(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn, East Atchison & Lenox picked up dominant wins, and CR-B, CAM and Murray were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 31
Aiden Flatters led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 20 points while three others — Derrek Kommes, Jackson Radcliff and Easton Nelson — had nine points apiece.
Carter Gruver was held to nine points for Woodbine.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 82 Shenandoah 41
Taylor Reed scored 31 points, JT Mahaney added 23 and Owen Thornton put in 14 for Fremont-Mills in the dominant win.
Shenandoah’s Camden Lorimor had 10 points.
Auburn 59 East Mills 20
No stats reported.
East Atchison 75 Essex 35
Braden Graves had 18 points while Jarrett Spinnato pitched in 15 and Alex Erickson posted 11 for East Atchison in the rout.
Qwintyn Vanatta led the way for Essex with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Jacob Robinette scored 10 for the Trojans.
Lenox 68 Griswold 16
Gabe Funk poured in 20 points while Keaton England added 15 and Carter Reed pitched in nine for Lenox.
Audubon 53 Ar-We-Va 39
No stats reported.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 IKM-Manning 42
Lance Clayburg had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Cal Heydon and Cade Behrens put in 11 points each for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
CAM 60 Southwest Valley 47
Seth Hensley had 20 points, Chase Jahde added 17 and Sam Foreman put in 11 for CAM in the win.
Southwest Valley’s Cael Hogan posted 14 points, six steals and four assists, and Isaac Currin added 11 points.
Murray 63 East Union 51
Gauge Mongar and Caden Page had 18 points each, and Titus Barber pitched in 15 for Murray in the win.
East Union’s Seth Hudson broke a single-game record with nine 3-pointers and scored 32 points.
Bellevue West 75 Abraham Lincoln 59
Mathok Mathok had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Abraham Lincoln in the loss to Nebraska Class A No. 1 Bellevue West.
Sioux City East 75 Fort Dodge 34
Brandt VanDyke led Sioux City East with 18 points while Preston Dobbs put in 13 in the victory.
Dakota Valley 60 LeMars 55
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 81 South Sioux City 66
No stats reported.
Tri-County 41 Twin Cedars 36
Holden Roberts had 18 points for Twin Cedars.
Heartland Christian 42 Omaha Christian Academy 35
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Lafayette 72 Maryville 57
Peyton McCollum led Maryville with 15 points. Derek Quinlin put in 13, and Delton Davis and Caden Stoecklein scored 10 apiece for the Spoofhounds.
Cameron def. Savannah
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
No score reported.
Johnson County Central 56 Wilber-Clatonia 52
Brandon Speckmann had 12 points and Wes Swanson and Cam Schuster put in 11 each for Johnson County Central.
Johnson-Brock 71 Pawnee City 33
No stats reported.
Sterling at Dorchester
No score reported.