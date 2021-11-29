(KMAland) -- Clarinda, East Mills and Southwest Valley were among the opening night winners in KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
NC: Underwood 66 Shenandoah 25 (On KMA 960)
NC: Clarinda 46 Nodaway Valley 28
Drew Brown scored 13 points and Grant Jobe added 11 for Clarinda in the win.
Boston DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 12 points while Avery Phillippi chipped in 11.
NC: East Mills 60 Diagonal 33
Mason Crouse led the way for East Mills with 23 points. Diagonal’s Ben Werneck had 12 points and seven rebounds in the defeat. Scotty Bohn also had 11 points and nine boards in the Maroons loss.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Underwood 66 Shenandoah 25
Clarinda 46 Nodaway Valley 28
Urbandale 48 Lewis Central 42
Winterset 69 Creston 51
East Mills 60 Diagonal 33
Fremont-Mills 56 Heartland Christian 27
Southwest Valley 58 Griswold 38
Missouri Valley 48 MVAOCOU 24
Clarke 79 Mount Ayr 43
West Central Valley at Southeast Warren
Madrid 74 Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Moravia 61 Tri-County 29
Mound City Tournament
Mound City 91 South Holt 47
Bishop LeBlond 64 Northland Christian 31
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament
Northeast Nodaway vs. Nodaway Valley JV
Osborn/Stewartsville def. DeKalb
St. Joseph Christian 58 North Nodaway 11
Nodaway Valley 69 Union Star 39
Albany Tournament
Stanberry 48 Albany 21
Platte Valley def. Pattonsburg
Savannah Tournament
Benton 60 Savannah 26
Kearney 47 Hogan Prep 36