(KMAland) -- A tight night in the Hawkeye Ten with Harlan staying unbeaten and Creston, Red Oak, Glenwood and D-S winning close, Mount Ayr and CD stayed hot in the POI, Boyer Valley edged CRB, Stanberry & Lourdes were also key winners in KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday.

H-10: Harlan 55 Lewis Central 53 

Harlan stayed unbeaten behind 18 points each from Jacob Birch and Connor Frame. Brayton Schechinger’s block at the buzzer sealed the win.

Cole Arnold topped Lewis Central with 24 points behind six 3-point makes. Wyatt Hatcher added 10 points for the Titans.

WIC: Tri-Center 68 Riverside 63 

Aiden Bell hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Riverside in the defeat. Grady Jeppesen added 16 and Ayden Salais put in 12.

POI: Southwest Valley 54 Bedford 50 

Blake Thomas had 16 points and seven rebounds, Gabe Fuller pitched in 15 points and six boards and Owen Wilkinson added 10 points for Southwest Valley in the tight win.

Owen Lucas finished with 12 points for Bedford.

POI: Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 41 

Jaixen Frost poured in 27 points while Cody Larsen had 13 to lead Mount Ayr in the win at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

POI: Central Decatur 77 Wayne 31 

Trey Hullinger had 19 points and four rebounds, and Kylie Linhart made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe pitched in 12 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Woodbine 44 (On KMA 960)

NC: Skutt Catholic 65 Sioux City West 40 

Keavian Hayes led Sioux City West with 15 points in the defeat.

NC: Grand View Christian 76 Lamoni 42 

Kade Nowlin had 14 points and Brayden Olson put in 10 for Lamoni in the loss.

MO: North Andrew 40 Albany 26 

Braxon Linville had 14 points and Owen Graham put in 12 to lead North Andrew. 

MO: Stanberry 60 Worth County 52 

Colby McQuinn scored 20 points and Austin Schwebach had 15 for Stanberry in the win.

Aydan Gladstone topped Worth County with 21 points. Tyler New pitched in 12 and Grant Cameron added 11 for the Tigers.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 55 Clarinda 50

Red Oak 62 St. Albert 56

Glenwood 55 Atlantic 50

Harlan 55 Lewis Central 53

Denison-Schleswig 60 Kuemper Catholic 55

Corner Conference 

East Mills 64 Essex 20

Fremont-Mills 52 Griswold 35

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 68 Riverside 63

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 54 Bedford 50

Central Decatur 77 Wayne 31

Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 41

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 23

Boyer Valley 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Woodbine 44

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 94 Moulton-Udell 23

Moravia 67 Orient-Macksburg 20

Non-Conference 

Bellevue West 73 Abraham Lincoln 66

Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Skutt Catholic 65 Sioux City West 40

Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 South Sioux City 66

Grand View Christian 76 Lamoni 42

Melcher-Dallas at Meskwaki Settlement 

Area Missouri 

Mound City 73 Rock Port 45

Nodaway Valley 60 North Nodaway 22

Platte Valley def. DeKalb 

North Andrew 40 Albany 26

Stanberry 60 Worth County 52

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 79 Nebraska City 44

Plattsmouth 63 Louisville 42

Wilber-Clatonia 32 Syracuse 26

Bishop Neumann 52 Conestoga 43

Palmyra 61 Sterling 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Elmwood-Murdock 20

Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Johnson-Brock 38

