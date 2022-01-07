Aidan Hall, Harlan.jpeg

Aidan Hall, Harlan

(KMAland) -- Harlan, AHSTW and Martensdale-St. Marys all stayed unbeaten, Lenox nabbed a rare win over Nodaway Valley, Stanberry won their 10th straight and much more from the Friday in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36 

Risto Lappala & Caden Johnson, Glenwood.jpg

Risto Lappala & Caden Johnson, Glenwood

Caden Johnson led four Glenwood players in double figures with 19 points while Risto Lappala had 11 and Kayden Anderson and Logyn Eckheart pitched in 10 apiece. 

H-10: Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 42 (On KMAX-Stream) 

NC: Red Oak 58 Sioux City North 47 

Kaden Johnson, Red Oak.jpg

Kaden Johnson, Red Oak

Kaden Johnson had 14 points and nine rebounds while Hunter Gilleland put in a team-best 16 points to lead Red Oak. Ryan Johnson also had 12 points in the win.

Carter Pinney topped Sioux City North with 17 points.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 50 Creston 34 

Aiden Schuttinga had 15 points and Carson Seuntjens put in 12 for Denison-Schleswig. 

H-10: Kuemper Catholic 53 Atlantic 51 

Dennis Vornahme posted 16 points with nine rebounds while Dawson Gifford added 10 points and seven assists for Kuemper in the win.

Ethan Sturm led Atlantic with 17 points on the evening. 

H-10: Harlan 60 St. Albert 49 

Aidan Hall had 25 points to lead Harlan to yet another win.

St. Albert’s DJ Weilage had 16 while Colin Lillie posted 12.

CORNER: Griswold 73 Essex 34 

Adam Houser, Griswold.jpg

Adam Houser, Griswold

Adam Houser poured in 19 points to lead Griswold and all scorers in the win. Kamron Brownlee added 16, Peyton Cook posted 14 and Caleb Oakleaf added 11 for the Tigers.

Tony Racine finished with 11 points for Essex.

CORNER: East Mills 58 Sidney 39 (On KMA 960) 

WIC: AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54 

Kyle Sternberg had a huge night for AHSTW with 27 points, six rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Brayden Lund added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Raydden Grobe pitched in 13 points and five boards.

Michael Turner topped Tri-Center with 13 points, Jaxon Johnson added 11 and Jaxyn Valadez finished with 10.

WIC: Treynor 56 Underwood 45 (On KMA-FM 99.1) 

WIC: IKM-Manning 53 Audubon 40 

Ross Kusel & Nolan Ramsey, IKMM.jpg

Ross Kusel & Nolan Ramsey, IKMM

Ross Kusel had 16 of his 18 points in the second half while Nolan Ramsey posted 12 for IKM-Manning.

Audubon’s Jackson Deist finished with 10 points. 

WIC: Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36

Grady Jeppesen had a big night for Riverside with 30 points, including nine from the free throw line. 

POI: Mount Ayr 44 Bedford 41

Jaixen Frost scored 20 points and went over 1,000 for his career in the win. 

POI: Lenox 73 Nodaway Valley 57 

Samson Adams led the way for Lenox with 20 points while Keaton England had 14, Gabe Funk put in 13 and Owen Junker had 10. 

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 50 

Martensdale-St. Marys used a 37-26 second half to pull away for the win in a battle of unbeaten. 

Matthew Boothe had 11 points and five rebounds, and Jack Scrivner finished with 10 points and eight boards for Central Decatur.

RVC: West Harrison 66 Woodbine 35 

Koleson Evans, West Harrison.jpg

Koleson Evans, West Harrison

Koleson Evans poured in 25 points while Mason King had 15 and Sage Evans pitched in 13 for the Hawkeyes in the dominant win. 

NC: Millard North 72 Abraham Lincoln 53 

Josh Dix put in 28 points to lead Abraham Lincoln in the defeat. 

MRC: LeMars 63 Sioux City West 54 

Caleb Dreckman had another big night for LeMars with 26 points.

BGC: Lamoni 55 Seymour 37 

Javin Stevenson had 14 points while Kade Nowlin hit four 3s and scored 12 for Lamoni in the win. Braedon Boswell pitched in 10, and Brayden Olson finished with eight. 

MO: Rock Port 55 East Atchison 44 

Holden Farmer, Rock Port.jpg

Holden Farmer dropped in 21 points while Micah Makings had 15 and Aiden Burke posted 13 for RocK Port in the win. 

East Atchison got 15 from Jarrett Spinnato and 13 from Kaylin Merriweather.

MO: Worth County 49 North Harrison 24 

Aydan Gladstone led Worth County in the win with 18 points. 

MO: Stanberry 66 St. Joseph Christian 31 

Austin Schwebach had 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to their 10th straight win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36

Lewis Central 57 Clarinda 42

Kuemper Catholic 53 Atlantic 51

Denison-Schleswig 50 Creston 34

Harlan 60 St. Albert 49

Corner Conference 

Griswold 73 Essex 34

East Mills 58 Sidney 39

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 53 Audubon 40

Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36

Treynor 56 Underwood 45

AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 44 Bedford 41

Lenox 73 Nodaway Valley 57

Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Central Decatur 50

Southeast Warren 72 East Union 55

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 62 Ar-We-Va 45

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Glidden-Ralston 25

West Harrison 66 Woodbine 35

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 63 Sioux City West 54

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 56 Diagonal 42

Lamoni 55 Seymour 37

Moravia 62 Murray 41

Mormon Trail 89 Moulton-Udell 30

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 58 Sioux City North 47

Millard North 72 Abraham Lincoln 53

Area Missouri 

Rock Port 55 East Atchison 44

Mound City 68 DeKalb 21

West Platte 58 South Holt 18

Platte Valley 63 Northeast Nodaway 49

Nodaway Valley def. Union Star 

North Andrew 57 Pattonsburg 49

Worth County 49 North Harrison 24

Stanberry 66 St. Joseph Christian 31

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn 47 Plattsmouth 30

Louisville 56 Syracuse 42

Falls City 45 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

Humboldt-TRS 54 Sterling 40

Sacred Heart 73 Diller-Odell 25

