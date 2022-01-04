(KMAland) -- A tight night in the Hawkeye Ten with Harlan staying unbeaten and Creston, Red Oak, Glenwood and D-S winning close, Mount Ayr and CD stayed hot in the POI, Boyer Valley edged CRB, Stanberry & Lourdes were also key winners in KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday.
H-10: Harlan 55 Lewis Central 53
Harlan stayed unbeaten behind 18 points each from Jacob Birch and Connor Frame. Brayton Schechinger’s block at the buzzer sealed the win.
Cole Arnold topped Lewis Central with 24 points behind six 3-point makes. Wyatt Hatcher added 10 points for the Titans.
WIC: Tri-Center 68 Riverside 63
Aiden Bell hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Riverside in the defeat. Grady Jeppesen added 16 and Ayden Salais put in 12.
POI: Southwest Valley 54 Bedford 50
Blake Thomas had 16 points and seven rebounds, Gabe Fuller pitched in 15 points and six boards and Owen Wilkinson added 10 points for Southwest Valley in the tight win.
Owen Lucas finished with 12 points for Bedford.
POI: Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 41
Jaixen Frost poured in 27 points while Cody Larsen had 13 to lead Mount Ayr in the win at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
POI: Central Decatur 77 Wayne 31
Trey Hullinger had 19 points and four rebounds, and Kylie Linhart made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for Central Decatur. Matthew Boothe pitched in 12 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Woodbine 44 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Skutt Catholic 65 Sioux City West 40
Keavian Hayes led Sioux City West with 15 points in the defeat.
NC: Grand View Christian 76 Lamoni 42
Kade Nowlin had 14 points and Brayden Olson put in 10 for Lamoni in the loss.
MO: North Andrew 40 Albany 26
Braxon Linville had 14 points and Owen Graham put in 12 to lead North Andrew.
MO: Stanberry 60 Worth County 52
Colby McQuinn scored 20 points and Austin Schwebach had 15 for Stanberry in the win.
Aydan Gladstone topped Worth County with 21 points. Tyler New pitched in 12 and Grant Cameron added 11 for the Tigers.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 55 Clarinda 50
Red Oak 62 St. Albert 56
Glenwood 55 Atlantic 50
Harlan 55 Lewis Central 53
Denison-Schleswig 60 Kuemper Catholic 55
Corner Conference
East Mills 64 Essex 20
Fremont-Mills 52 Griswold 35
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 68 Riverside 63
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 54 Bedford 50
Central Decatur 77 Wayne 31
Mount Ayr 64 Nodaway Valley 41
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 61 Glidden-Ralston 23
Boyer Valley 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Woodbine 44
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 94 Moulton-Udell 23
Moravia 67 Orient-Macksburg 20
Non-Conference
Bellevue West 73 Abraham Lincoln 66
Dakota Valley 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Skutt Catholic 65 Sioux City West 40
Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 South Sioux City 66
Grand View Christian 76 Lamoni 42
Melcher-Dallas at Meskwaki Settlement
Area Missouri
Mound City 73 Rock Port 45
Nodaway Valley 60 North Nodaway 22
Platte Valley def. DeKalb
North Andrew 40 Albany 26
Stanberry 60 Worth County 52
Area Nebraska
Falls City 79 Nebraska City 44
Plattsmouth 63 Louisville 42
Wilber-Clatonia 32 Syracuse 26
Bishop Neumann 52 Conestoga 43
Palmyra 61 Sterling 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Elmwood-Murdock 20
Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Johnson-Brock 38