(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn, East Atchison & Lenox picked up dominant wins, and CR-B, CAM and Murray were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 31 

Aiden Flatters led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 20 points while three others — Derrek Kommes, Jackson Radcliff and Easton Nelson — had nine points apiece.

Carter Gruver was held to nine points for Woodbine.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Fremont-Mills 82 Shenandoah 41 

Taylor Reed scored 31 points, JT Mahaney added 23 and Owen Thornton put in 14 for Fremont-Mills in the dominant win.

Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor had 10 points. 

Auburn 59 East Mills 20 

No stats reported.

East Atchison 75 Essex 35 

Braden Graves had 18 points while Jarrett Spinnato pitched in 15 and Alex Erickson posted 11 for East Atchison in the rout.

Qwintyn Vanatta led the way for Essex with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Jacob Robinette scored 10 for the Trojans.

Lenox 68 Griswold 16 

Gabe Funk poured in 20 points while Keaton England added 15 and Carter Reed pitched in nine for Lenox.

Audubon 53 Ar-We-Va 39 

No stats reported.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 IKM-Manning 42 

Lance Clayburg had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Cal Heydon and Cade Behrens put in 11 points each for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

CAM 60 Southwest Valley 47 

Seth Hensley had 20 points, Chase Jahde added 17 and Sam Foreman put in 11 for CAM in the win.

Southwest Valley’s Cael Hogan posted 14 points, six steals and four assists, and Isaac Currin added 11 points.

Murray 63 East Union 51 

Gauge Mongar and Caden Page had 18 points each, and Titus Barber pitched in 15 for Murray in the win.

East Union’s Seth Hudson broke a single-game record with nine 3-pointers and scored 32 points. 

Bellevue West 75 Abraham Lincoln 59 

Mathok Mathok had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Abraham Lincoln in the loss to Nebraska Class A No. 1 Bellevue West.

Sioux City East 75 Fort Dodge 34 

Brandt VanDyke led Sioux City East with 18 points while Preston Dobbs put in 13 in the victory.

Dakota Valley 60 LeMars 55 

No stats reported.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 81 South Sioux City 66 

No stats reported.

Tri-County 41 Twin Cedars 36 

Holden Roberts had 18 points for Twin Cedars. 

Heartland Christian 42 Omaha Christian Academy 35 

No stats reported.

AREA MISSOURI 

Lafayette 72 Maryville 57 

Peyton McCollum led Maryville with 15 points. Derek Quinlin put in 13, and Delton Davis and Caden Stoecklein scored 10 apiece for the Spoofhounds. 

Cameron def. Savannah 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water 

No score reported.

Johnson County Central 56 Wilber-Clatonia 52 

Brandon Speckmann had 12 points and Wes Swanson and Cam Schuster put in 11 each for Johnson County Central.

Johnson-Brock 71 Pawnee City 33 

No stats reported.

Sterling at Dorchester 

No score reported.

