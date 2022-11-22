MSHSAA.jpg

(KMAland) -- Mound City, Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley and Worth County opened the season with wins in KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.

AREA MISSOURI

Mound City 53 Stanberry 44

Keaton Zembles led three Mound City players in double figures with 13 points. Quinton Brandon added 11 and Gavyn Salsbury put in 10 for the Panthers. 

Colby McQuinn and Adam Jensen had 13 points apiece for Stanberry. Colby McQueen added 12.

Nodaway Valley 46 King City 36 

Kayden Conn led Nodaway Valley with 19 points while Bracxten Rohlmeier added 18 in the win.

North Harrison 42 North Nodaway 31

Mason Richardson had 12 points for North Nodaway in the defeat.

Other Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway 52 Albany 28

Platte Valley 61 Mid-Buchanan 51

Worth County 48 Mercer 40

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.