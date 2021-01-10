Ryan Blum, Glenwood.jpg
Ryan Blum, Glenwood

(KMAland) -- A big day for LC, Glenwood and Underwood at the MAC, a dominant win for Mound City and more from the day in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.

MAC: Glenwood 75 Plattsmouth 60 

Ryan Blum poured in 33 points with seven rebounds, and Ben Hughes had 14 points for Glenwood. Caden Johnson added 12 points, five assists and five steals.

Jack Alexander led Plattsmouth with 20 points, and Dakota Minshall had 10 points. Hayden Stromsodt scored seven points with 11 rebounds.

MAC: Lewis Central 52 Elkhorn North 48 — OT 

Devin Nailor, Lewis Central
Devin Nailor, Lewis Central

Devin Nailor had 13 points and Wyatt Hatcher pitched in 11 for Lewis Central in the overtime win.

MAC: Grand View Christian 57 St. Albert 48 

Sam Rallis, St. Albert
Sam Rallis, St. Albert

Sam Rallis scored 16 points with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists for St. Albert in the defeat.

Manny Hammonds led Grand View Christian with 21 points.

MAC: Underwood 59 Fremont-Mills 31 

Timothy Conn, Underwood

Timothy Conn, Underwood

Timothy Conn put in 13 points for Underwood in the win.

MO: Mound City 67 Falls City Sacred Heart 43 

Tony Osburn scored 29 points and Landon Poppa added 20 for Mound City.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Mid-America Shootout

Underwood 59 Fremont-Mills 31

Grand View Christian 57 St. Albert 48

Glenwood 75 Plattsmouth 60

Lewis Central 52 Elkhorn North 48 — OT

Non-Conference

Red Oak 70 Essex 14

Nodaway Valley 62 Clarke 36

Central Decatur 45 Davis County 42

ACGC 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 Cherokee 52

Area Missouri

Mound City 67 Falls City Sacred Heart 43

Stewartsville-Osborn 68 North Nodaway 34

Area Nebraska  

Bishop LeBlond 63 Falls City 32

Auburn 47 Savannah 29

Johnson-Brock 49 Weeping Water 45

Conestoga 59 Humboldt-TRS 35

Ashland-Greenwood 58 Fort Calhoun 36

