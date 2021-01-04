(KMAland) -- A record-setting night for Jaixen Frost of Mount Ayr led a big night of boys basketball action in KMAland on Monday.
NC: Clarinda 78 Southwest Valley 34
Tadyn Brown scored 15 points to lead Clarinda in the victory.
Blaine Venteicher had 12 to top Southwest Valley.
CORNER: Stanton 55 Essex 20
Carter Johnson had 17 points while Jack Roberts added 13 points for Stanton in the win.
NC: Lenox 54 Griswold 34
Keaton England scored 19 points for Lenox in the win.
NC: Boyer Valley 62 Logan-Magnolia 52
Jaidan TenEyck had 19 points, Gavin Reineke finished with 11 and Trevor Malone had 10 for Boyer Valley.
Tre Melby put in 29 points for the Panthers. Brody West added 11.
NC: Mount Ayr 85 Seymour 53
Jaixen Frost tied the school record for single game scoring with 38 points to lead Mount Ayr.
NC: LeMars 90 Sioux Center 51
Caleb Dreckman scored 25 points while Spencer Mackey had 21 for LeMars.
MO: Maryville 65 Lathrop 34
Trey Houchin hit five 3s and scored 15 points while Caden Stoecklein added 13, Keaton Stone scored 11 and Marc Gustafson had 10 for the Spoofhounds.
NE: Platteview 62 Plattsmouth 55
Jude Wehrbein scored 22 points and Hayden Stromsodt had 10 for Plattsmouth.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 55 Essex 20
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 67 Melcher-Dallas 42
Non-Conference
Clarinda 78 Southwest Valley 34
Lenox 54 Griswold 34
Underwood 58 Thomas Jefferson 44
Boyer Valley 62 Logan-Magnolia 52
Woodbine at Westwood
ACGC 58 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
LamonI 62 East Union 40
Mount Ayr 85 Seymour 53
Ar-We-Va 53 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 32
LeMars 90 Sioux Center 51
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 57 West Nodaway 50
Maryville 65 Lathrop 34
Platteview 62 Plattsmouth 55