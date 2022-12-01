(KMAland) -- Heelan won a state-ranked battle with Treynor, Bedford rolled on, West Harrison was impressive, Maryville & Platte Valley moved to tourney finals and more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 62 Audubon 55
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals, and Dane Janssen added 19 points and eight boards. Eli Fouts pitched in 10 points and five rebounds, and Layton Maasen put in nine points for the Big Reds.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 54 Logan-Magnolia 48
Luke Wettengel led three St. Albert players in double figures with 13 points. Nicholas Ballenger added 12 and Colin Lillie put in 11 for the Falcons.
Evan Roden topped Logan-Magnolia with 14 points. Both Calvin Wallis and Wes Vana had 10 for the Panthers.
Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 40
The Monarchs opened with a dominant win behind 12 points each from Luke Wiebers, Carson Seuntjens and Ricardo Casillas. Lance Arkfeld pitched in 10 points for Denison-Schleswig.
Johnson-Brock 61 Sidney 28
Casen Dalinghaus had 14 points while Sloan Pelican put in 13 for Johnson-Brock in the win.
Braedon Godfread had nine points for the Cowboys.
IKM-Manning 66 Panorama 56
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 78 Treynor 60
Sam Skinner poured in 25 points while Carter Kuehl had 14, Matt Noll pitched in 13 and Quinn Olsen added 12 for Heelan. Beau Chamberlain was a fifth in double figures with 10 points.
Jace Tams had 32 points for Treynor in the defeat. Ethan Dickerson added 14 points.
Bedford 62 Murray 45
Asher Weed led Bedford with 16 points, Conner Nally added 10 and Tristen Cummings and Cal Peterman both had nine for the Bulldogs.
Titus Barber led Murray with 13 points.
Woodward-Granger 70 Martensdale-St. Marys 33
William Denny had nine points and Travis White went for eight to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
West Harrison 69 West Monona 39
Koleson Evans had 21 points, Sage Evans put in 17 and Mason King scored 15 for West Harrison in the dominant win.
West Central Valley 50 Glidden-Ralston 46
No stats reported.
Unity Christian 66 LeMars 45
No stats reported.
Heartland Christian 58 Whiting 25
Matthew Stile had 15 points and Dylan Sharp posted 14 to lead Heartland Christian in the win.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
7th Place: Union Star 43 Nodaway Valley JV 37
No stats reported.
5th Place: Northeast Nodaway 49 North Nodaway 40
Dylan McIntyre scored 31 points for Northeast Nodaway in the win.
ALBANY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Platte Valley 73 Worth County 29
No stats reported.
Other Albany Invitational Tournament
Semifinal: Princeton 77 Pattonsburg 52
SAVANNAH INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Maryville 63 Kearney 53
No stats reported.
Other Savannah Invitational Tournament
Semifinal: Hogan Prep 73 Smithville 67
Consolation: Platte County def. Savannah
Consolation: Benton 50 Chillicothe 47 (OT)
AREA NEBRASKA
Malcolm 67 Plattsmouth 54
Gage Olsen had 23 points, eight steals, four rebounds and three assists for Plattsmouth. Drew Iverson added 10 points for the Blue Devils.
Conestoga 48 Louisville 46
Jack Welch and Noah Simones led Conestoga in the win, finishing with 16 points each.
Sam Luellen topped Louisville with 16 points.
Freeman 69 Palmyra 40
Zach Fitzpatrick and Alex Hatcher had nine points each for Palmyra.
LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
Lincoln Christian 66 Lourdes Central Catholic 31
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Yutan 38
No stats reported.