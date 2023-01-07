AHSTW Vikings Logo

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic kept on winning, AHSTW was impressive in a win at Ballard and CD, Exira/EHK, SC East, Savannah, Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Ashland-Greenwood & Conestoga were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Kuemper Catholic 77 East Sac County 50 

Michael Kasperbauer scored 12 points while Trevor Rial, Dawson Gifford and Brock Badding pitched in eight each for Kuemper in a balanced performance.

AHSTW 76 Ballard 63 

Brayden Lund scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for AHSTW. Ryan Wedemeyer chipped in 12 points, and Luke Sternberg had eight.

Grand View Christian 61 Treynor 30 

Ethan Konz had nine points for Treynor in the defeat. Ethan Dickerson pitched in seven points and five rebounds.

Central Decatur 72 Davis County 41 

Jack Scrivner had 14 points, Sam Boothe added 13 and Kyle Linhart and Kevin Linhart posted 10 apiece for Central Decatur.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 ACGC 57 

Cash Emgarten had another big game with 28 points while Derrek Kommes pitched in 12 for the Spartans.

Mount Michael Benedictine 80 Thomas Jefferson 66 

No stats reported.

Western Christian 77 Sioux City West 54 

Jay Grause had 18 points while Lamarion Mothershead pitched in 15 and Keavian Hayes added 13 for Sioux City West.

Sioux City East 80 Omaha Burke 34 

Fitzy Grant had 22 points for Sioux City East while Cole Ritchie added 13 and Kelynn Jacobsen, Preston Dobbs and Sam Jons put in 10 apiece. 

Dakota Valley 68 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38 

Scott Kroll led the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with nine points.

Denver 67 Ankeny Christian 51  

Eli Christensen had 10 points to lead Ankeny Christian in the defeat. 

Moravia at Centerville  

No score reported.

AREA MISSOURI 

Savannah 46 North Platte 36 

Ethan Dudeck, Zayden Snapp and Keyton Tipton all had 11 points for Savannah in the win.

Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Mound City 31 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Bishop LeBlond 67 Nebraska City 52 

No stats reported.

Johnson-Brock 66 Weeping Water 38 

No stats reported. 

Ashland-Greenwood 74 Fort Calhoun 23

No stats reported.

Conestoga 51 Humboldt-TRS 35 

No stats reported.

