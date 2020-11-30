Clarinda Cardinals Logo
Photo: Clarinda CSD

(KMAland) -- Clarinda pushed past Nodaway Valley, Raydden Grobe led AHSTW over Woodbine and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball action.

NC: Clarinda 53 Nodaway Valley 45 

Drew Brown had 15 points and Wyatt Schmitt tallied 14 for Clarinda in the win.

NC: AHSTW 61 Woodbine 50  

Raydden Grobe hit four 3s and scored 29 points for AHSTW in the victory. Kyle Sternberg added 14, Brayden Lund had 12 points and eight rebounds and Cole Scheffler finished with six points, six rebounds and five assists.

Layne Pryor put in 29 points and had eight rebounds for Woodbine. Dylan Hoefer added 11 points, and Cory Bantam pitched in nine points and seven rebounds.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Non-Conference 

Clarinda 53 Nodaway Valley 45

Winterset 78 Creston 57

Lewis Central 54 Sioux City North 35

East Mills 65 Diagonal 38

Fremont-Mills 71 Heartland Christian 28

Southwest Valley 81 Griswold 37

MVAOCOU 53 Missouri Valley 40

South Central Calhoun 60 Audubon 27

AHSTW 61 Woodbine 50 

Mount Ayr 65 Clarke 43

Madrid 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 53

Moravia at Tri-County 

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 54 Northland Christian 50

Rock Port vs. Mound City (B), 9:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational 

North Nodaway 52 DeKalb 40

Northeast Nodaway vs. Union Star (B), 4:00 PM

St. Joseph Christian 58 Nodaway-Holt 36

Albany Invitational 

Worth County 68 Stanberry 56

Princeton 51 King City 20

