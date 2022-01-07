(KMAland) -- Harlan, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys all stayed unbeaten, Lenox nabbed a rare win over Nodaway Valley, Stanberry won their 10th straight and much more from the Friday in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36
Caden Johnson led four Glenwood players in double figures with 19 points while Risto Lappala had 11 and Kayden Anderson and Logyn Eckheart pitched in 10 apiece.
H-10: Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 42 (On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
NC: Red Oak 58 Sioux City North 47
Kaden Johnson had 14 points and nine rebounds while Hunter Gilleland put in a team-best 16 points to lead Red Oak. Ryan Johnson also had 12 points in the win.
Carter Pinney topped Sioux City North with 17 points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 50 Creston 34
Aiden Schuttinga had 15 points and Carson Seuntjens put in 12 for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 53 Atlantic 51
Dennis Vornahme posted 16 points with nine rebounds while Dawson Gifford added 10 points and seven assists for Kuemper in the win.
Ethan Sturm led Atlantic with 17 points on the evening.
H-10: Harlan 60 St. Albert 49
Aidan Hall had 25 points to lead Harlan to yet another win.
St. Albert’s DJ Weilage had 16 while Colin Lillie posted 12.
CORNER: Griswold 73 Essex 34
Adam Houser poured in 19 points to lead Griswold and all scorers in the win. Kamron Brownlee added 16, Peyton Cook posted 14 and Caleb Oakleaf added 11 for the Tigers.
Tony Racine finished with 11 points for Essex.
CORNER: East Mills 58 Sidney 39 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WIC: AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54
Kyle Sternberg had a huge night for AHSTW with 27 points, six rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Brayden Lund added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Raydden Grobe pitched in 13 points and five boards.
Michael Turner topped Tri-Center with 13 points, Jaxon Johnson added 11 and Jaxyn Valadez finished with 10.
WIC: Treynor 56 Underwood 45 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WIC: IKM-Manning 53 Audubon 40
Ross Kusel had 16 of his 18 points in the second half while Nolan Ramsey posted 12 for IKM-Manning.
Audubon’s Jackson Deist finished with 10 points.
WIC: Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36
Grady Jeppesen had a big night for Riverside with 30 points, including nine from the free throw line.
POI: Mount Ayr 44 Bedford 41
Jaixen Frost scored 20 points and went over 1,000 for his career in the win.
POI: Lenox 73 Nodaway Valley 57
Samson Adams led the way for Lenox with 20 points while Keaton England had 14, Gabe Funk put in 13 and Owen Junker had 10.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 50
Martensdale-St. Marys used a 37-26 second half to pull away for the win in a battle of unbeaten.
Matthew Boothe had 11 points and five rebounds, and Jack Scrivner finished with 10 points and eight boards for Central Decatur.
RVC: West Harrison 66 Woodbine 35
Koleson Evans poured in 25 points while Mason King had 15 and Sage Evans pitched in 13 for the Hawkeyes in the dominant win.
NC: Millard North 72 Abraham Lincoln 53
Josh Dix put in 28 points to lead Abraham Lincoln in the defeat.
MRC: LeMars 63 Sioux City West 54
Caleb Dreckman had another big night for LeMars with 26 points.
BGC: Lamoni 55 Seymour 37
Javin Stevenson had 14 points while Kade Nowlin hit four 3s and scored 12 for Lamoni in the win. Braedon Boswell pitched in 10, and Brayden Olson finished with eight.
MO: Rock Port 55 East Atchison 44
Holden Farmer dropped in 21 points while Micah Makings had 15 and Aiden Burke posted 13 for RocK Port in the win.
East Atchison got 15 from Jarrett Spinnato and 13 from Kaylin Merriweather.
MO: Worth County 49 North Harrison 24
Aydan Gladstone led Worth County in the win with 18 points.
MO: Stanberry 66 St. Joseph Christian 31
Austin Schwebach had 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to their 10th straight win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36
Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 42
Kuemper Catholic 53 Atlantic 51
Denison-Schleswig 50 Creston 34
Harlan 60 St. Albert 49
Corner Conference
Griswold 73 Essex 34
East Mills 58 Sidney 39
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 53 Audubon 40
Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36
Treynor 56 Underwood 45
AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 44 Bedford 41
Lenox 73 Nodaway Valley 57
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 50
Southeast Warren 72 East Union 55
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 62 Ar-We-Va 45
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Glidden-Ralston 25
West Harrison 66 Woodbine 35
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 63 Sioux City West 54
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 56 Diagonal 42
Lamoni 55 Seymour 37
Moravia 62 Murray 41
Mormon Trail 89 Moulton-Udell 30
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Red Oak 58 Sioux City North 47
Millard North 72 Abraham Lincoln 53
Area Missouri
Rock Port 55 East Atchison 44
Mound City 68 DeKalb 21
West Platte 58 South Holt 18
Platte Valley 63 Northeast Nodaway 49
Nodaway Valley def. Union Star
North Andrew 57 Pattonsburg 49
Worth County 49 North Harrison 24
Stanberry 66 St. Joseph Christian 31
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn 47 Plattsmouth 30
Louisville 56 Syracuse 42
Falls City 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 34
Humboldt-TRS 54 Sterling 40
Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 25