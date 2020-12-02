KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Bedford, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Woodbine and Rock Port were among the KMAland boys basketball winners on Tuesday night.

NC: Southwest Valley 60 Shenandoah 56

H-10: Clarinda 53 Red Oak 39 

NC: Denison-Schleswig 71 MVAOCOU 55 

Braiden Heiden poured in 30 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and picked up five steals in a win for Denison-Schleswig. Aiden Schuttinga hit four 3s and scored 14 points for the Monarchs.

NC: Carroll 77 Kuemper Catholic 41 

John Mayhall scored 15 points and added four steals for Kuemper Catholic in the loss.

NC: Clarke 52 Stanton 50 

Carter Johnson had 35 points, four rebounds and four steals for Stanton in the loss. Colby Royal added seven rebounds and six steals.

NC: Bedford 67 Essex 15 

Silas Walston put in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Bedford in the win. Owen Lucas chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds.

Nash English led Essex with nine points.

WIC: AHSTW 68 Audubon 47 

Brayden Lund had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 22 for AHSTW. Raydden Grobe chipped in 11 points, and Cole Scheffler pitched in eight points and six assists.

Ethan Klocke led Audubon with 20 points.

WIC: Tri-Center 67 Riverside 35 

Leyton Nelson had 18 points and eight rebounds while Kent Elliott added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Trent Kozeal finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Tri-Center.

Freshman Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 27 points in the defeat.

NC: Lenox 85 Orient-Macksburg 19 

Keaton England hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to go with six assists and three steals. Samson Adams added 16 points, 16 rebounds, six steals and four assists, and Chase Johnston added 14 points and six steals.

NC: Panorama 64 Mount Ayr 44 

Jaixen Frost had 18 points and Erik Trujillo pitched in 10 for Mount Ayr.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 47 Paton-Churdan 30 

Zach Schimmer had 20 points for Ar-We-Va in the victory.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Glidden-Ralston 55 

Easton Nelson exploded for 31 points to lead Exira/EHK. Tyler Petersen added 17 points for the Spartans.

RVC: Woodbine 51 West Harrison 40 

Layne Pryor had 17 points and Paul Freund put in 14 for Woodbine in the win.

BLUE: Lamoni 54 Murray 46 

Hayden Stewart scored 17 points for Lamoni in the win.

NC: Heartland Christian 59 Whiting 14 

Colton Brennan added 18 points while Jim Kunkle pitched in 14 and Jay Kennedy added 10.

MCI: Rock Port 43 East Atchison 31 

Jack Raison had 13 points and Holden Farmer put in 12 for Rock Port in the win. Carter Holecek had a game-high 19 points for East Atchison.

MCI: Northland Christian 60 South Holt 43 

Brody Scroggins had 15 points, and Kendall Noland and Dylan Schultz had 10 points apiece for South Holt.

