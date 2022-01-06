Dylan Hoefer

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged past F-M, Auburn won at East Mills, Woodbine won behind Dylan Hoefer, a big night for Elmwood-Murdock's Reid Fletcher and more from the Thursday night in KMAland boys basketball. 

NC: Auburn 44 East Mills 27 

Skylar Roybal led Auburn with 18 points in the win.

Braden West topped East Mills with 13 points.

NC: Woodbine 52 Missouri Valley 36 

Dylan Hoefer poured in 22 points and Carter Gruver had 10 for Woodbine in the win.

Will Gutzmer topped Missouri Valley with 14 points.

NC: CAM 46 Southwest Valley 29 

Nolan Hensley, Colby Rich and Sam Foreman all had 12 points each for CAM in the low-scoring win.

Gabe Fuller posted eight points and Joey Oathoudt had 12 rebounds for Southwest Valley. 

NC: East Union 50 Murray 45

Brycen Wookey had 17 points and eight rebounds for Murray in the defeat. Gauge Monger added 10 points off the bench for the Mustangs. 

NE: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Weeping Water 43 

Reid Fletcher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Elmwood-Murdock in the victory. 

NE: Sterling 53 Dorchester 15 

Trenton Peery had 15 points and Carson McAuliffe finished with 13 points and six boards for Sterling in the win.

Tri-Center 54 IKM-Manning 46

Audubon 50 Ar-We-Va 40

Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard 

Dakota Valley 56 LeMars 46

Tri-County at Twin Cedars 

Schuyler County def. Moulton-Udell

Lafayette 63 Maryville 39

Johnson County Central 37 Wilber-Clatonia 34

Malcolm 71 Palmyra 62

Johnson-Brock 60 Pawnee City 19

