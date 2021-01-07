KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Harlan, IKM-Manning and Treynor took down conference foes while Shenandoah and Audubon found ways to win non-conference thrillers Thursday night in KMAland. 

H10: Harlan 77 Red Oak 58

Will McLaughlin had 20. Bradley Curren contributed 13 and Aidan Hall posted 12. Red Oak was led in the defeat by 21 points from Garrett Couse. Kaden Johnson also had 12. 

NC: Shenandoah 42 Fremont-Mills 39 

Blake Herold led Shen with 15. Brody Owen had 11. Cooper Langfelt paced F-M with 13. 

WIC: Treynor 73 Logan-Magnolia 60 

Three Cardinals finished in double digits with Sid Schaaf (19), Tim Zimmerman (17) and Thomas Schwartz (15). Lo-Ma also had three in double figures: Trey Melby (21), Baker Lally (12) and Brody West (10) 

NC: Audubon 45 Ar-We-Va 44 

Audubon overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to notch the win. Gavin Smith had seven points and seven rebounds. 

NC: Murray 58 East Union 45 

Colton Siefkas had 23 points. Jace Rodecker added 12. Cale Eklund muscled his way to 15 for East Union. Scott Driskill posted 10. 

BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 60 Diagonal 8

Landon Gilliland had 13 for Lamoni in the win. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 77 Red Oak 58 

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 38 Underwood 36 

Treynor 73 Logan-Magnolia 60 

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 60 Diagonal 8

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 42 Fremont-Mills 39

Audubon 45 Ar-We-Va 44

Murray 58 East Union 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Ankeny Christian 56

Schuyler County at Moulton-Udell 

Area Missouri 

Gilman City 64 North Nodaway 58 

West Platte 75 South Holt 30 

Lafayette 58 Maryville 41 

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 50 Omaha Concordia 39 

Johnson County Central 35 Wilber-Clatonia 26 

Sterling 45 Dorchester 34

Elmwood-Murdock 47 Weeping Water 33

Palmyra 64 Malcolm 47  

Johnson-Brock 67 Pawnee City 22

Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Falls City 30 

