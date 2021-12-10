(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Sidney rolled, Exira/EHK knocked off CAM, Josh Dix broke a school record, Tony Osburn had another big night and more in KMAland boys hoops from Friday.
NC: Shenandoah 61 Essex 29
Nolan Mount led Shenandoah with 17 points while Blake Herold and Zach Foster added nine points each.
Tony Racine topped Essex with 11 points.
H-10: Glenwood 60 Clarinda 50 (KMA Special Coverage)
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Harlan 62 Denison-Schleswig 44
Harlan used a 19-0 run to pull away from a 35-all tie. Jacob Birch had 11 of his 21 points in that run while Connor Frame pitched in 15 and Bradley Curren had 12.
Carson Seuntjens finished with 21 points for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Lewis Central had four players in double figures. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: East Mills 61 Stanton 43 (On KMA 960)
Braden West finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Davis McGrew put in 14 points for East Mills in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Sidney 87 Griswold 31
Garett Phillips led Sidney with 19 points while Conner Behrends added 16 and Kyle Beam had 13. The Cowboys were 11 for 20 from deep.
Kamron Brownlee paced Griswold with 12 points.
WIC: Riverside 67 Missouri Valley 55
Grady Jeppesen and Aiden Bell hit five 3-pointers each on their way to 27 and 21 points, respectively, in leading the Bulldogs.
Cole Staska put in 19 points for Missouri Valley. Will Gutzmer chipped in 18.
POI: Mount Ayr 73 Southeast Warren 47
Braydon Pierson put in 25 points and Jaixen Frost added 24 for Mount Ayr in the win.
POI: Bedford 62 East Union 37
Silas Walston had 20 points and Owen Lucas put in 16 for Bedford in the win.
East Union’s Cale Eklund pitched in 12 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 74 Wayne 53
Avery Phillippi had 28 points and Boston DeVault hit six 3-pointers on his way to 23 points for Nodaway Valley.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 CAM 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Easton Nelson had 18 points while Jackson Radcliff pitched in 11.
CAM’s Cade Ticknor had 18 points in the loss.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 75 Thomas Jefferson 42
Josh Dix became the school’s all-time leading scorer in the Abraham Lincoln win.
BGC: Ankeny Christian Academy 61 Lamoni 35
Ben McDermott had 19 points for Ankeny Christian Academy in the win.
Javin Stevenson scored 18 for Lamoni in the defeat.
MO: North Andrew 71 East Atchison 51
Hayden Ecker led North Andrew and all scorers with 24 points while Owen Graham added 14, Braxton Linville pitched in 12 and Couper Simmons pitched in 11.
East Atchison’s Braden Graves had 17 points and Cameron Oswald pitched in 16.
MO: Mound City 65 Worth County 50
Tony Osburn poured in 36 points and six rebounds for Mound City in the win. Wil Young added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Aydan Gladstone led Worth County with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Jackson Runde pitched in 14 points and 11 rebounds.
NE: Nebraska City 36 Arlington 32
Chase Brown had 10 points and Nyuon Thuokok pitched in eight for the Pioneers in the low-scoring win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 60 Clarinda 50
Harlan 62 Denison-Schleswig 44
Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55
Creston 55 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
East Mills 61 Stanton 43
Sidney 87 Griswold 31
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 67 Missouri Valley 55
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 62 East Union 37
Nodaway Valley 74 Wayne 53
Mount Ayr 73 Southeast Warren 47
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 CAM 38
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 75 Thomas Jefferson 42
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 61 Lamoni 35
Moravia 52 Diagonal 40
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Murray 52 Orient-Macksburg 13
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 61 Essex 29
Area Missouri
North Andrew 71 East Atchison 51
St. Joseph Christian 46 Rock Port 44
Mound City 65 Worth County 50
Albany 52 Nodaway Valley 46
North Nodaway at East Harrison
Northeast Nodaway 60 King City 31
Maryville 57 Platte Valley 49
Maysville 72 South Holt 45
Stanberry 38 Bishop LeBlond 35
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 36 Arlington 32
Blair 65 Plattsmouth 38
Palmyra 63 Mead 60 — OT
Auburn 44 Elmwood-Murdock 23
Falls City at Johnson-Brock
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Friends at Falls City Sacred Heart
Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Humboldt-TRS 33