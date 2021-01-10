(KMAland) -- A big day for LC, Glenwood and Underwood at the MAC, a dominant win for Mound City and more from the day in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
MAC: Glenwood 75 Plattsmouth 60
Ryan Blum poured in 33 points with seven rebounds, and Ben Hughes had 14 points for Glenwood. Caden Johnson added 12 points, five assists and five steals.
Jack Alexander led Plattsmouth with 20 points, and Dakota Minshall had 10 points. Hayden Stromsodt scored seven points with 11 rebounds.
MAC: Lewis Central 52 Elkhorn North 48 — OT
Devin Nailor had 13 points and Wyatt Hatcher pitched in 11 for Lewis Central in the overtime win.
MAC: Grand View Christian 57 St. Albert 48
Sam Rallis scored 16 points with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists for St. Albert in the defeat.
Manny Hammonds led Grand View Christian with 21 points.
MAC: Underwood 59 Fremont-Mills 31
Timothy Conn put in 13 points for Underwood in the win.
MO: Mound City 67 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Tony Osburn scored 29 points and Landon Poppa added 20 for Mound City.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mid-America Shootout
Underwood 59 Fremont-Mills 31
Grand View Christian 57 St. Albert 48
Glenwood 75 Plattsmouth 60
Lewis Central 52 Elkhorn North 48 — OT
Non-Conference
Red Oak 70 Essex 14
Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 36
Central Decatur 45 Davis County 42
ACGC 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Cherokee 52
Area Missouri
Mound City 67 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Stewartsville-Osborn 68 North Nodaway 34
Area Nebraska
Bishop LeBlond 63 Falls City 32
Auburn 47 Savannah 29
Johnson-Brock 49 Weeping Water 45
Conestoga 59 Humboldt-TRS 35
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Fort Calhoun 36