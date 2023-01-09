(KMAland) -- Creston won a thriller with Red Oak, Audubon knocked off Mo Valley, CR-B and Shenandoah got tight wins & more from Monday in KMAland boys basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 72 Red Oak 65
Cael Turner put in 20 points while Logan Anson had 15 and Jake Hoyt and Ethan Crawford both went for 11 to lead Creston.
Max DeVries led Red Oak with 29 points and Hunter Gilleland pitched in 22.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 69 Missouri Valley 39
Carson Bauer had 21 points and Edward Miller put in 20 to lead Audubon in the win. Collin Bauer pitched in 12 for the Wheelers.
Brody Lager topped Missouri Valley with 16 points.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Woodbine 49
Cal Heydon had another big night for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 26 points while Cade Behrends totaled 14.
Carson Kelley led Woodbine with 17 points, and Jax Pryor put in 13.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 46 Griswold 45
Jade Spangler had 12 points while Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel pitched in eight apiece for Shenandoah in the tight win.
Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 17 points, and Peyton Cook added nine.
East Mills 65 Heartland Christian 18
Mason Crouse had 18 points to lead three East Mills players in double figures. Braden West pitched in 16 and Jackson Embree posted 10.
Gavin Andersen and Brady Dingus had five points apiece for Heartland Christian.
Diagonal 58 Essex 41
Caleb Hubbard had 23 points for Diagonal in the win.
Qwintyn Vanatta had 24 points and Tony Racine finished with 12 for Essex.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Nodaway Valley 56 South Holt 33
Kayden Conn had 18 points, and Blake Bohannon finished with 12 for Nodaway Valley int he win.
Kendall Nolan had eight points for South Holt.
Falls City 84 St. Joseph Christian 70
Jaxyn Strauss had 37 points for Falls City in the win. Cayden Dunkhas (13 points) and Jon Craig (12) also scored in double figures.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Mound City 41 Stanberry 37
Keaton Zembles sparked Mound City to the win with 11 points while Gavyn Saulsbury added eight.
Colby McQuinn had 14 points for Stanberry.
Albany 40 Worth County 29
No stats reported.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Mercer 51 Northeast Nodaway 48
No stats reported.
Other South Harrison Invitational
South Harrison 68 North Harrison 42