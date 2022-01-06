(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged past F-M, Auburn won at East Mills, Woodbine won behind Dylan Hoefer, a big night for Elmwood-Murdock's Reid Fletcher and more from the Thursday night in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Auburn 44 East Mills 27
Skylar Roybal led Auburn with 18 points in the win.
Braden West topped East Mills with 13 points.
NC: Woodbine 52 Missouri Valley 36
Dylan Hoefer poured in 22 points and Carter Gruver had 10 for Woodbine in the win.
Will Gutzmer topped Missouri Valley with 14 points.
NC: CAM 46 Southwest Valley 29
Nolan Hensley, Colby Rich and Sam Foreman all had 12 points each for CAM in the low-scoring win.
Gabe Fuller posted eight points and Joey Oathoudt had 12 rebounds for Southwest Valley.
NC: East Union 50 Murray 45
Brycen Wookey had 17 points and eight rebounds for Murray in the defeat. Gauge Monger added 10 points off the bench for the Mustangs.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Weeping Water 43
Reid Fletcher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Elmwood-Murdock in the victory.
NE: Sterling 53 Dorchester 15
Trenton Peery had 15 points and Carson McAuliffe finished with 13 points and six boards for Sterling in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 54 IKM-Manning 46
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 43
Auburn 44 East Mills 27
Audubon 50 Ar-We-Va 40
Woodbine 52 Missouri Valley 36
CAM 46 Southwest Valley 29
East Union 50 Murray 45
Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard
Dakota Valley 56 LeMars 46
Tri-County at Twin Cedars
Schuyler County def. Moulton-Udell
Area Missouri
Lafayette 63 Maryville 39
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Weeping Water 43
Johnson County Central 37 Wilber-Clatonia 34
Malcolm 71 Palmyra 62
Johnson-Brock 60 Pawnee City 19
Sterling 53 Dorchester 15