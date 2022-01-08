KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Mound City took down Nebraska City, Maryville won at the buzzer, Kuemper & Exira/EHK both had narrow wins and more from Saturday in KMAland boys basketball. 

NC: Kuemper Catholic 56 East Sac County 51

Patrick Hensel led Kuemper Catholic with 11 points while five others scored between seven and nine points. 

NC: Central Decatur 39 Davis County 28 

Tyke Hullinger led the low-scoring performance with 10 points on the game. 

MO: Maryville 48 Strafford 45 

Caden Stoecklein hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 to go.

NE: Johnson-Brock 39 Weeping Water 22 

Nic Parriott led the way for Johnson-Brock with 10 points in the win. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 59 Missouri Valley 37

Kuemper Catholic 56 East Sac County 51

Grand View Christian 66 Treynor 46

Central Decatur 39 Davis County 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 ACGC 59

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Cherokee 50

Waukee Northwest 81 Sioux City West 68

Centerville at Moravia 

Ankeny Christian Academy 68 Denver 59

Area Missouri 

Mound City 78 Nebraska City 65

Maryville 48 Strafford 45

Area Nebraska  

Ashland-Greenwood 59 Fort Calhoun 43

Conestoga 58 Humboldt-TRS 41

Bishop LeBlond 53 Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Johnson-Brock 39 Weeping Water 22

