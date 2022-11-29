(KMAland) -- Clarinda downed Red Oak, Woodbine edged CAM, Tri-Center and AHSTW picked up WIC wins a whole lot more took place in Tuesday's KMAland boys basketball slate.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 57 Red Oak 35
Creighton Tuzzio highlighted Clarinda’s outing with 12 points. Wyatt Schmitt and Isaac Jones had 10 points apiece, and Tadyn Brown contributed nine points for the Cardinals.
Max DeVries highlighted Red Oak’s day with 17 points, and Hunter Gilleland totaled nine points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney at Hamburg (MISSING)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 72 Riverside 41
Kyle Sternberg dropped 21 points and hauled in 13 rebounds for the Vikings in the win while Brayden Lund added 19 points and 14 boards. Cole Scheffler recorded 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Luke Sternberg dropped 10 points and muscled his way to six rebounds.
Aiden Bell led Riverside with 13 points and four rebounds while Ayden Salais totaled 12 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals, and Mason McCready scored seven for the Bulldogs.
Tri-Center 61 Logan-Magnolia 44
Zach Murley had 17 points for Tri-Center while Michael Turner did a little bit of everything with 15 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds. Christian Dahir had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kent Elliott posted six points and seven rebounds.
Calvin Wallis had 16 points for Logan-Magnolia, and Wes Vana added nine.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 56 CAM 54
Carter Gruver posted 25 points for Woodbine while Carson Kelley and Gavin Kelley scored nine and eight points, respectively.
Chase Jahde highlighted CAM’s performance with 26 points, and Sam Foreman added 16. Seth Hensley chipped in 10.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 43 Lamoni 30
Titus Barber had 10 points to lead Murray while Jarren Gracey, Caden Page and Aydan Dinham had seven points apiece.
Eli Owen totaled 13 Lamoni points while Kalvin Brown chipped in seven points, and Tyson McDole posted six points.
Seymour 71 Moulton-Udell 41
Keenan Hinners dropped 25 points for Seymour while Carter Houser totaled 18, and Mason Hackathorn accounted for 10 points. Dakota DeVore got in on the fun with nine points.
Braydin Shaffer had 16 points for Moulton-Udell, and Cameron Swarts scored 12.
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 52 Shenandoah 30
Cael Hogan dropped 16 for Southwest Valley in his high school debut while Roman Keefe scored 15 in the victory.
Derek Martin has the rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Glenwood 72 Thomas Jefferson 60
Jordan DeWaele and Jayden Kapels led Thomas Jefferson with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Devin Davis-Conti and Tim Calabro scored eight points apiece.
Carroll 84 Kuemper Catholic 71 – OT
DJ Vonnahme had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Dawson Gifford accounted for 12 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Brock Badding totaled 11 points and four rebounds. Carson Kanne and Michael Kasperbauer joined in on the fun with nine and eight points, respectively. Kanne also had five assists.
Bedford 91 Essex 14
Tristen Cummings and Cal Peterman had 13 points apiece for Bedford in a night where five Bulldogs eclipsed double figures. Asher Weed, Silas Walson and Austin Hanshaw accounted for 10 points each, and Quentin King tallied nine points.
Kaden Peeler had seven points to lead Essex in the loss.
Interstate 35 70 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Jack Osborn had a team-high nine points for Martensdale-St. Marys while Travos White posted six.
Diagonal 57 East Union 45
Caleb Hubbard starred with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Scotty Bohn had 12 points and 11 rebounds. James Shiflett had 18 points and seven boards for the Maroons.
Central Decatur 62 Centerville 38
Sam Boothe, Kyle Linhart and Jack Scrivner had 10 points apiece while Grant Boyd and Gunnar Smith accounted for eight points.
Mormon Trail 55 Southeast Warren 49
Caden Crawford totaled 18 points for Mormon Trail, and Luis Romero contributed 17 points.
Cam Seuferer had 18 points and five rebounds for Southeast Warren while Jack Williams and Landon Harvey added 10 and nine points in the defeat. Harvey also had 11 rebounds, and Williams accounted for four blocks and three rebounds.
Wayne 65 Twin Cedars 36
Rayce Snyder dropped 25 points in the win for Wayne while Connor Pruiett had 14 points, and Strait Jacobsen accounted for 12 points. Karter Murphy posted seven points.
Holden Roberts had eight points for Twin Cedars while Kail Artema accounted for seven points.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Lenox at Orient-Macksburg
Pleasantville vs. Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
Heartland Christian at Whiting (MISSING)
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL
Mid-Buchanan 66 South Holt 52
East Atchison 47 Mound City 41
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway vs. Union Star (MISSING)
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Worth County 49 South Harrison 42
Tyler New exploded for 35 points in the Tigers’ win.
Other Albany Invitational Scores
Princeton vs. King City (MISSING)
SAVANNAH TOURNAMENT
Maryville 83 Platte County 73
Peyton McCollum led Maryville with 25 points. Derek Quinlin (17 points), Caden Stoecklein (14 points) and Keaton Stone (12 points) also had nice games for the Spoofhounds.
Other Savannah Tournament Scores
Kearney 59 Savannah 42
Hogan Prep 48 Chillicothe 43
Smithville 56 Benton 47