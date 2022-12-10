(KMAland) -- Kuemper knocked off Van Meter, SW Valley rolled in Des Moines and Harlan, Exira/EHK, Mount Ayr, Elmwood-Murdock and Syracuse were also among the winners in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Urbandale 54 Lewis Central 32
Curtis Witte had eight points for Lewis Central in the defeat.
Kuemper Catholic 72 Van Meter 64
Michael Kasperbauer had a big game for Kuemper Catholic with 22 points on four made 3-pointers. Kasperbauer added six assists while Brock Badding had 16 points, Dawson Gifford put in 14 and DJ Vonnahme had 11 with nine rebounds and three steals.
Harlan 52 Blair 43
Jacob Birch scored 19 points to lift Harlan in the win. Franz Reisz added nine points, and Teagon Kasperbauer had eight for the Cyclones.
Southwest Valley 72 Griswold 25
Roman Keefe had a big day with 34 points while Cael Hogan added 21 to send Southwest Valley to the dominant win.
Kamron Brownlee had nine points for Griswold.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 IKM-Manning 58
Cash Emgarten hit six 3-pointers and scored 35 points, and Aiden Flathers added 10 for the Spartans in the win.
Caden Keller had 17 points and Cooper Irlmeier put in 12 for IKM-Manning.
Mount Ayr 79 Seymour 23
Jaixen Frost had 17 points while Jackson Ruggles added 13, Ryce Reynolds put in 12 and Riley Stark finished with 11 for Mount Ayr.
Carter Houser had 16 points for Seymour in the loss.
Sioux City East 87 South Sioux City 52
Brandt VanDyke scored 21 points while Fitzy Grant and Preston Dobbs both scored 12 to lead Sioux City East.
Melcher-Dallas 80 Meskwaki Settlement School 14
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 76 Platte Valley 55
Keaton Stone and Caden Stoecklein both had 20 points to lead Maryville. Peyton McCollum added 12 for the Spoofhounds.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 66 Schuyler 28
Gage Olsen had a big night for Plattsmouth with 21 points and six steals while TJ Fitzpatrick added 11 points and Kevin Sohl put in 10. Henry Loontjer and Drew Iverson scored nine each for the Blue Devils.
Elmwood-Murdock 53 David City 44
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 55 Pawnee City 43
Brandon Speckmann had 18 points while Alex Cruz put in 14 and Cam Schuster finished with 10 for Johnson County Central.
Freeman 70 Falls City 24
Jaxyn Strauss had 10 points for Falls City in the defeat.
Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 42
Cougar Konzem had 21 points while Brooks Kissinger posted 16 and Luke Clark added 10 for Ashland-Greenwood.
Sam Luellen led Louisville with 15 points.
Syracuse 61 Raymond Central 33
Will Janssen and Logan Zoller had 12 points each, and Jase Voorhees pitched in 10 for Syracuse in the rout.
Conestoga 53 Logan View 33
No stats reported.