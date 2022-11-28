(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills got the first win over the Zimmerman era, CR-B leaned on a high-scoring duo in a W, Mount Ayr’s Frost exploded, Rock Port advanced in Mound City & more from Monday in KMAland boys hoops.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 60 Hamburg 38
Qwintyn Vanatta had 28 points and 17 rebounds, and Tony Racine put in 20 points with 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Essex in the win.
Keith Thompson scored 21 points for Hamburg.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 71 Shenandoah 19
Josh Ravlin had 15 points while Jack Vanfossan added 14 and Mason Boothby put in 11 for Underwood in the win.
Shenandoah’s Blake Herold scored seven points in the defeat. Jade Spangler added six.
Clarinda 61 Nodaway Valley 54
Creighton Tuzzio scored 15 points, Tadyn Brown added 13 and Cole Baumgart and Isaac Jones had 10 each for Clarinda in the win.
Nodaway Valley’s Dawson Nelson posted 17 points and Boston DeVault had 16. Doug Berg also scored in double figures for the Wolverines with 10 points.
Find the complete recap from the Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Winterset 74 Creston 47
Cael Turner and Patrick Varner both had 12 points for Creston in the defeat.
East Mills 70 Diagonal 31
Mason Crouse had a game-high 17 points while Braden West put in 13 to lead East Mills, which had 12 different players score.
Scotty Bohn scored 14 points to top Diagonal.
Fremont-Mills 59 Heartland Christian 57
Taylor Reed had 33 points, 18 rebounds and five steals to lead Fremont-Mills in the victory, which doubled as Chelsey Zimmerman’s first victory as head coach.
Colt Brennan had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Heartland Christian.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Audubon 51
Lance Clayburg (28) and Cal Heydon (20) combined for 48 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory.
Aaron Olsen topped Audubon with 16 points while Collin Bauer added 12 and Carson Bauer tallied 11.
Missouri Valley 57 MVAOCOU 40
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley on the night with 20 points. Dane Janssen (13 points) and Hayden Kocour (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Big Reds. Janssen added six rebounds, four steals and three assists, Lager pitched in seven rebounds and three steals and Kocour posted seven boards and two blocks.
Mount Ayr 76 Clarke 71
Jaixen Frost had a huge game for Mount Ayr with 38 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Tyler Martin added 12 points and Jackson Ruggles finished with 10.
Southeast Warren 58 West Central Valley 50
Jack Williams led Southeast Warren with 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Landon Harvey added 12 points and six boards. Caden Carruthers tallied 11 points while Cam Seuferer pitched in 10.
Ankeny Christian 61 Madrid 60
Cade Wierck led Ankeny Christian with 16 points and seven rebounds while Jon Walter added 12 points in the win.
Moravia 63 Tri-County 21
Gage Hanes led three Moravia players in double figures with 18 points. Shane Helmick pitched in 13 and Riley Hawkins scored 12 for the Mohawks.
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL
Bishop LeBlond 50 East Atchison 41
Collin Hedlund led East Atchison with 13 points in the defeat.
Rock Port 58 South Holt 54
Aiden Burke topped Rock Port with 21 points while Micah Makings pitched in 17 in the win.
Tylynn Prussman led South Holt with 25 points. Kendall Nolan added 10 for the Knights.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
St. Joseph Christian 110 Northeast Nodaway 96
Dylan McIntyre had 55 points for Northeast Nodaway in the high-scoring defeat.
Other Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway Valley JV (MISSING)
DeKalb vs. North Nodaway (MISSING)
Nodaway Valley vs. Union Star (MISSING)
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 77 Stanberry 38
Platte Valley had five players in double figures, led by Alex Mattson’s 17. Tucker Klamm added 14, Matt Jermain pitched in 13 and Memphis Bliley and Justin Miller posted 11 each.
Adam Jensen had 12 points for Stanberry in the defeat.
Other Albany Invitational
Pattonsburg vs. Albany (MISSING)