(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic kept on winning, AHSTW was impressive in a win at Ballard and CD, Exira/EHK, SC East, Savannah, Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Ashland-Greenwood & Conestoga were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 77 East Sac County 50
Michael Kasperbauer scored 12 points while Trevor Rial, Dawson Gifford and Brock Badding pitched in eight each for Kuemper in a balanced performance.
AHSTW 76 Ballard 63
Brayden Lund scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for AHSTW. Ryan Wedemeyer chipped in 12 points, and Luke Sternberg had eight.
Grand View Christian 61 Treynor 30
Ethan Konz had nine points for Treynor in the defeat. Ethan Dickerson pitched in seven points and five rebounds.
Central Decatur 72 Davis County 41
Jack Scrivner had 14 points, Sam Boothe added 13 and Kyle Linhart and Kevin Linhart posted 10 apiece for Central Decatur.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 69 ACGC 57
Cash Emgarten had another big game with 28 points while Derrek Kommes pitched in 12 for the Spartans.
Mount Michael Benedictine 80 Thomas Jefferson 66
No stats reported.
Western Christian 77 Sioux City West 54
Jay Grause had 18 points while Lamarion Mothershead pitched in 15 and Keavian Hayes added 13 for Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 80 Omaha Burke 34
Fitzy Grant had 22 points for Sioux City East while Cole Ritchie added 13 and Kelynn Jacobsen, Preston Dobbs and Sam Jons put in 10 apiece.
Dakota Valley 68 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
Scott Kroll led the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with nine points.
Denver 67 Ankeny Christian 51
Eli Christensen had 10 points to lead Ankeny Christian in the defeat.
Moravia at Centerville
No score reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Savannah 46 North Platte 36
Ethan Dudeck, Zayden Snapp and Keyton Tipton all had 11 points for Savannah in the win.
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Mound City 31
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Bishop LeBlond 67 Nebraska City 52
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 66 Weeping Water 38
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Fort Calhoun 23
No stats reported.
Conestoga 51 Humboldt-TRS 35
No stats reported.