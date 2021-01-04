Mount Ayr Raiders NEW logo

(KMAland) -- A record-setting night for Jaixen Frost of Mount Ayr led a big night of boys basketball action in KMAland on Monday.

NC: Clarinda 78 Southwest Valley 34  

Tadyn Brown scored 15 points to lead Clarinda in the victory.

Blaine Venteicher had 12 to top Southwest Valley.

CORNER: Stanton 55 Essex 20  

Carter Johnson had 17 points while Jack Roberts added 13 points for Stanton in the win. 

NC: Lenox 54 Griswold 34 

Keaton England scored 19 points for Lenox in the win.

NC: Boyer Valley 62 Logan-Magnolia 52 

Jaidan TenEyck had 19 points, Gavin Reineke finished with 11 and Trevor Malone had 10 for Boyer Valley.

Tre Melby put in 29 points for the Panthers. Brody West added 11.

NC: Mount Ayr 85 Seymour 53 

Jaixen Frost tied the school record for single game scoring with 38 points to lead Mount Ayr.

NC: LeMars 90 Sioux Center 51 

Caleb Dreckman scored 25 points while Spencer Mackey had 21 for LeMars.

MO: Maryville 65 Lathrop 34 

Trey Houchin hit five 3s and scored 15 points while Caden Stoecklein added 13, Keaton Stone scored 11 and Marc Gustafson had 10 for the Spoofhounds.

NE: Platteview 62 Plattsmouth 55 

Jude Wehrbein scored 22 points and Hayden Stromsodt had 10 for Plattsmouth.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Stanton 55 Essex 20 

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 67 Melcher-Dallas 42

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 78 Southwest Valley 34

Lenox 54 Griswold 34

Underwood 58 Thomas Jefferson 44

Boyer Valley 62 Logan-Magnolia 52

Woodbine at Westwood 

ACGC 58 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

LamonI 62 East Union 40

Mount Ayr 85 Seymour 53

Ar-We-Va 53 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 32

LeMars 90 Sioux Center 51

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

East Atchison 57 West Nodaway 50

Maryville 65 Lathrop 34

Platteview 62 Plattsmouth 55

