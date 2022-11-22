(KMAland) -- Mound City, Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley and Worth County opened the season with wins in KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 53 Stanberry 44
Keaton Zembles led three Mound City players in double figures with 13 points. Quinton Brandon added 11 and Gavyn Salsbury put in 10 for the Panthers.
Colby McQuinn and Adam Jensen had 13 points apiece for Stanberry. Colby McQueen added 12.
Nodaway Valley 46 King City 36
Kayden Conn led Nodaway Valley with 19 points while Bracxten Rohlmeier added 18 in the win.
North Harrison 42 North Nodaway 31
Mason Richardson had 12 points for North Nodaway in the defeat.
Other Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 52 Albany 28
Platte Valley 61 Mid-Buchanan 51
Worth County 48 Mercer 40