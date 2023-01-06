(KMAland) -- LC held off Clarinda, D-S grabbed a big road win, Essex won in double OT, AHSTW survived Tri-Center, Lenox outscored Nod Valley, Rock Port rolled along and more from KMAland boys hoops on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from Friday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 88 Shenandoah 32
Risto Lappala had 12 points, Logyn Eckheart finished with 11 and Zac Kelsey had 10 for Glenwood in the win.
Shenandoah’s Seth Zwickel had nine points.
Lewis Central 61 Clarinda 46
Nash Paulson hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Colby Souther (13 points) and Caleb Moore (12) each scored in double figures for Lewis Central.
Kade Engstrand had 14 points for Clarinda. Wyatt Schmitt pitched in 11.
Harlan 80 St. Albert 64
Franz Reisz had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Jacob Birch finished with 13 points for Harlan in the win. Will Arkfeld pitched in 12 points.
Colin Lillie had 21 points, and Nicholas Ballenger added 18 for St. Albert.
Denison-Schleswig 71 Creston 58
Luke Wiebers had 18 points, and Carson Seuntjens and Lance Arkfeld posted 15 each for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Jake Fink and Gavin Hipnar both had 10 points for the Monarchs.
Ethan Crawford led Creston with 20 points.
Kuemper Catholic 80 Atlantic 61
Carter Putney led Kuemper Catholic with 18 points and seven rebounds while Michael Kasperbauer put in 13, Carson Kanne had 12 and Dawson Gifford tallied 10.
Jackson McLaren had 16 points for Atlantic in the defeat. Colton Rasmussen put in 15, and Caden Anderson posted 10.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 61 Sidney 30
Mason Crouse had 14 points and Braden West scored 12 for East Mills in the win.
Sidney’s Braedon Godfread led with nine points. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Nick Stavas.
Essex 66 Griswold 61 (2 OT)
Tony Racine had 28 points and 18 rebounds for Essex in the thrilling win.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 52 Tri-Center 50
Brayden Lund had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 17 points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW in the win.
Tri-Center’s Michael Turner had 19 points, and Kent Elliott went for 13.
IKM-Manning 55 Audubon 38
Ben Ramsey had 21 points while Reed Hinners finished with 14 and Ross Kusel had 10 for IKM-Manning in the win.
Riverside 72 Logan-Magnolia 50
Grady Jeppesen had a big night for Riverside with 36 points while Ayden Salais added 10.
Nicio Adame and Wes Vana topped Lo-Ma with 14 points each, and Evan Roden pitched in 10.
Treynor 51 Underwood 44
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 55 Mount Ayr 44
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Lenox 91 Nodaway Valley 85
Keaton England had 23 points and Carter Reed posted 20 for Lenox in the high-scoring win. Gabe Funk pitched in 19, Walon Cook had 13 and Owen Junker totaled 10 for the Tigers.
Boston DeVault finished with 29 points for Nodaway Valley. DeVault hit nine 3-pointers to break the single-game 3-point record at the school. Avery Phillippi added 23 points, and Dawson Nelson posted 18.
Central Decatur 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Jack Scrivner had 16 points to lead Central Decatur in the win. Grant Boyd pitched in 11 and Gunnar Smith had 10 for the Cardinals.
Jack Osborn scored seven points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Southeast Warren 81 East Union 43
Cam Seuferer had 18 points to lead five players in double figures for Southeast Warren. Jamison Ewing scored 14, Caden Caruthers and Lucas Dirkx posted 13 each and Jack Williams had 10 for the Warhawks.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 62 Boyer Valley 21
Wyatt Ragaller and Emmett Neuman scored 11 points each for Ar-We-Va in the dominant win. Harley Molina and Kyelar Cleveland added nine each.
Evan TenEyck posted 12 points for Boyer Valley.
West Harrison 76 Woodbine 48
Sage Evans went for 17 points and 16 rebounds, including 10 offensive grabs, while Koleson Evans had a game-high 23 points with five made 3-pointers. Mason King pitched in 16 points for the Hawkeyes.
Carter Gruver had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Brody Pryor added 14 for Woodbine.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Glidden-Ralston 34
Cal Heydon had a big night with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Cade Behrens came off the bench to score 20 points on five made 3-pointers for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Lance Clayburg pitched in 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City West 50 LeMars 31
LaMarion Mothershead scored 18 points, and Gio Vazquez posted 10 to lead Sioux City West.
Nolan Kass had eight points for LeMars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 64 Diagonal 28
Cade Wierck had 13 points and Eli Christensen finished with 11 for Ankeny Christian in the win.
Seymour 44 Lamoni 34
No stats reported.
Mormon Trail 77 Moulton-Udell 34
No stats reported.
Moravia 73 Murray 58
Gage Hanes had 25 points for Moravia in the win. Riley Hawkins and Cole Hamilton finished with 18 and 12, respectively.
Gauge Mongar poured in 27 points for Murray in the tough defeat. Caden Page added 19.
NON-CONFERENCE
Maryville 81 Red Oak 52
Delton Davis had 21 points while Caden Stoecklein pitched in 19 and Derek Quinlin and Peyton McCollum had 13 each for Maryville in the win.
Max DeVries put in 21 points of his own for the Tigers. Hunter Gilleland chipped in 12.
Missouri Valley 70 Heartland Christian 25
Brody Lager had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Dane Janssen pitched in 15 for Missouri Valley. Hayden Kocour posted 14 for the Big Reds.
Matthew Stile had 10 points for Heartland Christian.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 56 Northeast Nodaway 36
Micah Makings had 32 points and 14 rebounds in the win for Rock Port. Aidan Burke added 18 and 12.
Dylan McIntyre put in 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Northeast Nodaway.
Mound City 54 Union Star 30
Gavyn Saulsbury had 18 points, and Trevor Tubbs posted 12 for Mound City in the win.
Platte Valley 75 South Holt 35
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 64 Osborn-Stewartsville 31
No stats reported.
North Nodaway at DeKalb
No score reported.
St. Joseph Christian 75 Stanberry 68
Colby McQuinn had 29 points while Adam Jensen tallied 18 and Colby McQueen scored 15 for Stanberry.
King City 48 Albany 36
Blakely Eaton had 13 points, and Hunter Hobb went for 10 to lead King City in the road victory.
Kemper Cline led Albany with 22 points on the night.
North Andrew 72 Pattonsburg 59
Hayden Ecker had 27 points and Braxon Linville added 24 for North Andrew in the win.
Worth County 46 North Harrison 34
Tyler New scored 28 points for Worth County in the win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elkhorn 53 Plattsmouth 50
Gage Olsen had 17 points, and Drew Iverson finished with 13 for Plattsmouth in the tight loss.
Auburn 52 Palmyra 29
Zach Fitzpatrick led Palmyra with 16 points.
Falls City 36 Lourdes Central Catholic 23
No stats reported.
Freeman 60 Johnson County Central 25
Wes Swanson, Aly Cruz and Keegan Jones all scored six points for Johnson County Central.
Syracuse 43 Louisville 41
Robert Shanks scored 14 points, Will Janssen added 12 and Cash Vollertsen had 10 for Syracuse in the win.
Sterling 42 Humboldt-TRS 39
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 42 Diller-Odell 32
No stats reported.