(KMAland) -- Clarinda pushed past Nodaway Valley, Raydden Grobe led AHSTW over Woodbine and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball action.
NC: Clarinda 53 Nodaway Valley 45
Drew Brown had 15 points and Wyatt Schmitt tallied 14 for Clarinda in the win.
NC: AHSTW 61 Woodbine 50
Raydden Grobe hit four 3s and scored 29 points for AHSTW in the victory. Kyle Sternberg added 14, Brayden Lund had 12 points and eight rebounds and Cole Scheffler finished with six points, six rebounds and five assists.
Layne Pryor put in 29 points and had eight rebounds for Woodbine. Dylan Hoefer added 11 points, and Cory Bantam pitched in nine points and seven rebounds.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Non-Conference
Clarinda 53 Nodaway Valley 45
Winterset 78 Creston 57
Lewis Central 54 Sioux City North 35
East Mills 65 Diagonal 38
Fremont-Mills 71 Heartland Christian 28
Southwest Valley 81 Griswold 37
MVAOCOU 53 Missouri Valley 40
South Central Calhoun 60 Audubon 27
AHSTW 61 Woodbine 50
Mount Ayr 65 Clarke 43
Madrid 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 53
Moravia at Tri-County
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 54 Northland Christian 50
Rock Port vs. Mound City (B), 9:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational
North Nodaway 52 DeKalb 40
Northeast Nodaway vs. Union Star (B), 4:00 PM
St. Joseph Christian 58 Nodaway-Holt 36
Albany Invitational
Worth County 68 Stanberry 56
Princeton 51 King City 20