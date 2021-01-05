West Harrison Hawkeyes Logo
(KMAland) -- Creston, LC & Denison-Schleswig nabbed tight H-10 wins, West Harrison knocked off Boyer Valley, AL fell to Millard North and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Creston 55 Clarinda 53 

Colby Burg had 10 points for Creston in the tight win.

Michael Shull scored 15 and Drew Brown finished with 13 for Clarinda.

Clarinda vs. Creston Boys 01-05-2021

1 of 14

H-10: Lewis Central 46 Harlan 41 

Wyatt Hatcher topped Lewis Central with 13 points in a balanced performance for the Titans.

Will McLaughlin had 12 and Connor Frame scored 10 for the Cyclones.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 50 

Braiden Heiden scored 24 points with 12 rebounds while Carson Seuntjens added 10 points for the Monarchs.

Mitchell Badding topped Kuemper Catholic with 18 points. Dawson Edwards added 13 and John Mayhall finished with 10.

WIC: Riverside 48 Audubon 38 

Brogan Allensworth led three players in double figures with 18 points to go with 13 rebounds for Riverside. Grady Jeppesen added 15 points and Drake Woods finished with 10.

WIC: Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55 

Tim Zimmerman had 23 points, Noah James added 18 and Blake Sadr pitched in 13 for Treynor.

Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center with 17 points. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

WIC: AHSTW 55 Underwood 54 

Jace Peterson made a go-ahead and game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift AHSTW to the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

POI: Southwest Valley 39 Bedford 37 

Blaine Venteicher had 16 points and seven steals, Gabe Fuller finished with nine points and Tucker TePoel and Blake Thomas had five points and seven rebounds each for Southwest Valley.

Bedford’s Owen Lucas scored 10 points.

RVC: West Harrison 70 Boyer Valley 64 

Mason King had 24 points, Sage Evans added 19 points and 14 rebounds and Koleson Evans put in 18 points with 10 boards of his own for West Harrison in the victory.

Boyer Valley’s Gavin Reineke topped his team with 19 points. Jaidan TenEyck added 18, and Drew Volkmann finished with 12.

RVC: Woodbine 55 Ar-We-Va 36 

Layne Pryor and Cory Bantam had 17 points each, and Erik Gau finished with 11 for Woodbine in the win.

NC: Millard North 85 Abraham Lincoln 78 

Josh Dix poured in 32 points and Noah Sandbothe had 18 for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat.

NC: Yankton 72 Sioux City East 59  

DaVares Whitaker had another big night for Sioux City East with 23 points. 

BLUE: Murray 59 Mormon Trail 38 

Christian Nevarez scored 18 points and Zack Belden put in 10 for Murray in the victory. 

MO: North Andrew 55 Albany 38 

Tanner McDaniel had 26 points and Owen Graham put in 14 for North Andrew in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 55 Clarinda 53

St. Albert 59 Red Oak 38

Lewis Central 46 Harlan 41

Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 50

Glenwood 56 Atlantic 48

Corner Conference 

East Mills 77 Essex 15

Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 36

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 48 Audubon 38

Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55

AHSTW 55 Underwood 54

IKM-Manning def. Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 39 Bedford 37

Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 53

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Glidden-Ralston 46

West Harrison 70 Boyer Valley 64

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42 CAM 40

Woodbine 55 Ar-We-Va 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 76 Melcher-Dallas 34

Murray 59 Mormon Trail 38

Ankeny Christian Academy at Moulton-Udell 

Non-Conference 

West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan 

Millard North 85 Abraham Lincoln 78

Dakota Valley 88 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 79

Yankton 72 Sioux City East 59

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 South Sioux City 54

Area Missouri 

Mound City 84 Rock Port 22

West Nodaway at North Nodaway 

South Holt 59 Nodaway-Holt 34

Platte Valley 71 DeKalb 26

North Andrew 55 Albany 38

Stanberry 43 Worth County 32

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 45 Falls City 39

Plattsmouth 59 Louisville 44

Palmyra 52 Sterling 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Bishop Neumann 71 Conestoga 55

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Johnson-Brock 29

