Grady Jeppesen & Brogan Allensworth, Riverside
Grady Jeppesen & Brogan Allensworth, Riverside

(KMAland) -- A buzzer beater for LC’s JC Dermody, St. Albert wins in Harlan, Riverside wins late, Treynor falls to Grand View Christian, 1,000 points & two dunks for Layne Pryor and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.

H-10: Glenwood 69 Shenandoah 29 

Ryan Blum, Glenwood
Ryan Blum, Glenwood

Ryan Blum had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Hughes pitched in 12 points for Glenwood in the win.

Braden Knight led Shenandoah with 10 points.

H-10: Lewis Central 39 Clarinda 36 

JC Dermody & Wyatt Hatcher, LC
JC Dermody & Wyatt Hatcher, LC

Wyatt Hatcher had 15 points, including finishing 9-of-11 at the free throw line. JC Dermody scored nine points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 points.

H-10: St. Albert 44 Harlan 39 

Jeff Miller & Sam Rallis, St. Albert.jpg

Jeff Miller & Sam Rallis, St. Albert

Jeff Miller scored 14 points and Sam Rallis put in 12 for St. Albert in the win.

Connor Frame led all scores with 18 for the Cyclones.

H-10: Atlantic 65 Kuemper Catholic 58 

Grant Sturm had 18 points and Skyler Handlos put in 16 for Atlantic. Dayton Templeton chipped in 14.

Kuemper’s Mitchell Badding and Michael Pottebaum had 13 points apiece, and John Mayhall put in 12.

CORNER: East Mills 35 Sidney 29 

Mason Crouse scored 20 points for East Mills while Garett Phillips had 12 for Sidney. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Griswold 65 Essex 36 

Jayden Amend hit four 3-pointers and had 23 points for Griswold in the win.

WIC: Tri-Center 76 AHSTW 57 

Ethan Alfers had 21 points and Leyton Nelson dropped in 16 for Tri-Center in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

WIC: Riverside 77 Logan-Magnolia 76 

Grady Jeppesen and Brogan Allensworth had 24 points each for Riverside. Drake Woods added 14. Ayden Salais made a game-winning free throw with two seconds left.

Tre Melby put in 28 points for Logan-Magnolia. Baker Lally added 20 and Nicio Adame pitched in 13.

WIC: Audubon 67 Missouri Valley 41 

Gavin Smith had 14 points and Joel Klocke added 13 for Audubon in the victory.

Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 21.

NC: Grand View Christian 53 Treynor 39 

Manny Hammonds scored 17 points to lead Grand View Christian. Josh Baucom and Jonny Gatto pitched in 10 points each, and Daniel Tobiloba had eight points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Sid Schaaf and Thomas Schwartz led Treynor with eight points apiece.

POI: Mount Ayr 46 Bedford 32

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr

Jaixen Frost scored 23 points behind a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line.

POI: Nodaway Valley 64 Lenox 39 

Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley
Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley

Avery Phillippi had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines. Toby Bower added 13 points and 10 boards, and Mason Menefee pitched in 12 points, six boards and four assists.

Samson Adams led Lenox with 12 points.

RVC: CAM 61 Paton-Churdan 50 

Connor McKee & Colby Rich, CAM
Connor McKee & Colby Rich, CAM

Colby Rich scored 21 points and Connor McKee had 20 for CAM in the win.

RVC: Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 

Layne Pryor scored 20 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

MAC: Nebraska City 56 Thomas Jefferson 45 

Braden Thompson had 21 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals to lead Nebraska City. 

Austin Schubert topped Thomas Jefferson with 17 points.

MAC: Bellevue West 74 Abraham Lincoln 72

Frankie Fidler scored 27 points to lead Bellevue West in the victory. 

Josh Dix scored 18 for Abraham Lincoln.

BLUE: Lamoni 65 Seymour 36 

Javin Stevenson led the scoring for Lamoni with 16 points.

MO: East Atchison 51 Rock Port 43 

Jarrett Spinnatto, East Atchison
Jarrett Spinnatto, East Atchison

Jarrett Spinnatto scored 17 points for East Atchison.

Holden Farmer pitched in 17 for Rock Port.

NE: Elkhorn 65 Plattsmouth 30 

Colton Uhing, Elkhorn
Colton Uhing, Elkhorn

Colton Uhing had 16 points for Elkhorn in the victory.

Hayden Stromsodt finished with 10 for Plattsmouth.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 69 Shenandoah 29

Lewis Central 39 Clarinda 36

St. Albert 44 Harlan 39

Atlantic 65 Kuemper Catholic 58

Creston 77 Denison-Schleswig 48

Corner Conference

East Mills 35 Sidney 29

Griswold 65 Essex 36

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center 76 AHSTW 57

Riverside 77 Logan-Magnolia 76

Audubon 67 Missouri Valley 41

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 46 Bedford 32

Nodaway Valley 64 Lenox 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Central Decatur 42

East Union 61 Southeast Warren 57

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

CAM 61 Paton-Churdan 50

West Harrison 63 Glidden-Ralston 44

Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Missouri River Conference

LeMars 65 Sioux City West 44

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 72 Diagonal 20 

Mormon Trail 81 Moulton-Udell 26

Moravia 62 Murray 44

Lamoni 65 Seymour 36

Mid-America Shootout

Omaha Christian 54 Heartland Christian 38

Nebraska City 56 Thomas Jefferson 45

Bellevue West 74 Abraham Lincoln 72

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 53 Treynor 39

Sioux City North at Lennox (SD)

Area Missouri

East Atchison 51 Rock Port 43

Mound City 75 DeKalb 25

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway 

Stewartsville-Osborn 66 Nodaway-Holt 33

West Nodaway 65 Union Star 31

North Andrew 64 Pattonsburg 52

Stanberry 69 St. Joseph Christian 48

Area Nebraska

Elkhorn 65 Plattsmouth 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Diller-Odell 39

Humboldt-TRS 49 Sterling 38

