way for Plattsmouth with 22 points while Drew Iverson pitched in 11 for the Blue Devils.
Ashland-Greenwood 71 Boys Town 52
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Conestoga 62 Raymond Central 41
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Yutan 31 Louisville 27
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Syracuse 58 Douglas County West 54
Robert Shanks led four Syracuse players in double figures with 15 points. Max Parde and Jase Voorhees added 13 apiece and Will Janssen pitched in 10 for the Rockets.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Freeman 71 Weeping Water 21
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Palmyra 45
Hunter Pope and Zach Fitzpatrick led Palmyra with 13 points each.
Auburn 65 Johnson County Central 41
Nash Ligouri led the way for Auburn with 17 points while Skyler Roybal added 14.
Alex Cruz and Wes Swanson had 10 points apiece for Johnson County Central.
Mead 63 Falls City 37
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Tri County 78 Sterling 40
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Pawnee City 43
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Johnson-Brock 58 Diller-Odell 34
No stats reported. Send to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Other Pioneer Conference Tournament
Friend 57 Southern 43