Tony Osburn, Mound City.jpg

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Sidney rolled, Exira/EHK knocked off CAM, Josh Dix broke a school record, Tony Osburn had another big night and more in KMAland boys hoops from Friday.

NC: Shenandoah 61 Essex 29 

Nolan Mount led Shenandoah with 17 points while Blake Herold and Zach Foster added nine points each.

Tony Racine topped Essex with 11 points.

H-10: Glenwood 60 Clarinda 50 (KMA Special Coverage) 

Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Harlan 62 Denison-Schleswig 44 

Jacob Birch, Harlan.jpg

Jacob Birch, Harlan

Harlan used a 19-0 run to pull away from a 35-all tie. Jacob Birch had 11 of his 21 points in that run while Connor Frame pitched in 15 and Bradley Curren had 12.

Carson Seuntjens finished with 21 points for Denison-Schleswig.

H-10: Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Lewis Central had four players in double figures. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: East Mills 61 Stanton 43 (On KMA 960) 

Braden West finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Davis McGrew put in 14 points for East Mills in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

CORNER: Sidney 87 Griswold 31 

Garett Phillips led Sidney with 19 points while Conner Behrends added 16 and Kyle Beam had 13. The Cowboys were 11 for 20 from deep.

Kamron Brownlee paced Griswold with 12 points. 

WIC: Riverside 67 Missouri Valley 55 

Aiden Bell & Grady Jeppesen, Riverside.jpg

Aiden Bell & Grady Jeppesen, Riverside

Grady Jeppesen and Aiden Bell hit five 3-pointers each on their way to 27 and 21 points, respectively, in leading the Bulldogs.

Cole Staska put in 19 points for Missouri Valley. Will Gutzmer chipped in 18.

POI: Mount Ayr 73 Southeast Warren 47 

Braydon Pierson put in 25 points and Jaixen Frost added 24 for Mount Ayr in the win. 

POI: Bedford 62 East Union 37 

Silas Walston had 20 points and Owen Lucas put in 16 for Bedford in the win.

East Union’s Cale Eklund pitched in 12 points.

POI: Nodaway Valley 74 Wayne 53 

Avery Phillippi had 28 points and Boston DeVault hit six 3-pointers on his way to 23 points for Nodaway Valley. 

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 CAM 38 

Easton Nelson, Exira:EHK.jpg

Easton Nelson, Exira/EHK

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Easton Nelson had 18 points while Jackson Radcliff pitched in 11.

CAM’s Cade Ticknor had 18 points in the loss.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 75 Thomas Jefferson 42 

Josh Dix became the school’s all-time leading scorer in the Abraham Lincoln win.

BGC: Ankeny Christian Academy 61 Lamoni 35 

Ben McDermott had 19 points for Ankeny Christian Academy in the win.

Javin Stevenson scored 18 for Lamoni in the defeat.

MO: North Andrew 71 East Atchison 51 

Hayden Ecker, North Andrew.jpg

Hayden Ecker, North Andrew

Hayden Ecker led North Andrew and all scorers with 24 points while Owen Graham added 14, Braxton Linville pitched in 12 and Couper Simmons pitched in 11.

East Atchison’s Braden Graves had 17 points and Cameron Oswald pitched in 16.

MO: Mound City 65 Worth County 50 

Tony Osburn poured in 36 points and six rebounds for Mound City in the win. Wil Young added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Aydan Gladstone led Worth County with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Jackson Runde pitched in 14 points and 11 rebounds. 

NE: Nebraska City 36 Arlington 32 

Chase Brown had 10 points and Nyuon Thuokok pitched in eight for the Pioneers in the low-scoring win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 60 Clarinda 50

Harlan 62 Denison-Schleswig 44

Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55

Creston 55 Atlantic 48

Corner Conference 

East Mills 61 Stanton 43

Sidney 87 Griswold 31

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 67 Missouri Valley 55

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 62 East Union 37

Nodaway Valley 74 Wayne 53

Mount Ayr 73 Southeast Warren 47

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 CAM 38

Missouri River Conference   

Abraham Lincoln 75 Thomas Jefferson 42

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 61 Lamoni 35

Moravia 52 Diagonal 40

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail 

Seymour at Moulton-Udell 

Murray 52 Orient-Macksburg 13

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 61 Essex 29

Area Missouri 

North Andrew 71 East Atchison 51

St. Joseph Christian 46 Rock Port 44

Mound City 65 Worth County 50

Albany 52 Nodaway Valley 46

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

Northeast Nodaway 60 King City 31

Maryville 57 Platte Valley 49

Maysville 72 South Holt 45

Stanberry 38 Bishop LeBlond 35

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 36 Arlington 32

Blair 65 Plattsmouth 38

Palmyra 63 Mead 60 — OT

Auburn 44 Elmwood-Murdock 23

Falls City at Johnson-Brock

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water

Friends at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Humboldt-TRS 33

