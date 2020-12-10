(KMAland) — Big wins for AHSTW, Underwood, AL and others in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
NC: AHSTW 74 Shenandoah 32
Brayden Lund had 20 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Sternberg added 16 points and six boards. Raydden Grobe pitched in 14 points with seven rebounds.
NC: West Nodaway 77 Essex 28
Dawson Fast scored 26 points and Hunter Dawson had 23 for West Nodaway. Grant Adkins added 14 points of his own in the win.
Christian Dukes scored 14 points for Essex.
NC: Fremont-Mills 60 East Atchison 41
Taylor Reed scored 15 points, Cooper Langfelt had 12 and Braden West put in 11 for Fremont-Mills.
Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves had 11 points each for East Atchison.
WIC: Underwood 65 Tri-Center 51
Timothy Conn dropped in 16 points while Coby Fink had 12 points, five assists and five steals. Quinn Kuck pitched in 11 points, and Bryce Patten scored 10 points off the bench.
Trent Kozeal had 15 points for Tri-Center, and Leyton Nelson finished with 12 points.
NC: Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 20
Grady Jeppesen had 15 points and Aiden Bell finished with 10 for Riverside in the win.
