(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Bedford and Glenwood rolled on Tuesday while Mount Ayr and Tri-Center earned tight victories.
Check out the full KMAland boys basketball rundown below.
NC: Southwest Valley 56 Shenandoah 27
Gabe Fuller finished with 14 points and three steals for the Timberwolves, and Owen Wilkinson scored 13 with five steals while Sawyer Hensley did a little bit of everything with four points, four assists and six steals.
Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah with seven points.
NC: Red Oak 55 Clarinda 47
Red Oak held off a late surge from Clarinda to snag the win. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports Page.
NC: Glenwood 82 Thomas Jefferson 47
Logan Eckheart led all Glenwood scorers with 15 points.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 70 MVAOCOU 32
Aiden Schuttinga had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Monarchs. He and Jaxon Wessel each canned three triples while
NC: Bedford 67 Essex 23
Bedford had three in double figures: Silas Walston (12), Logan Moyer (10) and Owen Lucas (10). All 11 Bedford players scored in the rout.
Tony Racine scored seven for Essex.
WIC: AHSTW 81 Riverside 30
Brayden Lund had a marvelous night with 32 points and 13 rebounds while Raydden Grobe dropped 17 points off a trio of three-pointers and Cole Sheffler filled the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Ayden Bell had seven points for Riverside while Grady Jeppesen and Mikey Casson had six each.
WIC: Audubon 54 Missouri Valley 39
Collin Bauer led Audubon’s balanced attack with nine points while Jackson Deist and Edward Miller chipped in seven each.
Cole Staska dropped 19 for Missouri Valley and Brody Lager had eight.
WIC: Tri-Center 55 Logan-Magnolia 49
Jaxyn Valadez double-doubled with 21 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting. Michael Turner had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists and Kent Elliott (seven points, eight rebounds) also stepped up for the Trojans.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Stanton 52
Carter Johnson led Stanton in the defeat with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Nolan Grebin also reached double digits with 12. Quentin Thornburg added seven points and five steals.
NC: Mount Ayr 54 Panorama 53
Jaixen Frost dropped 27 points and hit the game-winner with less than 10 seconds left to lead Mount Ayr to victory. Braydon Pierson added 10 points and Ryce Reynolds posted eight.
NC: Diagonal 44 East Union 40
Caleb Hubbard had 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting, snagged 10 rebounds and snatched five steals. Skyler Stamps and Scotty Bohn had eight and seven, respectively, while Bohn also had eight boards. Ben Werneck also contributed to the Maroons’ dominant rebounding efforts with 10.
RVC: West Harrison 75 Exira-EHK 46
Mason King (23 points) and Koleson Evans (21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks) shined for the Hawkeyes while Sage Evans was a beast in the paint with 19 rebounds and eight points.
BGC: Murray 40 Lamoni 26
Christian Nevarez and Brycen Wookey scored 14 each for the Mustangs.
Brayden Olson tallied seven for Lamoni.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (11/30)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 55 Clarinda 47
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 81 Riverside 30
Underwood 65 IKM-Manning 49
Audubon 54 Missouri Valley 39
Tri-Center 55 Logan-Magnolia 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 39
Boyer Valley 58 Paton-Churdan 26
West Harrison 75 Exira-EHK 46
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 40 Lamoni 26
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 56 Shenandoah 27
Glenwood 82 Thomas Jefferson 47
Denison-Schleswig 70 MVAOCOU 32
Carroll 72 Kuemper Catholic 59
Bedford 67 Essex 23
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 Stanton 52
Lenox 77 Orient-Macksburg 13
Mount Ayr 54 Panorama 53
Diagonal 44 East Union 40
Martensdale-St. Marys at Interstate 35
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Wayne 59 Twin Cedars 42
Unity Christian 57 LeMars 52
Sioux City East 80 Spencer 58
Storm Lake 54 Sioux City North 43
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
Mound City Tournament
East Atchison 56 South Holt 47
Rock Port 62 Northland Christian 43
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
DeKalb 63 Nodaway Valley JV 19
North Nodaway vs. Union Star, 9:00 PM
Savannah Tournament
Maryville 54 Smithville 47