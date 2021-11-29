KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, East Mills and Southwest Valley were among the opening night winners in KMAland boys basketball on Monday.

NC: Underwood 66 Shenandoah 25 (On KMA 960) 

NC: Clarinda 46 Nodaway Valley 28 

Drew Brown scored 13 points and Grant Jobe added 11 for Clarinda in the win.

Boston DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 12 points while Avery Phillippi chipped in 11.

NC: East Mills 60 Diagonal 33 

Mason Crouse led the way for East Mills with 23 points. Diagonal’s Ben Werneck had 12 points and seven rebounds in the defeat. Scotty Bohn also had 11 points and nine boards in the Maroons loss.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Underwood 66 Shenandoah 25

Clarinda 46 Nodaway Valley 28

Urbandale 48 Lewis Central 42

Winterset 69 Creston 51

East Mills 60 Diagonal 33

Fremont-Mills 56 Heartland Christian 27

Southwest Valley 58 Griswold 38

Missouri Valley 48 MVAOCOU 24

Clarke 79 Mount Ayr 43

West Central Valley at Southeast Warren 

Madrid 74 Ankeny Christian Academy 50

Moravia 61 Tri-County 29

Mound City Tournament 

Mound City 91 South Holt 47

Bishop LeBlond 64 Northland Christian 31

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament 

Northeast Nodaway vs. Nodaway Valley JV 

Osborn/Stewartsville def. DeKalb 

St. Joseph Christian 58 North Nodaway 11

Nodaway Valley 69 Union Star 39

Albany Tournament 

Stanberry 48 Albany 21

Platte Valley def. Pattonsburg

Savannah Tournament 

Benton 60 Savannah 26

Kearney 47 Hogan Prep 36

