(KMAland) -- A buzzer beater for LC’s JC Dermody, St. Albert wins in Harlan, Riverside wins late, Treynor falls to Grand View Christian, 1,000 points & two dunks for Layne Pryor and more from the night in KMAland boys hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 69 Shenandoah 29
Ryan Blum had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Hughes pitched in 12 points for Glenwood in the win.
Braden Knight led Shenandoah with 10 points.
H-10: Lewis Central 39 Clarinda 36
Wyatt Hatcher had 15 points, including finishing 9-of-11 at the free throw line. JC Dermody scored nine points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 points.
H-10: St. Albert 44 Harlan 39
Jeff Miller scored 14 points and Sam Rallis put in 12 for St. Albert in the win.
Connor Frame led all scores with 18 for the Cyclones.
H-10: Atlantic 65 Kuemper Catholic 58
Grant Sturm had 18 points and Skyler Handlos put in 16 for Atlantic. Dayton Templeton chipped in 14.
Kuemper’s Mitchell Badding and Michael Pottebaum had 13 points apiece, and John Mayhall put in 12.
CORNER: East Mills 35 Sidney 29
Mason Crouse scored 20 points for East Mills while Garett Phillips had 12 for Sidney. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Griswold 65 Essex 36
Jayden Amend hit four 3-pointers and had 23 points for Griswold in the win.
WIC: Tri-Center 76 AHSTW 57
Ethan Alfers had 21 points and Leyton Nelson dropped in 16 for Tri-Center in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Riverside 77 Logan-Magnolia 76
Grady Jeppesen and Brogan Allensworth had 24 points each for Riverside. Drake Woods added 14. Ayden Salais made a game-winning free throw with two seconds left.
Tre Melby put in 28 points for Logan-Magnolia. Baker Lally added 20 and Nicio Adame pitched in 13.
WIC: Audubon 67 Missouri Valley 41
Gavin Smith had 14 points and Joel Klocke added 13 for Audubon in the victory.
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 21.
NC: Grand View Christian 53 Treynor 39
Manny Hammonds scored 17 points to lead Grand View Christian. Josh Baucom and Jonny Gatto pitched in 10 points each, and Daniel Tobiloba had eight points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.
Sid Schaaf and Thomas Schwartz led Treynor with eight points apiece.
POI: Mount Ayr 46 Bedford 32
Jaixen Frost scored 23 points behind a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
POI: Nodaway Valley 64 Lenox 39
Avery Phillippi had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines. Toby Bower added 13 points and 10 boards, and Mason Menefee pitched in 12 points, six boards and four assists.
Samson Adams led Lenox with 12 points.
RVC: CAM 61 Paton-Churdan 50
Colby Rich scored 21 points and Connor McKee had 20 for CAM in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Layne Pryor scored 20 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
MAC: Nebraska City 56 Thomas Jefferson 45
Braden Thompson had 21 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals to lead Nebraska City.
Austin Schubert topped Thomas Jefferson with 17 points.
MAC: Bellevue West 74 Abraham Lincoln 72
Frankie Fidler scored 27 points to lead Bellevue West in the victory.
Josh Dix scored 18 for Abraham Lincoln.
BLUE: Lamoni 65 Seymour 36
Javin Stevenson led the scoring for Lamoni with 16 points.
MO: East Atchison 51 Rock Port 43
Jarrett Spinnatto scored 17 points for East Atchison.
Holden Farmer pitched in 17 for Rock Port.
NE: Elkhorn 65 Plattsmouth 30
Colton Uhing had 16 points for Elkhorn in the victory.
Hayden Stromsodt finished with 10 for Plattsmouth.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 69 Shenandoah 29
Lewis Central 39 Clarinda 36
St. Albert 44 Harlan 39
Atlantic 65 Kuemper Catholic 58
Creston 77 Denison-Schleswig 48
Corner Conference
East Mills 35 Sidney 29
Griswold 65 Essex 36
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 76 AHSTW 57
Riverside 77 Logan-Magnolia 76
Audubon 67 Missouri Valley 41
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 46 Bedford 32
Nodaway Valley 64 Lenox 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 52 Central Decatur 42
East Union 61 Southeast Warren 57
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
CAM 61 Paton-Churdan 50
West Harrison 63 Glidden-Ralston 44
Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 65 Sioux City West 44
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 72 Diagonal 20
Mormon Trail 81 Moulton-Udell 26
Moravia 62 Murray 44
Lamoni 65 Seymour 36
Mid-America Shootout
Omaha Christian 54 Heartland Christian 38
Nebraska City 56 Thomas Jefferson 45
Bellevue West 74 Abraham Lincoln 72
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 53 Treynor 39
Sioux City North at Lennox (SD)
Area Missouri
East Atchison 51 Rock Port 43
Mound City 75 DeKalb 25
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway
Stewartsville-Osborn 66 Nodaway-Holt 33
West Nodaway 65 Union Star 31
North Andrew 64 Pattonsburg 52
Stanberry 69 St. Joseph Christian 48
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn 65 Plattsmouth 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 47 Diller-Odell 39
Humboldt-TRS 49 Sterling 38