(KMAland) -- Creston, LC & Denison-Schleswig nabbed tight H-10 wins, West Harrison knocked off Boyer Valley, AL fell to Millard North and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Creston 55 Clarinda 53
Colby Burg had 10 points for Creston in the tight win.
Michael Shull scored 15 and Drew Brown finished with 13 for Clarinda.
H-10: Lewis Central 46 Harlan 41
Wyatt Hatcher topped Lewis Central with 13 points in a balanced performance for the Titans.
Will McLaughlin had 12 and Connor Frame scored 10 for the Cyclones.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 50
Braiden Heiden scored 24 points with 12 rebounds while Carson Seuntjens added 10 points for the Monarchs.
Mitchell Badding topped Kuemper Catholic with 18 points. Dawson Edwards added 13 and John Mayhall finished with 10.
WIC: Riverside 48 Audubon 38
Brogan Allensworth led three players in double figures with 18 points to go with 13 rebounds for Riverside. Grady Jeppesen added 15 points and Drake Woods finished with 10.
WIC: Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55
Tim Zimmerman had 23 points, Noah James added 18 and Blake Sadr pitched in 13 for Treynor.
Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center with 17 points. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: AHSTW 55 Underwood 54
Jace Peterson made a go-ahead and game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift AHSTW to the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Southwest Valley 39 Bedford 37
Blaine Venteicher had 16 points and seven steals, Gabe Fuller finished with nine points and Tucker TePoel and Blake Thomas had five points and seven rebounds each for Southwest Valley.
Bedford’s Owen Lucas scored 10 points.
RVC: West Harrison 70 Boyer Valley 64
Mason King had 24 points, Sage Evans added 19 points and 14 rebounds and Koleson Evans put in 18 points with 10 boards of his own for West Harrison in the victory.
Boyer Valley’s Gavin Reineke topped his team with 19 points. Jaidan TenEyck added 18, and Drew Volkmann finished with 12.
RVC: Woodbine 55 Ar-We-Va 36
Layne Pryor and Cory Bantam had 17 points each, and Erik Gau finished with 11 for Woodbine in the win.
NC: Millard North 85 Abraham Lincoln 78
Josh Dix poured in 32 points and Noah Sandbothe had 18 for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat.
NC: Yankton 72 Sioux City East 59
DaVares Whitaker had another big night for Sioux City East with 23 points.
BLUE: Murray 59 Mormon Trail 38
Christian Nevarez scored 18 points and Zack Belden put in 10 for Murray in the victory.
MO: North Andrew 55 Albany 38
Tanner McDaniel had 26 points and Owen Graham put in 14 for North Andrew in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 55 Clarinda 53
St. Albert 59 Red Oak 38
Lewis Central 46 Harlan 41
Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 50
Glenwood 56 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
East Mills 77 Essex 15
Fremont-Mills 44 Griswold 36
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 48 Audubon 38
Treynor 64 Tri-Center 55
AHSTW 55 Underwood 54
IKM-Manning def. Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 39 Bedford 37
Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 53
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Glidden-Ralston 46
West Harrison 70 Boyer Valley 64
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42 CAM 40
Woodbine 55 Ar-We-Va 36
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 76 Melcher-Dallas 34
Murray 59 Mormon Trail 38
Ankeny Christian Academy at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan
Millard North 85 Abraham Lincoln 78
Dakota Valley 88 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 79
Yankton 72 Sioux City East 59
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 South Sioux City 54
Area Missouri
Mound City 84 Rock Port 22
West Nodaway at North Nodaway
South Holt 59 Nodaway-Holt 34
Platte Valley 71 DeKalb 26
North Andrew 55 Albany 38
Stanberry 43 Worth County 32
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 45 Falls City 39
Plattsmouth 59 Louisville 44
Palmyra 52 Sterling 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Bishop Neumann 71 Conestoga 55
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Johnson-Brock 29