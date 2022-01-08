(KMAland) -- Mound City took down Nebraska City, Maryville won at the buzzer, Kuemper & Exira/EHK both had narrow wins and more from Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 56 East Sac County 51
Patrick Hensel led Kuemper Catholic with 11 points while five others scored between seven and nine points.
NC: Central Decatur 39 Davis County 28
Tyke Hullinger led the low-scoring performance with 10 points on the game.
MO: Maryville 48 Strafford 45
Caden Stoecklein hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 to go.
NE: Johnson-Brock 39 Weeping Water 22
Nic Parriott led the way for Johnson-Brock with 10 points in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
St. Albert 59 Missouri Valley 37
Kuemper Catholic 56 East Sac County 51
Grand View Christian 66 Treynor 46
Central Decatur 39 Davis County 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 ACGC 59
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62 Cherokee 50
Waukee Northwest 81 Sioux City West 68
Centerville at Moravia
Ankeny Christian Academy 68 Denver 59
Area Missouri
Mound City 78 Nebraska City 65
Maryville 48 Strafford 45
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 59 Fort Calhoun 43
Conestoga 58 Humboldt-TRS 41
Bishop LeBlond 53 Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Johnson-Brock 39 Weeping Water 22