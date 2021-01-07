(KMAland) -- Harlan, IKM-Manning and Treynor took down conference foes while Shenandoah and Audubon found ways to win non-conference thrillers Thursday night in KMAland.
H10: Harlan 77 Red Oak 58
Will McLaughlin had 20. Bradley Curren contributed 13 and Aidan Hall posted 12. Red Oak was led in the defeat by 21 points from Garrett Couse. Kaden Johnson also had 12.
NC: Shenandoah 42 Fremont-Mills 39
Blake Herold led Shen with 15. Brody Owen had 11. Cooper Langfelt paced F-M with 13.
WIC: Treynor 73 Logan-Magnolia 60
Three Cardinals finished in double digits with Sid Schaaf (19), Tim Zimmerman (17) and Thomas Schwartz (15). Lo-Ma also had three in double figures: Trey Melby (21), Baker Lally (12) and Brody West (10)
NC: Audubon 45 Ar-We-Va 44
Audubon overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to notch the win. Gavin Smith had seven points and seven rebounds.
NC: Murray 58 East Union 45
Colton Siefkas had 23 points. Jace Rodecker added 12. Cale Eklund muscled his way to 15 for East Union. Scott Driskill posted 10.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 60 Diagonal 8
Landon Gilliland had 13 for Lamoni in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 77 Red Oak 58
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 38 Underwood 36
Treynor 73 Logan-Magnolia 60
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 60 Diagonal 8
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 42 Fremont-Mills 39
Audubon 45 Ar-We-Va 44
Murray 58 East Union 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Ankeny Christian 56
Schuyler County at Moulton-Udell
Area Missouri
Gilman City 64 North Nodaway 58
West Platte 75 South Holt 30
Lafayette 58 Maryville 41
Area Nebraska
Auburn 50 Omaha Concordia 39
Johnson County Central 35 Wilber-Clatonia 26
Sterling 45 Dorchester 34
Elmwood-Murdock 47 Weeping Water 33
Palmyra 64 Malcolm 47
Johnson-Brock 67 Pawnee City 22
Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Falls City 30